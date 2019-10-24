Under Armour Finally Connected The Dots, And This Turnaround Is Just Getting Started

Under Armour can call itself an athletic performance company. As long as it makes styles people want and can market them effectively, investors will be happy.

You know that a company has been going through a rough time when the stock jumps more than 6% on the news that the CEO is stepping down. Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) went from a fast-growth stock, to a potential failure, to a turnaround story, in the last several years. The last time I pulled apart the company's performance was March 2019. The stock was at about $21, and I suggested the shares could run upward. By July, the stock rose above $27 but then cratered before recovering to where it started. The good news is, the company's 5 pillars of growth seem to have a stronger foundation than some might realize.

Pillar 1: Under Armour is an athletic performance company

One of the shakier pillars in the Under Armour story is the company's insistence on thinking like an athletic performance company. According to Allied Market Research, the sports apparel market is expected to grow from just under $168 billion in 2018 to nearly $250 billion by 2026. This would seem to be a large enough market to satisfy almost any company's aspirations.

However, the market for athletic apparel isn't quite what it seems. According to Sam Poser of Susquehanna Financial Group, "most sneakers and sports apparel are worn for comfort and style, not for the actual intended use." The point is, not everyone buying running shoes is an avid runner. Customers who buy a sweat-wicking shirt from Nike (NYSE:NKE) or Under Armour aren't all working out. In fact, this sale of sports apparel to non-athletes has given rise to a new term, "athleisure." The market for selling performance apparel to regular customers was worth about $300 billion last year and is expected to grow over the next multiple years.

The growth in apparel is being driven by several different delivery channels. According to research, e-commerce will grow fast but maybe the least important segment for this type of sale now and in the future. Customers buying athletic apparel and shoes like to try these items on before purchase. Though Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and others are trying to break the mold with offerings like Prime Wardrobe, this is still a more difficult sale than at a physical location.

The second most important segment is the Supermarket/Hypermarket chains. It makes sense that big growth would come from chains like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) or Target (NYSE:TGT) given the massive traffic they attract. Brand outlets are expected to be the third-most important segment. Somewhat surprisingly, the most important sales channel for sports apparel is discount stores.

Stores like TJ Maxx, Ross, and others offer heavily discounted apparel from Under Armour and additional brands. The conclusion I reach is consumers are interested in sports apparel, yet they find normal pricing too expensive. Under Armour's positioning is somewhat worrisome. The company's COO Patrik Frisk said, "In direct-to-consumer, we are expecting softer than anticipated demand as we work to reset the business towards full-price selling within our stores." It's one thing for Under Armour to sell at full-price in its own stores, but trying this tactic in other chains and discount stores could be a problem.

Pillar 2: Sharpening our consumer-centric approach with the deep body of research, data, and analysis completed, we are beginning to activate more holistically across our target customer known as the focus performer

On a more positive note, Under Armour is focused on using data to drive sales. While the company's full-price movement is a concern, it hopes to offset this risk with targeted marketing. This is an idea that Under Armour and Nike have in common. Both companies are pushing membership and apps to get more information about their customers. The sports analytics market is forecast to reach $4.5 billion by the year 2024. This suggests a significant revenue opportunity hiding inside of Under Armour.

The company owns multiple apps designed to track, assist, and motivate its customer base. This Connected Fitness business is designed to get the company data to cross-sell products. This business was mentioned six times in the company's last conference call. Though Connected Fitness generated just $32 million in revenue last quarter, this represented an increase of 10% year-over-year.

Where Nike is concerned, the company is taking a more focused approach. Nike+ membership gets customers exclusive products, "over 100 on-the-go workouts," free shipping and more. Nike Direct has been a major force behind the company's revenue growth. In addition, Nike said, "over 50% of our Nike Direct digital growth came from members.

It seems clear that Under Armour can do a better job leveraging its Connected Fitness business to generate sales. With less than 3% of the company's revenue coming from this business, the company's apps are just getting started.

Pillar 3: Less SKU styles materials, better-managed inventory, less airfreight, and higher service levels… especially in our gross margin

While market positioning and Connected Fitness offer possibilities, Under Armour's gross margin improvement is real and should continue. On the flip side, Nike has been improving its gross margin over the last few years, so it makes sense to start with Under Armour's biggest competitor.

If we look at the first quarter of Nike's results over the last few years, the company's gross margin has marched upward at a steady clip. In 2018, the company's gross margin was 43.7%. By fiscal 2019, Nike's margin moved up to 44.2%. Looking at Nike's most recent quarter, the company's gross margin increased again to 45.5%. The two primary reasons Nike gave for margin expansion were: digital sales and strong wholesale performance.

Last quarter, Nike said that overall digital sales increased by 42% year-over-year. Nike's CFO Andy Campion said, "The impact of digital in China has been nothing short of extraordinary. Nike Digital grew over 70% in Q1."

Where Under Armour is concerned, the focus on becoming leaner has helped the company's gross margin. Two years ago, the company's gross margin in the first quarter was 45.8%. As the company transitioned in 2018 and took a hit to its margin unloading inventory, its gross margin dipped to 44.8%. Under Armour's move toward full-priced sales, allowed the company to post a higher gross margin (46.5%) last quarter than it had in either the last two similar periods.

Part of Under Armour's challenge will be to stay disciplined. A higher gross margin, and full-price selling, only works if customers are willing to pay full price. With sales up just 3% in constant currency, the company isn't setting the world on fire with sales momentum. However, there is more to the story. What Under Armour didn't understand as it grew larger is it couldn't expand into a nearly unlimited level of styles and colors. The good news is management seems to have finally connected the dots between gross margin and inventory management.

Pillar 4: Marketplace management… primarily about two things, inventory and channel optimization

One of the strongest pillars of Under Armour's turnaround story is the company's progress on inventory management. When Under Armour was still considered a fast-growth stock, two of the last things anyone wanted to think about were, "inventory and channel management." More than a year ago, I wrote that it was, "Time For Under Armour To Face Reality."

In that article, I suggested that high inventory levels and the company's need to mark down items were leading to gross margin issues. We've already seen Under Armour is moving in the right direction on that front. I also noted that, "For three years, the company has been saying it would get inventory under control. It hasn't happened yet."

Though Under Armour has tried to be the anti-Nike for years, the company needs to take a page out of Nike's playbook when it comes to inventory management. Three years ago, Nike's inventory to current quarter sales stood at 57.5%. In the company's most recent quarter, inventory to sales came in at 54.2%. Though these are just two points in time, the company consistently runs its business with inventory at 50% to 60% of current quarter sales.

Under Armour seems to have finally woken up to this issue. In the company's second quarter three years ago, inventory to sales was north of 107%. Last year at this time, this number ballooned further to more than 110%. After multiple promises to work on this issue, as of the current quarter, inventory to sales sat at just over 80%. While there is still a lot of work to be done if Under Armour hopes to compete effectively, the company has made significant progress. Investors should be encouraged that inventory management is no longer a talking point and is seeing real improvement.

Pillar 5: Driving shareholder value through margin expansion, cost efficiencies, return-focused investments, and cash generation

When it comes to driving shareholder value, if investors are comparing Nike and Under Armour by looking in the rear-view mirror, the race is over, Nike wins. Nike sits near a five-year high. Under Armour is trading for less than half its price compared to the glory year of 2015. However, there are trends in place that suggest the next five years could be much better for Under Armour investors.

Looking at cash generation, while Nike is the slow and steady performer, Under Armour is a turnaround story. During the quarter that ends in August, for the last two years, Nike generated significant free cash flow. Last year, the company's $927 million in core free cash flow represented $0.09 per $1 of revenue. In the current quarter, free cash flow of $1.25 billion gives us $0.12 of free cash flow per $1 of revenue.

Under Armour seems to be in far worse shape than its peer, yet its recovery offers a significant opportunity. In last year's similar quarter, Under Armour reported negative six-month core free cash flow of about $130 million. In the most recent quarter, the company's turnaround generated positive six-month core free cash flow of $21.8 million.

Another way to think about this is while Nike's free cash flow increased by nearly 35% year-over-year, Under Armour's free cash flow jumped by more than 116%. If Under Armour can intelligently manage its margins and inventory going forward, there is no reason its cash flow shouldn't continue to improve. Even if Under Armour only generated half the free cash flow per dollar of revenue as Nike, this would represent about $143 million in a six-month period. When companies turn around, their fortunes change quickly.

On the valuation front, Nike trades at a forward P/E of about 28 and analysts are calling for roughly 16% annual EPS growth over the next 5 years. With the stock's yield at just under 1%, this gives the company a PEG+Y ratio of 1.65. Looking at Under Armour, the forward P/E is higher at nearly 43, yet analysts are calling for more than 35% annual EPS growth over the same time frame. These figures give Under Armour a PEG of 1.23.

Under Armour has been on a rough road, yet the company seems to have several growth pillars with real data to back up its turnaround. The shares trade at what appears to be a somewhat expensive P/E ratio, yet the company's recovery could yield surprising results. Under Armour has beaten analyst estimates, by an average of more than 60% over the last four quarters. If the company can be disciplined and keep its recovery on track, investors who are willing to bet on the underdog should look at adding Under Armour to their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.