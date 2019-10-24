Nvidia's 20% Upside From Trade War Thaw

By K C Ma and Trung Minh Huynh

For the last 18 months, the trade war saga has become a recurring nightmare especially for technology investors. While Nvidia's share (NVDA) has tried to bounce off the FANNG bubble burst and the collapse of the cryptocurrency, the recovery has been interrupted by the uncertainty of the trade talks. Since the first tariff in early 2018, Nvidia's share has lost close to 30%, which consists of (1) the deterioration of the company financials, (2) the U.S. tariff cost, and (3) the uncertainty on the timely resolution of the trade talks. In this post, I set to identify the portion of the stock loss attributable to the tariff cost which pressures the margin and the price discount due to the risk premium trade war uncertainty. The distinction in Nvidia's current stock losses should be relevant to investors. If the stock loss was due to the cost increase from the 25% tariff, it is a sunk cost and thus not recoverable. In contrast, if the share price discount is a result of higher uncertainty for the final resolution of the ongoing trade talks, it can be recaptured once the trade talk is settled.

4% Direct Tariff Cost

Given more than 66% cost exposure is from Asian tech imports (10Q), Nvidia has a lot to lose with Trump's 25% tariffs. At the first approximation, Nvidia may increase its cost by 16%. Since Nvidia only has 25% U.S. sales, the immediate net cost increase for Nvidia will be around 4%. The 4% contraction in margin is later verified by the actual margin changes (Figure 1B), as GM has dropped from 64.73% from 1Q 2018 to 60.1% in 1Q 2019. Though, one unlikely twist is that if Trump's hit list may grossly classify Taiwan as part of China, or greater China area, more than 65% of Nvidia's import cost will be levied. Nvidia's cost will increase by 16%. Such an increase could be devastating to Nvidia, but least likely, simply from the political reality in that region.

Given the strong and surprising stance of Trump's tariffs, there have been retaliations from China. So, while Nvidia and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) may not be significantly affected by Chinese retaliation on the supplier side, it has a much larger stake on the Asian revenue side. On this front, Nvidia is more vulnerable than most since it has more than 71% revenue exposure from that region. The imposition of China tariff on Nvidia will invariably have a negative impact on Nvidia revenue front.

An Nvidia Without Trade War

To compute how much market discounts Nvidia's share because of its trade war risk, I need to "create" an Nvidia stock traded with the same financials, but in an alternate reality without trade war. Then, I will compare the no-trade-war Nvidia share with the actual Nvidia share price which is in a trade war reality. The difference in prices has to be due to the impact of trade war. If you think this process has merit, a valuation model has to be developed. From many previous posts, Nvidia share price has been shown to correlate with the estimates of revenue, EPS, free cash flow, and capital expenditure. I used the 3-year data from 2016 to 2018 to build a no-trade-war relationship between Nvidia stock price and these four forward financial metrics. The purpose of this model is to find Nvidia's fair price (not fair value) which corresponds to the same time forward-looking financials. I then used this relationship to estimate the share price in the period from June 2018 to October 2019, which is considered the tie period which the trade war impact has been prevalent. The estimated price, no-trade war price will be the likely NVDA price if there were no trade war effect, since the relationship was estimated in the pre-trade war period.

In Figure 1, we showed that the estimated no-trade-war Nvidia price is currently at $232, while the actual price is around $191, about $40 higher. Note that two prices have moved fairy closely until September 2018 when the actual price finally dropped off the floor, reacting to Trump's first call for the 25% tariff to all Chinese imports. It is important to note the no-war price and actual prices were closely related in the early 2018, suggesting the model has approximated really well with the actual price. This gives us comfort to use the same model to estimate subsequent prices. Further, the subsequent no-war price didn't move with the actual price, suggesting that the actual price did not respond to the forward financials anymore but fluctuate more with the progress of the trade talks. As it stands now, the market has taken a $40 (or about 20%) discount off Nvidia's financial fair price for the trade war risk premium.

Nvidia investors may recognize that there is a significant discount currently applied to the share value because the market has worried about the lack of resolution of the trade talks. While the 20% risk discount is significantly higher than the 4% tariff impact on Nvidia's margin, the pleasant difference is that the 4% margin loss is a sunk cost, which is not recoverable, but the 20% risk discount is recoverable if the trade war thaws.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.