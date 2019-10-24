ADMA Biologics Adds ASCENIV's First Sale To A Strong List Of 2019 Accomplishments

I provide my five-year price target and discuss how I plan to add to my ADMA position as we close out 2019.

Now that ASCENIV is on the market, the company can return to some R&D efforts. I review what could be next for the company's pipeline.

ADMA Biologics recently publicized their first commercial sale of their IVIG product, ASCENIV. Now, the company has three commercial products and multiple sources of revenue.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) recently announced their first commercial sales of ASCENIV. Accordingly, the market embraced the announcement, and the share price spiked up to just under $5.00 per share. Although the first sale of a product is not a marquis catalyst for most biotech companies, ASCENIV’s first sale should be seen as a significant event for ADMA investors. Now, ADMA has three commercial products on the market which will permit the company to start taking advantage of the current IVIG shortage in the United States. If all goes well, investors should expect the company to start recording explosive revenue growth in the near term and long term, which could trigger a proportional reaction in the share price.

Figure 1: ADMA Products (Source: ADMA)

I provide some background information on ASCENIV and what could be the next step for the company's pipeline. In addition, I review the Street’s expectations for ADMA and provide my adjusted five-year price target. Finally, I discuss how I plan to add to my position as we closeout 2019.

Background on ASCENIV - ASCENIV (formerly RI-002) is a plasma-derived, polyclonal, intravenous immune globulin “IVIG”. ASCENIV recently received FDA approval for the treatment of Primary Immune Deficiency Disease “PI” or “PIDD” in adults and adolescents. ASCENIV is manufactured using plasma from donors tested using ADMA’s microneutralization assay. ASCENIV's polyclonal antibodies are employed by the immune system to nullify or eradicate bacteria and viruses and avert infections.

Figure 2: ADMA Manufacturing (Source: ADMA)

IVIG is critical for patients who have PI because it is often a result of a genetic disorder that causes an immune deficiency or even an absent immune system. So, PI patients not only need monthly IVIG therapy, but they will most likely need those frequent therapies for their entire lifespan. PI has a projected prevalence of approximately 250K people in the U.S. Of the 250K PI patients, approximately 50% of them are treated with IG (Figure 3). So, it looks like the market for IVIG is robust and will be enduring for the foreseeable future.

Figure 3: PI Population (Source: ADMA)

Why is the First-Sale Important?

The first commercial sale of ASCENIV is a major milestone for the product and ADMA for a few reasons. Personally, the fact that ADMA is getting their own proprietary product to the market is significant. ADMA bought the rights to Nabi-HB and BIVIGAM from Biotest, so seeing their own pipeline product hit the market is a notable event.

Another reason why the first-sale is significant is that it signifies the company’s resilience. It has been a long road to the market for ADMA and ASCENIV. Back in Q3 of 2015, the company submitted ASCENIV’s BLA for the treatment of PIDD. In July of 2016, the FDA sent a CRL to ADMA for ASCENIV due to a Warning Letter issued to Biotest back November 2014. The Warning Letter was a consequence of significant CMC and GMP problems at the Boca Facility. The CRL had nothing to do with ASCENIV's safety or efficacy data, and the FDA didn't call for further studies. So, it was Biotest’s issues at their facility and not ADMA’s product that caused the CRL. ADMA was able to secure the Boca Facility through their agreement with Biotest in January of 2017. Consequently, ADMA was able to take over and fix the issues mentioned in the CRL and restore regulatory compliance. In April 2018, the FDA checked the Boca Facility and amended the facility's status from Official Action Indicated "OAI", up to Voluntary Action Indicated "VAI" in September. With the problems at the Boca Facility mended, ADMA resubmitted ASCENIV’s BLA in September of 2018. The FDA accepted the company's BLA in October and communicated that "the Company should no longer receive CRLs solely for compliance reasons." ASCENIV received FDA approval back on April 1st and is now recording its first sales. Not only has it been a long road for ASCENIV, but ADMA’s team should have a feeling of accomplishment. They took matters into their own hands and got ASCENIV on the shelves…in this case, cold-storage.

In addition to the accomplishments of getting ASCENIV through the FDA and on the shelves, the first sale marks the company’s transition to a key player in the IG arena. Although ADMA’s other IVIG product, BIVIGAM, is a reputable product, ASCENIV will be on par with some of the leading IVIG products that come from notable companies (Figure 4).

Figure 4: ASCENIV and BIVIGAM on BioCareSD (Source: BioCareSD)

What is Next for ASCENIV and ADMA?

In ASCENIV’s pivot trial, it demonstrated the potential to prevent serious bacterial infection over twelve months, so we should expect ADMA to put the pedal down on filing for new indications and uses.

The company has already RSV, a communal virus that characteristically progresses to cold-like symptoms that can be risky for people with PIDD or who are immune-compromised. ASCENIV’s Phase II study data discovered a statistically significant development in RSV titers in the ASCENIV groups matched against placebo by day 18. The high dose group had a "four-fold" rise in RSV titer over placebo. Furthermore, data attained from ASCENIV’s animal models support the examination in RSV and displays the potential in supplementary "respiratory pathogens."

Looking at figure 5, we can see a list of potential target populations that are at-risk for RSV.

Figure 5: ASCENIV Uses (Source: ADMA)

ASCENIV could help patients who have received transplants and patients receiving chemotherapy. Transplants frequently necessitate the patient’s immune to being suppressed beforehand to help ensure an effective graft. Chemotherapy repeatedly suppresses the immune system as a consequence of the therapy. ASCENIV could be inserted into these patients’ treatment paradigm to safeguard against a major infection and prevent hospitalization from something that was meant to help them. I am not sure if the company intends to pursue a label for RSV or they are simply going to publish the Phase II data. Perhaps physicians will be intrigued by the data and employ ASCENIV in RSV, plus, other reimbursed conditions (Figure 6).

Figure 6: IVIG Reimbursed Uses (Source: ADMA)

Regardless of the company's intentions to pursue additional uses for ASCENIV, ADMA has publicized their intent to expand their pipeline with at least one additional product candidate (Figure 7).

Figure 7: ADMA Objectives (Source: ADMA)

The company has S. Pneumonia as a “Pathogen of Interest” on the company’s pipeline (Figure 8). Some academic studies have demonstrated IVIG to help protect against an S. Pneumonia infection.

Figure 8: ADMA Pipeline (Source: ADMA)

Considering the company’s technology and ability to assay donor plasma, I have plenty of confidence ADMA will be working on another program in the near term.

Is ADMA a Buy?

When I look at figure 9, I feel as if I am looking at the description growth-stage biotech with a market cap that is close to $1B.

Figure 9: ADMA Highlights (Source: ADMA)

ADMA has multiple sources of revenue and three FDA approved products. In addition, the company has the leadership and technology to continue organic growth in terms of their pipeline and commercially. Unfortunately, the company’s market cap is about $284M at the moment, so it looks as if the market is either sleeping or passing on ADMA.

Figure 10: ADMA Valuation Summary (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Admittedly, the company has recently relaunched BIVIGAM and ASCENIV just hit the market, but I did expect a stronger reaction from the market. The company has a strong cash position with multiple sources of revenue (Figure 11).

Figure 11: ADMA Financials (Source: ADMA)

So, I can’t see extensive dilution being a major hurdle for investors. Perhaps IVIG is just undervalued and underfollowed segment of the biotech industry? Perhaps it is a safer bet to go with major players and not bet on the new guy?

Whatever the reason, I am looking to benefit from the current market valuation and add to my position ahead of the projected revenue growth (Figure 12).

Figure 12: ADMA Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Although these figures are just estimates, I believe ADMA is going to take advantage of the U.S. IG shortage and will be a major player in the growing U.S. IG market (Figure 13).

Figure 13: U.S. IG Market Data (Source: ADMA)

What is more, the stock’s technical analysis reveals a nice setup if the share price can break above $5.50 per share.

Figure 14: ADMA Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Besides the threat from serious competition, I don’t see any red flags for investing in ADMA vs other small-cap biotechs.

What is My Valuation?

Being a vertically integrated company with three products and multiple sources of revenue, I am looking to update my price targets. I did have my 2019 price target of $8.75 and my five-year target of $24.00. Unfortunately, the 2019 target appears to be out of reach following Biotest having to sell their ADMA position. So, I am going to mulligan 2019 and focus on adjusting my five-year. Using the 2024 revenue estimate on figure 12 and the sector’s average price-to-sales of 5x, I get a market-cap of ~1.2B, or ~$17.50 per share. I know this is a very conservative valuation for a company that would be demonstrating strong growth, but I have learned to be cautiously optimistic about small-caps who have decided to “go-it-alone” in commercialization.

What is My Plan?

At the moment, I am looking to accumulate shares under $4.50. However, I am going to save most of my dry powder for the final days of 2019. I expect the small-caps to experience heavy tax selling, and ADMA might be on sale for the holidays. I plan to leave 2019 with a half position and 2020 with a full position. I am still planning to hold ADMA for at least five years as BIVIGAM and ASCENIV approach their peak sales. If the company can get at least one other product approved, I will consider holding my ADMA position indefinitely.

