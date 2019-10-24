IRMD has many similarities with ZYXI but shares have not appreciated in value while ZYXI shares have soared.

IRMD has solved its regulatory concern with the FDA and is confident that it will resolve a different issue with the European regulatory body.

Comparing IRadimed To Another Monopoly

IRadimed (IRMD) is the only provider of non-magnetic MRI products. Revenue and earnings have been growing robustly. The company is on course to its fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue and improving margins, yet the stock price performance over the last 52 weeks has been negative (-12%).

ZYXI stock price has rocketed over the last 52 weeks (240% gain before the recent negative SA article). I see many parallels between Zynex (ZYXI) and IRadimed and will illustrate how similar the valuations for both companies are. There are real catalysts with IRMD that should now attract investors and result in share price appreciation.

IRMD patient monitoring system

Investor Concerns

IRadimed - Oversold Monopoly is a July SA article that explained that the stock was underperforming due to investor's misinterpretation about the company's uneven earnings growth as well as concerns about an unresolved FDA Warning Letter and an incomplete European Union inspection. The earlier article forecast that due to record bookings already announced by the company we could expect record earnings for the second quarter. The stock shot up 36% on the Q2 earnings release.

We are now nearing the release of Q3 earnings and we can see that investors remain skeptical about IRMD. The 36% gain was expunged when the price retreated to the same level prior to the Q2 earnings report. The price has been steadily rising since September as fresh interest develops. The chart shows a triangulation between the downtrend and the uptrend with an indication that the uptrend has the current momentum because the stock price has climbed above the 50 day moving average.

The FDA problem has been resolved and the European certification is expected to be resolved next quarter. Roger Susi, founder and prior CEO said at the Q2 earnings call,

We are actively working to the recertification with the Italian firm and expect to complete this process and resume shipments of our monitoring to all markets requiring the CE mark in the beginning of our fiscal fourth quarter 2019.

The European certification problem impacts a small percentage of sales which the company expects to recoup once the issue is resolved.

Earnings

Revenue for the second quarter 2019 improved by 24% over the same period the year before and was 22% higher for the first six months of fiscal 2019 over fiscal 2018. Improving margins along with strong sales growth resulted in a 55% improvement in earnings for the second quarter this year over last year. For the first six months, earnings improved 77% over the prior year.

2Q 2018 2Q 2019 6 Mos. 2018 6 Mos. 2019 Revenue $7.4 M $9.2 M $14.5 M $17.7 M Income $1.4 M $2.1 M $2.2 M $3.9 M Income Per Share $.011 $.017 $0.18 $0.32 Gross Profit Margin 76.8% 79.9% 76.5% 77.9%

Management upped guidance for full year 2019 at the end of the second quarter, calling for revenue between $38.5 million to $39.5 million and net income of $0.70/share to $0.74/share compared to $30.4 million and $0.52/share reported for 2018. That would be a minimum of 27% improvement in revenue and 35% earnings growth Y/Y.

Products

During the second quarter, the company added two new sales territories and added two additional sales people. The company strategy has been to broaden use of their products, to introduce new products, and to sell product related supplies as MRI usage is undergoing expansion and the devices are being adopted for use in more and more hospital settings such as emergency rooms and applied to more procedures such as cardiac stress testing, intraoperative MRI and neurology MRI techniques.

The main product for IRMD is non-magnetic intravenous ("IV") infusion pump systems for use during MRI procedures. The second product is a non-magnetic patient vital signs monitoring system that the company bundles with the IV systems.

IRMD pump

The company is continuously pursuing market opportunities for its products by adding capabilities such as adding a blood pressure monitor to its vital signs monitoring system, or getting FDA approval for neonatal use of their monitors. The founder and former CEO, Roger Susi is now heading product development.

Later this year the company will begin commercialization of a ferromagnetic detection device for doorways into MRI rooms. Next year the company plans to introduce the next generation of its pump system and has plans to market an MRI compatible thermal management system and an MRI compatible defibrillator in subsequent years.

IRMD Oximeter

IRMD also provides accessories and supplies for its products. The supplies are sold on a contract basis and provide the company with high margin recurring revenue. The company does not break out recurring revenue figures but I estimate it to be about 30% of total revenue.

Comparison to ZYXI

I see a lot of similarities in IRMD and ZYXI. The founder of each respective company owns a large percentage of the float. Both are medical device companies and are legal monopolies as they have no direct competitors. Both companies have a competitive advantage. ZYXI has been successful at managing insurance reimbursement while their competitors could not. IRMD has been successful at navigating regulatory oversight while their competitors could not.

Both companies bolster product sales with recurring revenue sales. ZYXI sells accessories for their products and IRMD sells supplies that accompany their devices.

Like ZYXI, IRMD began as a one product company selling predominantly in the U.S. IRMD now has international sales totaling less than 20% of total sales while ZYXI is still expanding its U.S. footprint. IRMD offers a second device to accompany their original device and soon will begin commercializing a third device.

IRMD's model of direct sales to medical practitioners is less risky than ZYXI's model due to the latter company's dependence on insurance reimbursement with rules and rates that are subject to changes that are out of ZYXI's control.

Metrics

Looking over the metrics, both companies are small caps with similar insider and institutional interest and similar P/E ratios. ZYXI has a slight edge on margins but both companies bring in net margins at more than double the average medical device company.

Both stocks sell for high multiples in P/B, P/S, P/Free Cash Flow EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA in comparison to their peer group. Neither stock is a value play but IRMD is cheaper than ZYXI in these categories.

IRMD has very respectable results in measuring management effectiveness but this is an area where ZYXI excels in looking at their ROE and ROA.

Both companies have low debt and excellent quick ratios and current ratios, indicating no issues with financing their operations including expanding sales teams and rolling out new products. IRMD has a clear advantage here, but ZYXI's ratios are also very good. IRMD has more cash than ZYXI but ZYXI rewarded shareholders with a special dividend earlier this year. Will be interesting to see what IRMD does with its cash.

IRMD ZYXI Market Cap $261.03 M $348 M P.E. 35.08 37 Forward P.E. 26 31 1 Yr. Rev. Growth 25% 26% 5 Yr. Rev. Growth 18% 23% Gross Margin 76.3% 81% Profit Margin 20.7% 26% ROE 20% 90% ROA 24% 40% P/B 6.26 24.02 P/S 8.62 9.17 Free Cash Flow $3.94 M $5.10 M Price To Cash Flow 35 41.83 EV/Sales 7 9 EV/EBITDA 34.74 30.49

Current Ratio 10.29 4.11 Quick Ratio 8.99 3.55 Cash $37.8 M $10.1 M Cash Per Share $3.33 $0.31 Debt $ 3.07 M $4.92 M Debt To Equity 6.51% 35% 52 WK. Performance -12% 241% Institution Ownership 24% 15% Inside Ownership 52% 51%

Conclusion

IRMD management has demonstrated its skill in resolving issues with regulatory bodies where former competitors could not. The company is expected to report in the next few days. I expect earnings will continue to excel as IRMD is a monopoly for a product in demand.

IRMD and ZYXI are trading at similar high multiples and are experiencing high growth. Both companies have incredibly robust margins for any type of industry but particularly high for a medical device company. I believe that IRMD has more control over its pricing as it has a direct sales model as opposed to an insurance reimbursement model. I see IRMD as a favorable play over ZYXI for many reasons.

IRMD has two devices and a third is coming out soon as opposed to ZYXI having only one device. IRMD has direct sales as opposed to insurance reimbursement. IRMD has international sales while ZYXI is still expanding its national presence. There is virtually no chance that a competitor will spring up for IRMD because nobody else has been able to navigate FDA oversight. IRMD has a lot of cash. IRMD makes its ridiculously high margin on device sales as opposed to ZYXI relying on overcharging for accessories.

ZYXI stock price has run laps around the racetrack while IRMD hasn't left the blocks yet. It could be that IRMD valuation was previously ahead of the stock price, but that's not the case now. I favor IRMD but still own ZYXI because there's no reason not to invest in a stock of a company that has no competition and has such a high growth rate. Investors should also consider IRMD provides equally high returns as ZYXI but at lower risk.

Sources for the data table are company reports, Seeking Alpha and information gathered from my brokerage account. I write about small cap stocks and welcome discussion. Please click to follow me if you enjoyed this article. The reader is urged to review the excellent coverage that ZYXI has received on SA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRMD, ZYXI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.