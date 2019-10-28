XFLT: 10% Yield, Monthly Pay, Powered By CLOs And Senior Secured Loans, Fund Has Phenomenal Managers

Co-produced with Trapping Value and Treading Softly

Introduction

While the market is near all-time highs, there's still some great news for income investors. Quite a few segments in the high-yield space are still significantly below their peaks. It's within this area that big opportunities lie. We have recently identified a few plays in the Collateralized Loan Obligations or CLOs segment. This article will focus on another stock in the same area that you can pick up while it's still cheap. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) is a closed-end fund that has come deep within our buy territory. The fund had a swan dive during late 2018 and then recovered alongside the market. However, it has had a recent downturn again and we believe it's time to hit the buy button once more. We go through our rationale below.

Overview

XFLT has some rather unique characteristics. First, it has been created with a fixed term and the fund will terminate in 2029 unless an extension is allowed by the Board of Trustees for a maximum of 1.5 years. It also holds a rather unique set of assets that are similar to two different assets. Those of a business development corporation, or BDC, and a CLO fund.

XFLT's primary holdings are in senior secured loans. While CLOs combine various senior secured loans and hence reduce potential risks, the senior secured loans themselves often offer better opportunities to generate alpha. First lien senior secured loans form 42.19% of the firm’s asset allocation.

Source: XFLT Sep 30, 2019 update

Senior secured loans are right up in the food chain of liabilities and have first priority on assets.

Source: Livermore Investments

These kinds of loans have covenants that are put in place to red flag if the probability of default is increasing and the issuer has to take corrective steps before any actual default takes place. In contrast, high-yield bonds typically have access only to incurrence covenants, which are triggered if the borrower attempts to incur additional debt while certain financial requirements are not being met. Hence high-yield bonds do not provide the same continual downside protection to lenders that senior secured loans do.

XFLT also holds about 14% in CLO debt. Both these assets in general would have lower risk profiles than CLO equity which XFLT holds at 32.11%. Senior secured loans and CLO debt yield less than CLO equity and hence this limits earning potential of the fund, while simultaneously dialing down the risk. The fund has a moderately long maturity profile which at the last update was a weighted average of 7.83 years.

Source: XFLT Sep 30, 2019 update

Management

The CLO and senior secured loan space is complicated and requires deep levels of due diligence. With XFLT having such a small history, it's even more important to examine the management capabilities. XA investors - the trust's founders, have set up this fund to be managed by Octagon.

Source: XFLT

Octagon is exceptionally well known in the world of senior loans and CLOs and they were recognized as the best manager last year for US CLOs. They also are the seventh largest issuer of US CLOs in 2018.

Source: XFLT

Having such a long history in this complicated realm is a big advantage and gives us confidence to trust XFLT with our money.

The monthly dividends

XFLT started off paying $0.069/month in December 2017 and kept those payments steady all the way until June 2019 when they were raised to $0.073/month.

Source: XFLT Sep 30, 2019 update

Currently, it's our estimate that the distributions are fully covered by the underlying holdings. XFLT's most recent quarterly report which came out in June revealed complete coverage of its distributions from its net investment income at that time. We see no trending changes that would put the distribution coverage at risk. Those monthly distributions though still put it way under the yield of its peers Like Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) and Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) which yield 15% and 17%, respectively.

Data by YCharts

The key reason for this is the aforementioned exposure to CLO debt and senior secured loans by XFLT. ECC and OXLC invest primarily in the CLO equity area which while riskier, provides higher returns. From that aspect, XFLT fits better for an investor looking for lower risk returns. We would note that Y-Charts understates the forward yield as it is looking back at the last 12 months of distributions. The forward yield is currently slightly under 10.2%.

The other aspect which makes XFLT more appealing is the relative valuation. While ECC and OXLC have risen to good premiums to identified NAV's, XFLT is holding a rather modest premium.

Data by YCharts

There are a few reasons for this. The first being that OXLC and ECC report their NAVs once a quarter so possibly there's anticipation by the market of where the NAV is headed versus where it has been. ECC does provide monthly NAV updates that are presented as an estimated range, with defined quarterly updates. XFLT reports its NAV on a daily basis for its loan and CLO debt tranche holdings while its CLO equity positions are updated quarterly. This structure provides XFLT's NAV less quarterly variations vs. its peers. The second and possibly the bigger reason is that XFLT is the newer of the three funds and the market is less likely to give it the same premium at least right away. Finally, XFLT is working off a less bountiful tranche of assets. That is, it will never produce the same levels of yield as OXLC or ECC. That too makes it unlikely that XFLT will reach the same levels of premiums as the other two. But despite those facts, we still think XFLT offers an excellent opportunity today as it's investing in a significantly safer asset class and is mispriced relative to where it should be.

Depressed NAV and Wide Spreads

Senior secured loans and CLO tranches (equity and debt) have all underperformed the S&P 500 since the late 2018 bottom.

We think this has opened up a substantial gap where the less riskier asset class is trading at a wide discount. If you believe the bull market has not ended, and we are certainly in that camp, the senior secured loan and by extrapolation XFLT, and multiple BDCs could all be the key beneficiary of this pricing mismatch. Looking at XFLT's portfolio composition you can see this same discount being reflected in its assets.

Source: XFLT Sep 30, 2019 update

At 88.57% of par, the values reflect extremely distressed pricing and an improvement here will power returns. We expect XFLT to rebound toward a NAV of $10 or higher as CLO values return to their normalized pricing. We also expect the market to price this with a 10% plus premium to NAV ultimately reaching a total value of $11. Investors should note though that XFLT is a small fund with a market capitalization of under $100 million and the trading volumes are low. It's important to use limit orders and stick to small position size when dealing with such issues.

What if we hit a recession?

The true opportunity here is that even if we do hit a recession, senior secured loans and CLOs should do rather well. At least relative to other assets. Senior secured loans tend to provide higher recovery rates as they are secured against assets of the companies. Holders of these loans receive first lien priority claims among the creditors. According to Moody’s report, over the 20-year period of 1998-2017, "first lien" senior secured loans (the highest priority debt in the case of default) have experienced an average recovery rate of 67.4%. The outperformance was seen even in the global financial crisis of 2008-2009. A $100 investment in senior secured loans made on Jan. 1, 2008, would be worth $103.17 on Dec. 31, 2009.

Source: Moody's

The same investment in the SPX would be worth $88.14. In the 2000-2002 bear market while the SPX lost more than 30%, senior loans did generate modest positive returns. From this extreme in pricing we currently have, we think senior loans and assets dependent on senior loans could do quite well over the next couple of years.

Conclusion

Pricing in the CLO and senior loan space has moved rather far from where the equity markets are. Whether you believe we will have another boom before a recession or whether you believe we are at the doorsteps of a recession, senior secured loans offer the better relative value vs. stocks in general. We fall more into the former camp and are emphasizing certain CLO, senior secured loans and BDC investments to capture this spread. We don't think this bull market will end with multiple quality companies yielding 8% plus wide of 10-year Treasuries. In fact we think the opposite is likely and riskier assets will be bid up substantially before the end is near.

XFLT is a unique opportunity to buy a high-quality manager offering a fully covered 10% plus yield. Our target price is at $11 per share, so there should be a good upside potential in addition to the juicy yield. The downside here is that the fund has a small market cap, which reduces liquidity. But that's fully compensated for in the form of significantly lower premium to (a beaten down) NAV. The fund also holds significantly lower risk assets versus its peers. We see XFLT fitting well in your high-yield portfolio, and expect it to do well in the months ahead.

