A Long-Term Technical Case For Gold

Intro:

Lately, I have detailed the macro-economic case for gold (/GC) and why I believe investors will transition to a safe commodity with an upside yield much higher than bonds. But with this, the technical side of gold has yet to be thoroughly discussed. This is important as gold is a commodity and trades primarily based upon supply and demand. If investors start to crave a safer, deflationary asset such as gold, the technical charts should give some indication into their future moves and possibly give a blueprint for where gold is headed now.

When analyzing gold, I will be using a 15-year chart as it gives a holistic view of how gold has acted in each of the business cycles, where major support and resistance lines are, and highlight trends. Since I am using this chart, any investment idea that arises should be pursued for the long term as one bar on this chart equates to one month. To fully realize an investment based on this time frame, a long-term mindset is needed.

Analysis:

To begin, I will start with fairly basic elements and progressively add to the chart to create an encompassing picture of gold and where it is headed.

Seen below is a 15-year chart of gold overlaid with a Fibonacci retracement and a volume measurement on the bottom. Back in 2004, gold was trading around $400 and began a six-year bull run that resulted in an almost 5x price increase. Although I do not believe this will happen now, gold has clearly had time to consolidate and found support between the 50% and 38.2% retracement lines. In terms of consolidation and using fib retracement, it would have been nice for gold to bounce off the 61.8% level, but it made a downward effort and pushed upward after touching the psychological barrier of $1,050.

Source: Think or Swim

As seen in the past three years, the 38.2% served as major resistance that constantly thwarted gold’s effort towards pushing higher. Finally, in the summer of 2019, a mix of macro-economic uncertainties, high equity prices, and low bond yields gave investors a reason to increase their gold stake and it pushed this precious metal into the $1,550 range. Even in the past months, the 23.6% retracement acted as resistance, but this is not surprising as looking into gold's past would indicate that it is incredibly difficult to burst through these Fibonacci levels.

For reference, it took two years (2007-2009) to break the 61.8% level, around 6 months to break the 50% level (2009-2010), another 6 months to push through the 23.6% level (2011), and 6 years for gold to break the 38.2% level (2013-2019) after its fall in early 2013. Clearly, this represents that gold does not like to make irrational moves and in the long-term, it is heavily reliant on support and resistance levels.

Past performance does not indicate future success or failure, but it helps give a reference point for the tendencies of this metal. Looking forward, a break of the 23.6% seems like the most likely move, but probably not for the next couple of months. The 38.2% level is acting as immense support and I would be comfortable saying this is gold’s floor for the foreseeable future. This does represent a downside of 10.6% from today’s level, but the long-term trend remains skewed towards the upside.

To concisely convey my thoughts on the relation between gold and Fibonacci retracement lines, Fib lines have been accurate in predicting support and resistance for gold in the past decade and a half and I believe this relationship should continue into the future. Remember, a break above or below one of these lines does not implicitly indicate anything but should be used as a sign to further investigate the macro events surrounding gold and gain a better understanding of the sentiment regarding this commodity.

Moving Averages and RSI:

Just to give a basic overview of what these indicators do, moving averages are used to take out the “noise” of a chart and create a smooth price line. Trend, crossing between other moving averages and bounces off moving averages can all be used to find the general trend and next direction of gold. As for RSI, it calculates the average gain or loss (usually over a 14-day period) and provides a number that can be used to indicate if an asset is overbought or oversold with 30 typically being regarded as oversold and 70 being overbought. Now there are obviously qualifications to using this indicator, but it can give a general sense of how investors feel in a certain period.

Source: Think or Swim

The 50-day MA displayed in blue has flattened in recent months but could provide a bullish technical signal if the 50-day crosses the 100-day, displayed in red. This is an indication that there is positive sentiment in the short-term and is typically regarded as a buy signal among investors. If not an immediate buy signal, it serves as an additional technical bull case for gold and provides investors with a more confident trade.

Final Takeaway:

For any long-term investment in gold, one should weigh the potential for success given the current and future macroeconomic events with the technicals displayed in a chart. Pairing both aspects will provide a fuller, more confident investment and allow you the most prudent entrance point.

I believe that in the long-term there is an extremely strong case for gold given low bond yields, the expensive equities markets, and interest rates that continue to fall globally. Looking at this chart and taking Fib retracement lines, the general trend of gold, and moving averages into consideration, I would wait a few months for gold to further consolidate in hopes of a continued run. Assuming gold continues to not make any drastic moves in the very short term, the crossing of the 50 and 100-day moving averages should give gold the fuel to test the psychological barrier of $1,550 and hopefully break through the 23.6% level further sustaining a bull run in gold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Gold. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.