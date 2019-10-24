Atlassian: Strong Fundamentals But Valuation A Bit Expensive

Management raised their full-year revenue guidance more than the Q1 beat, which could signal continued strength over the next few quarters.

Atlassian (TEAM), an Australia-based software vendor specializing in workflow and collaboration tools, reported strong FQ1 earnings with revenue growing 36% during the quarter, similar to the 36% growth during last quarter and well above both consensus estimates and management's previous guidance range.

However, the stock has been weak as of recently and is down over 15% the past month as investors have moved away from higher-valued names in the software market and more towards value-oriented names. While Atlassian remains a great long-term investment, I believe valuations are still a little elevated at the current moment as investors are not as willing as before to pay high premiums for fast growth software names.

Source: YCharts

Revenue and billings growth both remain very healthy, and the company's recent price increase could lead to further upside to revenue estimates over the next few quarters. However, with the stock trading around ~16x management's full-year guidance, I am hesitant to put new money to work in this name.

Over the past few weeks, it seems like investors are moving away from software names with higher valuations. Granted, valuations were getting slightly out of control, it seems like faster-growth software companies will continue to receive a premium valuation. While this premium may not be as big as it was a few months ago, Atlassian has a strong operational base that will continue to grow revenues 30%+ even at scale, thus earning them a well-deserved premium.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue grew an impressive 36% to $363 million during the quarter, which kept pace with the 36% growth during last quarter. In addition, Q1 revenue was ahead of consensus expectations for ~$352 million and management's previous guidance of $349-353 million. The company also noted some pricing increases in September, which could have had a small impact on the revenue during the quarter, however, I believe this impact could be more profound in the upcoming quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

Subscription revenue continues to be the driving force, growing ~50% during the quarter to $201.1 million in revenue. This represents ~55% of total revenue and typically comes with higher operating margins. This type of revenue is highly recurring and predictable, which helps investors give more credit and a higher valuation to this revenue stream.

The company also continues to expand internationally, with Americas now representing ~50% of total revenue (grew 35% during the quarter). The remaining two geographies, EMEA and Asia Pacific, each grew 37% during the quarter, slightly faster than the overall company growth. EMEA now represents ~40% of total revenue with Asia Pacific comprising the remaining ~10%. As the company continues to increase its international penetration, we could continue to see exceptional strength in the international segments.

Billings were also strong during the quarter coming in at ~37% growth compared to the year-ago period, which was slightly better than the 34% growth seen during the last quarter. Billings were also ahead of consensus expectations and slightly above revenue.

Source: Company Presentation

Operating margins during the quarter were also better than expected, coming in at 23.4%. This was ahead of consensus expectations for ~21%. As the company continues to generate more subscription revenue, which comes on at a higher margin revenue stream, I believe the company could continue to see their margins expand over time. For now, the company will likely invest a lot into their revenue growth and further penetrating international markets, but to have a 20%+ operating margin along with 35%+ revenue growth is very impressive.

The big revenue beat combined with stronger than expected margins led to a quarterly EPS of $0.28, which was ahead of consensus expectations for $0.24.

Source: Company Presentation

During Q2, management expects revenue of $386-390 million with operating margins ~22%. I believe the 22% operating margin guidance is a positive signal considering full-year guidance remains ~20%.

For the full year, management is now expecting revenue of $1,560-1,574 million (up from $1,540-1,556 million). While Q1 revenue beat by ~$10 compared to management's original guidance, the ~$20 million raise in guidance signals management's confidence in the underlying business and potential for another beat and raise quarter during the year.

Operating margins are also expected to remain ~20% for the full year, despite ~23.4% during Q1 and Q2 guidance of ~22%. This either means one of two things. First, operating margin during Q3/Q4 will be below the full-year operating margin guidance, or second, management continues to remain a little conservative around their margin trajectory. I believe the latter is the more likely scenario.

Valuation

While Atlassian continues to put up very strong quarterly financials in addition to several beat-and-raise quarters, valuation remains the tricky part. The stock is down over 15% the past month and over 5% since reporting a beat-and-raise quarter. Investors seem to find it tougher to defend these high valuations for software names despite strong performances. I believe the revenue multiples on some software stocks got a bit out of control (see what happened to Zscaler), but as long as these companies continue to perform exceptionally well, they will be great long-term investments.

Source: YCharts

The company has a current market cap of $26.2 billion, and with ~$1.8 billion of cash/investments and ~$0.9 billion of debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$25.3 billion. Management recently raised their full-year revenue guidance to $1,560-1,574 million, which could remain a little conservative. Using the midpoint of management's guidance, Atlassian current trades at ~16x forward revenue.

Even though the company is consistently growing revenue at 35%+ with operating margins of 20%+, this valuation still seems a little high. While this is likely to be a good long-term investment, all it takes is one softer than expected quarter to see the company's forward revenue multiple drop from ~16x to under 15x, taking a large chunk out of the company's stock price.

However, if we were to assume the company's revenue growth remains healthy at ~30% for FY21, we could see FY21 revenue of ~$2.05 billion, which would equate to a FY21 revenue multiple of ~12x. While this valuation is a little bit easier to digest, we have to assume another 7 quarters of 30%+ revenue growth in addition to no deteriorating fundamentals. Not so easy to digest now.

The long-term viability of Atlassian remains very positive, and for investors who already have a position in the name, they would be hesitant to get out of their holding. Valuation remains a little high to put new money to work even when looking at a realistic FY21 revenue potential. With the stock under $120, I would still wait until the share price reaches closer to $100 before starting a new position or adding to a current one.

Valuation is likely to remain at a premium for many years to come, so investors should not wait for valuation to come down to the ~10x forward revenue range. The better approach would be to pick up some shares on the dip and wait for a little better entry price to establish a larger position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.