ADT Acquires I-View Now For Alarm Verification Tech

ADT (ADT) announced it has acquired I-View Now for an undisclosed amount.

I-View Now provides video alarm verification services.

ADT will integrate I-View Now into its monitoring offerings to reduce false alarms and hopefully differentiate its capabilities from other security monitoring services.

Target Company

Henderson, Nevada-based I-View Now was founded in 2011 to help Public Safety Answering Points [PSAPs] and other customers identify the validity of an alarm signal through its emergency information and signaling cloud platform that integrates security system signals, video sources, cloud applications, and internet-connected devices.

Management is headed by President Larry Folsom, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously President, Owner of American Video and Security.

Below is an overview video of a ‘VideoVerification’ captured recording:

Source: I-View Now

Company partners or major customers include:

Bold Technologies

Stanley Security Solutions

Bosch Security Systems (NSE:BOSCHLTD)

Source: Company website

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Allied Market Research, the global alarm monitoring market was valued at $42.9 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $59.8 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.5% between 2018 and 2023.

Major vendors that provide alarm monitoring services include:

Brink's Home Security (DISCA)

Honeywell (HON)

Securitas (STO:SECU-B)

Schneider (EPA:SU)

Johnson Controls (JCI)

Vivint

Vector Security

Bosch (NSE:BOSCHLTD)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

ADT didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 30, 2019, ADT had $43.1 million in cash and equivalents and $13.1 billion in total liabilities, of which $9.5 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $895 million.

In the past 12 months, ADT’s stock price has risen 2.1% vs. the U.S. Commercial Services industry’s rise of 23.7% and the overall U.S. Market’s growth of 11.4% , as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has fluctuated within a fairly narrow range, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

ADT acquired I-View Now to help it reduce false alarms using I-View alarm verification technologies

As ADT stated in the deal announcement,

With I-View Now, public safety answering points [PSAPs], like 911 dispatchers, will be able to better confirm whether an alarm is a true emergency by leveraging technology. Video, location, sound, sensor, user, and activity data can now be combined with predictive analytics to provide a comprehensive dashboard of information about what is taking place during an alarm.

Presumably, with the I-View Now technology integrated into its monitoring stack, the firm will be able to offer an integrated system that reduces client false alarms and increases response rates by emergency responders.

Since its IPO at $14.00 per share in January 2018, ADT’s stock has performed poorly, although it has risen from a recent bottom in mid-August.

During the runup to its IPO, I criticized the firm for its heavy debt load and longer-term difficulty competing against the cable companies, which can presumably bundle monitoring services into a single bill and technology stack.

With the deal for I-View Now, ADT is seeking to differentiate itself with superior technology to provide better service to customers and emergency responders with the prospect of fewer false alarms.

It’s an incremental improvement, but moving in the right direction if ADT is to seriously separate itself from significant competition.

While it won’t move the stock in the near-term, it does provide a window into management’s willingness to invest in potentially superior technologies to enhance its position in the marketplace.

