New Oriental Education & Technology Group Is A Huge Growth Opportunity

Headquartered in Beijing, New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) provides a comprehensive range of educational services and products to address the needs of students of all ages. As the largest provider of private educational services in China, New Oriental provides a wide range of programs, services and products including English and other foreign language training, overseas and domestic test preparation courses, all subjects after school tutoring, primary and secondary school education, educational content and software as well as online education. New Oriental is the most recognized brand in Chinese private education. Founded in 1993, the company has had almost 45 million student enrollments, including about 8.4 million enrollments in FY 2019. Its network includes 95 schools, 1138 learning centers, 15 bookstores as well as access to a nationwide network of online and offline bookstores through 160 third-party distributors and over 33900 teachers in 83 cities.

The company's schools and learning centers focus on preparing students for the SAT, GMAT, and LSAT examinations among several others and for the National English Graduate Exam, Teenage English Courses, Pop English (Kindergarten and Primary School English) as well as consultation on preparing for interviews, and consultation on preparing admission letters.

Why Oriental is on my 2029 list of Elite Performers

I did have some concern adding this company to my Elite Performers list. First and foremost is the fact that it has already enjoyed spectacular performance since its IPO in 2006. From its 2006 low of $5.15 on a split adjusted basis, it has since increased in value by 2,180%. It has increased by 100% thus far in the current calendar year. Also, this almost $18 billion market cap company does have a P/E multiple of over 75 times latest reported earnings per ADS. As will be shown below, these concerns are largely offset by the spectacular growth in both top and bottom line growth the company has, is, and is expected to generate.

In an excellent SA article dated October 2, 2019, Investing Hobo articulates that New Oriental has been a "long-term investor's dream" while cautioning that a number of technical indicators show that the company's near-term risk is on the downside. The article further points out that previous corrections have been dramatic, at times being as painful as devaluations of up to 30-40%. And these corrections have at times occurred following excellent earnings announcements.

I did decide to include New Oriental on my list given both its past corporate performance as well as its future outlook for continued long-term growth. However, because the company's stock is a high volatility investment, I recommend dollar averaging into the company's stock over time.

Recent Developments

The Company's October 22 earnings announcement for the first fiscal quarter 2020 ending August 31, 2019 highlighted the following:

Quarterly student enrollments increased by 50.4% year over year.

Quarterly operating Income increased by 52.6% year over year.

Total net revenues increased by 24.6% to $1,071.8 million.

Quarterly Net Income increased by 69.6% year over year to $209.0 million.

Net Income per ADS of $1.31, up 69.1% from the 2019 first quarter of $0.77.

According to Michael Yu, New Oriental's Executive Chairman, the K-12 after school tutoring business continued to be the key driver, achieving year over year revenue growth of about 35%, or 40% if measured in Renminbi. The company's CEO Chenggang Zhou added that New Oriental is committed to carry out capacity expansion in cities where rapid growth and strong profitability is expected. As part of the company's marketing efforts, they have implemented a summer promotion campaign by offering low cost offline trial courses for multiple subjects in a number of cities, targeting students before they begin their secondary education.

Management is very encouraged that although tuition costs have doubled over the last year, total promotion enrollments reached 820,000, up 8% year over year while student retention rates improved as well.

At the end of Q1 2020, the company's balance sheet showed cash and cash equivalents of $973.2 million, term deposits of $351.6 million, and short term investments of $2,010.7 million which will allow New Oriental to take advantage of new opportunities as they become available.

The company currently projects total revenues for Q2 2020 to be in the range of $753.6 to $771.0 million, showing potential growth of 26-29%.

During its conference call on October 22, the company highlighted its first quarter of fiscal year 2020 margin expansion. Non-GAAP operating margin rose by 360 basis points to 24.0% from 20.4% of the prior year. The increase is attributable to a strong utilization rate and operating efficiency, in addition to the company's one-off summer promotion drive.

New Oriental invested $30 million during the first quarter to improve and maintain their online-merge-offline standardized classroom teaching system.

Competition

With the increasing demand in China for more and better education, New Oriental does face a number of impressive competitors. Two highly regarded companies are TAL Education Group (TAL) and Hailiang Education Group (HLG). Both have performed admirably and both have rewarded their shareholders very handsomely.

However, with a population of over 1,435,000,000 and accounting for almost 19% of the world's population, there certainly appears to be room for more than one provider of quality education in China.

One other negative factor is that while China's one child policy was changed in August of 2018, there now is a two child policy in place that, unless relaxed further, may ultimately slow the growth of children in need of extended educational programs. However, these restrictions may be further eased under a new draft reform to the Country's Civil Code, which would allow families to have multiple children for the first time in decades. The revised Code will not be completed until March of 2020 and there is no indication how the change may ultimately impact China's Child Birth restrictions.

As of January 2018, the Chinese population aged 0-24 accounted for over 400,000,000 or about 28% of the Country's total population.

Final Thoughts

New Oriental is a rapidly growing enterprise within an economy that may soon grow at an accelerated pace. However, an investor will have to focus on a multi year investment strategy given the company's current P/E ratio of 75; its price/book of 7.25 and currently no dividend income. I do submit that despite these potential hurdles, the company's management has their eye on the ball and is itself heavily invested in the company (Insiders own 30% of the outstanding shares). It appears to have shown by past performance that it is very capable to guide the company successfully into the future.

