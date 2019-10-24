Gold Insights: GLD Likely To Consolidate Before Another Rally

Central banks around the world began buying into gold bullion en-masse in 2018. Q4 2018 brought along with it heightened equity volatility. This led investors to begin looking around for safe havens. Further fuel to investor angst was provided by persistent geopolitical concerns, trade tensions and stagnant economic growth. This has led to gold and other precious metals enjoying strong returns in 2019.

Precious metal ETFs such as SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) which hold gold bullion have also benefited from the increased flow of assets into gold. The SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) has also provided strong returns so far this year, rising 15.9% between Jan 1, 2019 and October 23, 2019.

Investor flows into the GLD ETF have translated to a marked increase in units outstanding. As of October 22, 2019, the GLD ETF units outstanding had hit a two-year high and stood within a spitting distance of its 2016 high.

After making a high of $146.66/share on September 4, 2019, both gold bullion and the GLD ETF have consolidated their gains. I believe that the consolidation may continue for a few weeks longer. Here are my reasons why.

Speculative positioning is extended

Momentum chasers, fast money, hedge funds and those looking for quick gains appear to be all on-board the gold futures train. This has led to the positioning to become heavily extended to the long side. We have seen these types of moves before. They have typically coincided with short-term tops in gold. I suspect that this time will likely not be any different. A meaningful unwind of the long positioning will be helpful.

On a net basis (longs minus shorts), a similar picture exists.

This is because very participants are interested in shorting gold here. While I would not be shorting gold at ANY levels in the current market, we have seen braver souls make a stand. However, these brave souls are nowhere to be found on the short side as the graph below illustrates.

We either need to see a move lower in speculative longs, or a move higher in speculative shorts for the net positioning to be more supportive for a move higher.

I will caveat the previous statement by saying that extended positioning in the futures market can persist for long periods of time. We saw massive shorting in 5 and 10 year US treasuries which persisted through the latter half of 2016 and most of 2018 before those conditions resolved themselves.

Seasonality provides headwinds

It is likely that we will get an unwind in the futures positioning as seasonality asserts itself. The Indian jewelers are busy buying gold to craft jewelry that is used during the wedding season as well as Diwali, which is a Hindu holiday. This buying typically dries up around August. The Chinese golden week is another important period where gold is traditionally exchanged. This took place in early October this year. Physical gold purchases, which naturally support gold prices occur leading up to this. It is logical to assume that a lull occurs following the buying seasons. Indeed, seasonality proves it to be the case.

As we can see in the seasonality chart below, over the past 10 years, gold and GLD (GLD) have seen weak returns during the months of September, October and November.

Indeed, we have seen rather strong drawdowns in the month of November.

Despite these headwinds, the longer term outlook for GLD is strong

I believe that 2019 will be a pivotal year for GLD investors for one simple reason. GLD and gold bullion convincingly broke through a key level that had served as a ceiling for gold investors over the past six years

It is likely that gold will continue to churn sideways or move a 3-4% lower in through October and into early November as it digests the extended positioning of speculators. This could mean that we see the GLD (GLD) check towards its 150-day moving average before resuming its path upwards.

The catalysts that have been supporting the rally in gold (GLD) have not changed. These include the emergence of further easing by the Fed, continued global economic stagnation and potential for fiscal stimulus in Europe and North America which could help kick off inflation and further drive down real rates.

Gold (GLD) remains a long-term buy and I would buy more on weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.