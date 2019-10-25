ARKW: A Fund That Loses To Behavioral Investing Biases

The fund has been under-performing other equities on a risk-adjusted basis and is likely headed 50% lower in the event of a stock market crash.

Most of the stocks not only have negative cash flow but also completely unreasonable revenue growth assumptions (as seen in "P/S" ratios).

This often includes trend-chasing, following the crowd, only buying stocks in companies that we're personally familiar with, and avoiding information opposed to our position.

(Source - Pexels/Bruce Mars). Not only does VR draw too much investor attention. It also represents the false-reality that many investors create.

If you want to avoid losing your shirt, you must avoid major behavioral investing biases. If you want to beat the market, you must learn to profit off of the behavioral biases of other investors. Even for me, I often find this task difficult to execute since such biases are so deeply ingrained in the human psyche.

Chiefly, these include:

The fear of missing out or FOMO (i.e. trend-chasing)

Confirmation bias (looking only at analysis that supports our position)

Familiarity bias (only looking at stocks of companies that we personally engage with)

And Herd Mentality (buying the stocks your friends/peers are buying) Note, this one is perhaps the most evident today due to the rise of "social trading/investing"



There are many stocks and ETFs where these biases are particularly evident. The ETF where I find it to be the most evident is the ARK Web x.0 ETF (ARKW).

The fund is extremely concentrated among very hype-prone stocks such as Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), and Netflix (NFLX). While these companies are indeed innovative (the theme of the ETF), they are recently less innovative than most investors are giving them credit for. Even more, many have extreme valuations and have been given huge shoes that most are unlikely to ever fit into.

The fund killed the market in 2017 during very exuberant times but has been under-performing since. The ETF fell nearly 30% in 2018 peak-to-trough and, although it has recovered most of those losses, has been unable to break its downtrend and is back at resistance. Quite frankly, the ETF looks like an awesome short opportunity at this level.

What is The Goal of ARKW?

Before we dig into the fundamentals, let's go over the major allocation theme of ARKW. This will give us clues into how the fund is tied to the previously mentioned behavior bias. The ETF was started in 2014 and saw great performance until the summer of 2018, rising from $20 to $60 with an 85% return in 2017.

According to its manager, the fund's investment thesis is "to benefit from the shifting bases of technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, new and local services". Accordingly, these companies come from the full set of popular tech buzzwords today including:

Cloud Computing & Cyber Security

E-Commerce

Big Data & Artificial Intelligence

Mobile Technology and Internet of Things

Social Platforms

Blockchain & P2P

Quite frankly, it is difficult to read the fund's description and not feel a deep fear-of-missing-out. Everybody wants to "invest in the future". That said, it is very unclear that these companies are truly "the future". Take a look at its top holdings and note how concentrated the fund is:

Source: ARK-Funds

I can say that I have directly interacted (as a customer/user) with at least five of these companies over the last 24 hours; NVDA, ROKU, NFLX, SQ, and Z. While many may see this as a good sign, it also means that these companies are 'the present' and not necessarily 'the future'. Even more, it increases the chance of 'familiarity bias' pushing up the stock prices above fair value. We can see this very clearly in the unreasonable valuations of the companies in the ETF.

Valuations Ring of 'Community Adjusted EBITDA'

There is an exciting new financial metric pioneered by WeWork you may have heard called 'Community Adjusted EBITDA'. This is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization as well as marketing, general & admin (i.e. CEO pay), and R&D. Essentially, this is earnings before everything besides cost of goods sold. For whatever reason, investors are actually using, for lack of a better word, meaningless metrics like this to value (subjectively) "innovative" firms.

As an extreme example, Tesla (TSLA) makes up over 10% of ARKW, Tesla also has a market cap of $40B while much larger firms like Ford (F) has a lower market cap of $36B. To compare, Ford has an annual revenue of $160B while Tesla has one 85% lower of $25B. Ford also does not suffer from chronic negative cash flow. Clearly, there is a disconnect in the 'innovation' market.

Here is a table of the select fundamental statistics for all of the companies in ARKW:

(Data Source - Unclestock)

Only 40% of these companies make a profit and most have extremely high price-to-sales valuations. While their gross-profit and revenue growth are certainly high, far higher growth rates can be found among less well known and more innovative small and micro-cap firms.

Financially, these companies do not look that great. Usually, high-growth firms come with little debt, giving them low economic risk. However, most of these companies are levered around 2:1. Again, lower than most stocks but still higher than reasonable.

The median firm has a price-to-sales of 7.7X. If we allow them a theoretical potential average 10% net-margin (a long-run average for public companies), they'd still have an extremely high median "P/E" of 77X. This means they'd need to grow revenue by over 500% to have a "fair" long-run "P/E" of 15X (Note, the median long-run S&P 500 cyclically adjusted "P/E" is 15X)

Quite frankly, I have doubts that all these companies will be able to grow this much. I'll be generous and give them a 200% long-run revenue growth estimate. Using the 10% net margin level and the current price-to-sales figures, this would give the median firm a future "P/E" of 26X.

Note, this is a valuation estimate for the companies when they are no longer growing. Companies that are not growing typically have a "P/E" below 15X. Using that figure, I estimate that the typical company in this basket is overvalued by at around 40%-50%. Thus, my long-run expectation for ARKW's price is 60% of its current value or $28.

Unless you assume that every company in this basket will become the next Google, it is nearly impossible to justify its current price.

Short-Term Technical Trends Don't Look Great

I think it is fair to say that ARKW is likely headed lower in the long-run, but there is little short potential unless it is also headed to lower in the near-term. To estimate this, I like to look closely at asset-under-management and price trends.

Take a look at the fund's AUM over the past few years vs. its total returns:

Source: YCharts

As you can see, the fund saw huge inflows during and after its period of high returns (but not before). This demonstrates the 'fear-of-missing out bias' in the fund very well. The higher the fund went, the more investors piled into it.

Interestingly, as the fund has outperformed the market investors have sold their position. In fact, the fund's total AUM is about half of its peak value and is clearly trending lower.

While prices have yet to fall, ARKW has also been unable to make new highs. This is most likely because many investors know deep down that these companies are overvalued but likely bought them at a peak and want to hang on until the stock reaches the level they purchased at. Thus, there are many potential sellers lined up at high price levels. If these stocks fall lower, many of those investors are likely to give up and sell as well, causing a high chance of very sharp declines in a bear market. We briefly saw this last Fall.

While the company's in ARKW were even more outrageously valued in Q1 2018, it was a bad time to short the fund because the global economy had yet to slow. Now that it is materially slowing, it is an opportune time to initiate short positions.

The Bottom Line

Overall, investing biases often hurt investors far more than recessions. In the long-run, if you hold stocks you are historically nearly guaranteed to make a profit (it just may take 15-20 years if there's a depression). But, if one is like most and systematically buys high and sells low, they will likely consistently underperform the market. While that is obvious, it is the primary reason stock-picking retail investors tend to chronically underperform the market.

In my opinion, ARKW systemically allocates toward these biases and is likely to nearly consistently underperform unless its strategy changes. I'm all for investing in no-earnings highly innovative firms, but I find the best opportunities among small and micro-caps and very few with a reasonable price among large-cap names like those in ARKW.

For me, if a company is already directly interacting with tens of millions in the U.S, then it has limited growth potential. Past growth does not necessarily mean future growth. Even more, the more a company grows the more competitors will try to compete with it and bring it down or take away its pricing power. This is notably occurring among chip-stocks, entertainment streamers, and electric vehicles.

Remember, being first-to-market is often not good because it means someone can be like Apple (AAPL) with Mac in the '80s and build a slighter better version of an innovative product that destroys the pricing power of the first-to-market company (IBM).

I am short ARKW and give it a hard "sell" rating. I expect it to underperform equities and have a price target of $23 over the coming two years. If you're curious, the current borrow cost is 9% so it is unwise to hang on to the position. I am short via puts, which are also not cheap, but if I were to short directly I would take profits after drawdowns and wait for meaningful pullbacks before re-entering to avoid carrying costs.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ARKW,AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.