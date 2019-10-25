3 Spooky High-Yield Trades With Insider Buying: 9% To 16%

Management also has bought back over 9% of the company's shares in the past four quarters.

With the witching season upon us, we went looking for some "spooky," and hopefully not harebrained, high yield trades.

These trades might be described as "flyers," similar to an article we wrote about Cincinnatti Bell's (NYSE:CBB) Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (CBB.PB).

However, although this company has plenty o' bad news, there also are some positives here. First, imagine if you just came across this full-year 2019 guidance, before knowing anything else about them, except that they pay $.25/quarter. What would you think?

Hmmm, an adjusted diluted EPS range of $2.37 to $3.08, that implies a dividend payout ratio range of 32.47% to 42.19%. That certainly seems reasonable to the average income investor, eh?

Full-Year Revised 2019 Guidance:

The above guidance was issued by the management of one of the spinoffs from the Dow/Dupont complex, the Chemours Company (CC), which also involved DuPont De Nemours (DD) and the Dow company (DOW).

Profile:

The Chemours Company operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. It's a cyclical company and is the world's low cost leader for Titanium Dioxide.

(Source: CC site)

CC, DD, and DOW have not fared well in the market in 2019.

CC has obviously fared the worst in 2019, falling -40.5%, v. -12% for DD, and -5% for DOW. However, do we see a bright spot here? CC is up over 16% in the past month vs. a ~flat performance from the Materials Select Spyder Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB), and a 1.36% gain from the S&P 500:

How could a company with a reasonable dividend yield and dividend payout ratio have fallen so far in the past year? Growth, or extreme lack of it, looks to be the culprit.

Although CC's 2019 EPS guidance implies a reasonable dividend payout ratio, it also indicates negative growth vs. full year 2018. One other bright note, though, is that management intends to keep buying back shares, ending 2019 with a ~7% buydown of the company's shares:

Sorry for the downer, just when you were starting to get excited about that dividend yield. CC has delivered three straight quarters of year-over-year negative growth in revenue, EBITDA, and adjusted EPS.

In addition to raising its quarterly dividend substantially, from $.03 to $.17 in Q4 '17, and then again to $.25 in Q4 '18, CC's management also has bought back 9.2% of the company's float over the past four quarters.

We interrupt this broadcast to give a well-deserved shout out to Cardon Capital, whose intriguing article put us onto the scent of CC's potential attractions. Cardon's article can give you much more color and background on CC's earnings woes, and its future potential.

CC's Q2 '19 earnings saw all three of its segment's log negative sales and EBITDA growth vs. Q2 '18. Among its headwinds is the presence of illegal Chinese imports of legacy refrigerants into Europe, which dampened its Fluorproducts sales. Additionally, titanium prices also were pressured.

(Source: CC site)

Fake Headwinds:

There also has been some confusion about Fire-Fighting Foams which probably also scared away some investors. Management addressed this on the Q2 '19 earnings call: "Questions have arisen regarding Chemours connection to Fire-Fighting Foams. Let me be clear, PFOFs was the dominant chemistry in the firefighting foam industry for decades. Chemours and DuPont before it have never made or sold the PFOF period."

Additionally, CC's management is suing DuPont over "the limiting DuPont indemnification rights against Chemours for those actual high and maximum realistic exposures DuPont established for Chemours at spin, or in the alternative, to return the approximately $4 billion dividends it extracted from Chemours premised upon those maximums."

"Some have implied that the lawsuit speaks to our insolvency. This could not be further from the truth. The allegations of the complaint were directed to the timing of the spin off, not the present. Nowhere in the complaint is it alleged that Chemours currently fears insolvency, because we do not.

All of our accruals are taken in accordance with the appropriate accounting standards."

Financials:

CC wins the race for ROA and ROE vs. its former related brethren and vs. its sector's median ratios. It also has a higher than average EBITDA margin. The rub, here is its higher debt leverage:

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 6/30/19, CC had a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.7X, with a cash balance of $630M and total liquidity of $1.3B.

"We borrowed $150 million on our revolving credit facility in the quarter, this was primarily to help manage global cash needs. I do note that subsequent to the end of the second quarter, we repaid the entire $150 million outstanding on the revolver. Currently we have full availability of our revolver."

"We have three best-in-class franchises and are working to make each one even stronger. Our combined balance sheet continues to be a source of strength and gives us sustained power to overcome these headwinds. I believe that the investments we are making today will result in a more profitable higher growth and more stable Chemours." (Source: Q2 '19 call)

(Source: CC site)

Valuations:

Analysts currently have a ~$3.57 EPS estimate for CC's 2020 earnings, which gives it a low forward P/E of just 4.50, vs. a sector median valuation of 16.52. Its .47X price/sales and 6.18X EV/EBIDA also are much lower than the sector median price/sales of 1.05, and EV/EBITDA of 9.34X.

Additionally, its 6.22% dividend yield is over 2X the sector median yield of 2.61%:

Analysts' Targets:

There's a huge price target spread for CC, from a low of $10.00 to a high of $30.00, with a consensus price target of $19.65, which gives CC an upside variance of 18.22%.

Insiders Are Buying:

After selling shares in Q1 '19, insiders turned around and began buying shares in Q2 and Q3 '19, in a range of $13.77 up to $24.06.

Dividends:

CC has paid $.25/quarter since Q3 '18, and should go ex-dividend next on ~11/15/19, with a payout date of ~12/13/19, (which is Friday the 13th, BTW, another spooky element in the mix, for those of you who might be superstitious). It issues a 1099 at tax time.

Just to play devil's advocate, (alright, enough with the spooky references already), we used the lowest quarterly EPS figures we could find for CC's trailing earnings.

On a normalized EPS basis, CC's dividend payout ratio ranged from 25.77% up to 59.52%, averaging 37.88% over the past four quarters. We can certainly live with that type of average.

Given all of the negativity, (a short float of 7.75%) and confusion surrounding CC, we weren't surprised to learn that CC has some of the highest options yields we've encountered recently.

Normally, we'd expect the put premiums to outweigh its call premiums, but such is not always the case with CC - there are apparently enough bulls who are anteing up a high price for CC's call options. They may be going this far out into the future in order to give management time to make good on their 2019 guidance, and, moreover, for the company to start to improve in 2020.

For example, CC's April 2020 $17.00 call strike pays $2.10:

In a static scenario, if CC doesn't rise to or above $17.00, your total profit would be $2.60, the combination of the two $.25 dividends and the $2.10 option premium. This would give you a ~16% nominal total return in six months, or 33.94% annualized.

If CC does rise to or above $17.00 before the ex-dividend dates, your total profit would be $3.03, from the $.93/share capital gain and the $2.10 option premium.

If CC rises to or above $17.00 after the ex-dividend dates, your total profit would be $3.53, a ~22% nominal yield, or 46% annualized.

Selling cash secured put options below the stock's price can be another way of accumulating shares at a cheaper price, or "getting paid to wait," depending on how the trades work out. We opted for selling puts on CC vs. buying it outright.

CC has strike options available in $1.00 increments. You can be as conservative or as aggressive as you'd like - the further away from the current price/share you sell options at, the less you'll get paid, but your breakeven will be lower.

CC's January 2020 $15.00 put strike pays $1.45, for an annualized yield of 42%, and a breakeven of $13.55, which is 15.7% above its 52-week low of $11.71:

Here's an example that contradicts what we just stated - it's for a lower strike price, but it pays $1.80, vs. $1.45 for the closer-to-the share price $15.00 put.

Why? Because of the time value - this $14.00 trade goes three months further out in time - it expires in April 2020. There's often an interesting trade-off of time vs. strike price levels in the world of option selling.

The breakeven is $12.20, just 4.18% above CC's 52-week low of $11.71.

Caveats: When you're mulling over whether or not to make these trades, try to make sure that you substitute the word "contrarian" for "spooky" - these are definitely in that mold.

Also, CC will report its Q3 '19 earnings on ~11/4/19. You may want to see how those Q3 earnings come in before jumping into the cauldron.

Taxes: All three of these trades also have a potential tax deferral advantage. Even though you receive the option premium money in 2019, if these 2020 trades aren't closed in 2019, you won't have to pay taxes on that income until mid-April 2021.

You can see more details for these three trades and many others on our Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.