Global Oil Inventories Counter-Seasonally Decline And Oil Prices Will Respond Into Year-End

At the moment, we have US crude storage finishing November between 390 to 395 mbbls.

We think the macroeconomic landscape has so far won against the fundamentals, but we don't think this will persist any longer.

Welcome to a tight quarter edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Global oil inventories continue to counter-seasonally decline especially in refinery maintenance-heavy month like October.

Total oil stock inventories dropped 4.5 mbbls globally last week and what's going to be more staggering going forward is that we are just starting to see the global inventory decline accelerate.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

For a while now, we know based on the storage based oil price model that oil prices are trading at a discount to fair value. For physical oil traders, the flat price versus the timespreads also did not make any sense as global crude grades with the exception of WTI remain backwardated.

So the question we seem to be getting asked a lot is - does inventory still matter?

Luckily, we are in a commodity business where supply/demand dictates at the end of the day, and if storage levels are low, then prices will rise.

We think the macroeconomic landscape has so far won against the fundamentals, but we don't think this will persist any longer. For starters, next week's EIA oil storage report will send a rather shocking message to the rest of the market. If crude inventories can decline 6-7 million bbls at a time when crude is normally supposed to build 4 million bbls, what happens in November?

That's the point we think that's not being considered when people are trying to forecast oil prices. At least from our standpoint, what we are seeing on the physical side is finally going to translate into visible storage draws. While it has taken longer than we would like, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

At the moment, we have US crude storage finishing November between 390 to 395 mbbls. This leaves open the very possibility that December draws would easily push us below ~380 mbbls and leave open the possibility of ~370 mbbls. This is despite the fact that we missed some ~14 mbbls from our estimate due to overly high refinery throughput. Thankfully, we've embedded a steep amount of margin of safety at the onset of our forecast to allow for errors like this to occur.

Crude imports for the US are likely to register a new monthly low despite the restart of refineries in the US. The main reason is that Saudi has plummeted exports to the US over the last 2-months. Total vessel count from the start of September to today has been 8 VLCCs, which is less than a third of what the Saudis exported last year. This divergence combined with the strong crude pull from Asia has drained the crude that would've made it to the US. So barring some miraculous event, we don't see an import spike going into year-end.

The question then becomes one of how much exports will US maintain despite low imports. We are about to enter unchartered territories given that US crude imports as a percentage of refinery throughput are about to average very low into year-end. Does US refineries hold back on exporting crude? If so, what happens to global oil market balances?

Again, this is the last remaining unknown before we are confident our forecast turns to reality. So we will keep a watchful eye on balances going forward.

Overall, the counter-seasonal draws we are seeing in October are boding extremely well for year-end. Unlike going into October last year where global inventories were building despite some firms calling for the "tightest quarter in decades", we are actually seeing one of the tightest quarters in decades today but no one appears to be paying attention. Global oil inventories will matter, and prices will reflect this.

