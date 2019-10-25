PayPal: Post-Q3 Rebound Was Too Much, Reiterate Neutral

After its near-10% rebound, at $105.85, PayPal’svaluation is too expensive again. We reiterate our Neutral rating and prefer Mastercard.

However, PayPal continues to have largeshare-based compensation costs and only returns a limited percentage of Free Cash Flow to shareholders.

Other positive developments include a significant margin uplift during Q3 and a low estimated impact on the pending end of the eBay contract.

19Q3 results were impressive by any measure, with approx. 30% year-on-year growth in both non-GAAP EBIT and EPS.

We published our Neutral recommendation on PayPal in May, and shares had fallen 13% by 23rd October, before 19Q3 results were released.

Introduction

We published our Neutral recommendation on PayPal (PYPL) ("PayPal: Much More Expensive Than You Think") in late May, after which shares fell 13.3% by 23rd October. However, with the release of 19Q3 results after market close, shares rebounded strongly, and were up 9.5% as of 10 a.m. in New York the following day. Even with the rebound, PayPal shares were still 5% lower than at the time of our initial recommendation, significantly underperforming Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) (both Buy-rated) and the S&P 500 index:

PayPal Share Price vs. Other Payment Companies & S&P 500 (Since 30-May) Source: Yahoo Finance (24-Oct-19); market data as of 10 a.m. New York time.

After reviewing PayPal's 19Q3 results, we have concluded that shares are still too expensive, as we will explain below.

Neutral Case Recap

Our Neutral view in May recognised PayPal’s strong growth and integral role in the payments ecosystem, but rejected it for valuation reasons:

The stock was more expensive than implied by management's non-GAAP earnings figures, as they exclude high stock-based compensation costs

Only 40-50% of Free Cash Flow ("FCF") is distributed to shareholders, with the rest spent on acquisitions, minority investments and card receivables

PayPal has a falling transaction take rate, while its transaction expense rate remains flat, creating a headwind to its profit margins

PayPal is set to lose a substantial part of its business with eBay (EBAY) (17% of revenues in 2018) after their agreement ends in July 2020

Based on these, we concluded that PayPal's valuation at that time (46.1x P/E on non-GAAP EPS, 65.3x on GAAP EPS, 1.7% FCF Yield) was too expensive, even with management's medium-term outlook for a 20% EPS CAGR.

We now review PayPal's 19Q3 results to see if these negatives remain valid.

19Q3 Results Highlights

For 19Q3, PayPal delivered an approx. 30% year-on-year growth in both non-GAAP EBIT and EPS, which was impressive by any measure:

PayPal 19Q3 Results – Key Figures NB. YTD revenue growth lower due to sale of U.S. consumer card portfolio in Jul-18. Source: PayPal results presentation (19Q3).

PayPay's Total Payment Volume grew 24.9% year-on-year, net revenues grew 18.9%, but total operating expenses only grew 15.3%, giving a 207 bps uplift in non-GAAP EBIT margin.

Year-to-date revenue growth was negatively impacted by the sale of the U.S. consumer card portfolio in July 2018, with an estimated 3.5% impact on full-year revenue growth. On the other hand, revenue growth was helped by acquisitions (including iZettle and Hyperwallet), with an estimated 1.5% benefit to full-year growth.

Expenses grew more slowly than revenues during 19Q3, due to a combination of Customer Support & Operations and General & Administrative expenses growing more slowly than revenues, and Sales & Marketing expenses falling in absolute terms. Lower non-transaction operating expenses, along with improved Transaction & Loan Losses, drove margin uplift (as transaction expense rate remained flat), as shown below:

PayPal 19Q3 Total Operating Expenses Source: PayPal results presentation (19Q3).

Non-GAAP Figures & Stock-Based Compensation

A large gap gas continued to exist between GAAP & non-GAAP figures, with non-GAAP EBIT being more than 50% larger than GAAP EBIT for 19Q1-3:

PayPal – GAAP vs. Non-GAAP Financials (Since 2014) NB. Non-GAAP EPS for 19Q1-3A includes $0.11 of gains from strategic stakes. Source: PayPal company filings.

Share-based compensation, which represents a real cost to shareholders, again accounts for approx. 80% of the difference between non-GAAP and GAAP EBIT figures (similar to 2018).

Limited FCF Distribution to Shareholders

In 2019, the percentage of FCF distributed to shareholders continues to be limited, as much of FCF is spent on acquisitions and investments, meaning management's FCF figures overstate the amount of cash that is actually "free". During Q1-3, out of $2.8bn in FCF, $1.3bn was spent on acquisitions and investments, with only $1.1bn returned to shareholders in buybacks:

PayPal Capital Allocation (2015-19YTD) NB. 2018 partly funded by $5.8bn sale of U.S. consumer card portfolio to Synchrony (SYF). Source: PayPal results presentation (19Q3).

End of eBay Agreement in July 2020

On the impact of the end of the agreement with eBay in July 2020, 19Q3 results provided a positive surprise. Management shared its estimate that the impact on 2020 revenue growth would only be 1%, a much lower figure than many investors and analysts had expected.

During 19Q3, eBay was still 6% of PayPal's Total Payment Volume, and likely a much close to 10% of revenues, given it has always had a higher revenue margin (100-150 bps higher by some estimates; eBay represented 11% of PayPal's volume and 17% of its revenues in 2018):

Management justified its low estimate of an 1% impact by its experience observing eBay's ramp-up with Adyen (OTCPK:ADYYF) so far. Under their agreement, in the run-up to the end of their relationship, eBay has the right to start transferring some volume from PayPal to a new provider. PayPal stated its belief that eBay has now transferred 10% of its business with PayPal (in the U.S. and Germany) to Adyen, and that this experience showed that the loss of eBay business would be smaller and slower than many expected.

Transaction Take-Rate, Offset by Other Costs

PayPal's transaction take rate has continued to decline, falling another 13 bps year-to-year in 19Q3 to 2.21%, in contrast to American Express's (AXP) (much higher) merchant discount margin, which has been stable:

PayPal Transaction Take Rate vs. AXP Merchant Discount Source: PayPal and AXP results presentations.

A large part of the decline in PayPal's transaction take rate is due to a change in mix. PayPal is growing fastest in low-margin areas like peer-to-peer ("P2P") payments, and P2P was responsible for roughly ½ of the margin decline in 19Q3. In addition, the high-margin eBay business is shrinking (down 2.6% year-on-year, excluding currency, in 19Q3).

However, one positive surprise from 19Q3 results is how much PayPal has been able to offset this transaction take rate decline by controlling other expenses. Management stated that, for every $1 increase in revenues, they only needed to increase non-transaction operating expenses by $0.04. As described above, PayPal's EBIT margin rose 260 bps year-on-year on a GAAP basis (reversing a falling trend in 2017-18) in 19Q3, and by 207 bps on a non-GAAP basis:

PayPal EBIT Margins (Since 2014) Source: PayPal company filings.

We now expect PayPal to be able to deliver a continuous margin uplift in the next years.

2020 Outlook

As part of 19Q3 results, management provided the initial outlook for 2020, which includes a 17-18% year-on-year growth in EPS, based on a 17% growth in revenue and a 50 bps uplift in operating margin (all figures are non-GAAP and currency-neutral):

PayPal 2020 Outlook Source: PayPal results presentation (19Q3).

The 2020 growth rates guided are lower than PayPal's medium-term outlook (for a 17-18% revenue CAGR and a 20% EPS CAGR), partly because they do not include acquisitions, and partly because of the interest expense from the $5bn new long-term debt issued during 19Q3.

For 2019, management raised outlook slightly, and now expects GAAP EPS of $2.03-2.06 and non-GAAP EPS of $3.06-3.08, reflecting a currency- neutral revenue growth of 18.5% (excluding the sale of the U.S. consumer card portfolio). 2019 FCF is expected to be $3.5bn, and share-based compensation costs are expected to be $1.06-1.10bn.

Valuation

At $105.85, PayPal shares are trading on 34.5x P/E relative to the ($3.07) mid-point of its 2019 non-GAAP EPS guidance range, and 51.8x relative to the ($2.045) mid-point of its GAAP EPS guidance range.

For FCF Yield, we use an adjusted FCF figure of $2.4bn, which subtracts the share-based compensation costs from the management FCF figure. This gives an 1.9% FCF Yield - we believe this to be the best valuation metric.

Management has estimated that the end of the eBay agreement in July 2020 will have limited impact (only 1% hit to revenue growth that year), and we make no adjustments to the valuation multiples on this basis.

Conclusion

PayPal's investment case has improved since our original article in May, but today’s near 10% rebound in share price makes the shares too expensive.

Improvements in the investment case include a lower valuation (share price has fallen 5% while earnings have grown), a lower estimate of the impact from eBay and a better offset for the declining transaction take rate. We believe PayPal can likely deliver a “real” EPS CAGR of 15-20% in the medium term.

However, on a 2019E expected FCF Yield of 1.9% and P/E of over 50x on GAAP EPS (near 35x on non-GAAP EPS), the shares are still too expensive.

We prefer to wait for a more attractive entry price, and reiterate our Neutral recommendation on PayPal.

In the payments space, we prefer Mastercard, which also guides to a “high-teens” EPS CAGR in the medium term, but has a more attractive valuation (with 2019 expected FCF Yield of around 2.4%) and actually returns nearly all of its FCF to shareholders in dividends and buybacks.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

