Nokia: Model Breaks Down, I'm Out

The company will need to undergo a new transformation process, precisely when the 5G upgrade cycle is supposed to pick up steam.

Nokia (NOK) is in the penalty box.

The Finnish company delivered another of its disastrous quarters - October 2016 and October 2017 quickly come to mind. The 3Q19 headline numbers did not look particularly concerning, as revenues and earnings at least met consensus expectations. However, the 5G upgrade theme, widely expected to drive substantial improvement in financial performance next year, fell apart due to lowered network revenue and depressed margin expectations.

Changing tires with car in motion

The largely in-line total company's financial metrics masked the underlying struggles in Nokia's networks division in 3Q19, precisely the segment that was expected to benefit the most from the 5G transition. More specifically, the highly profitable software business (representing only 12% of total revenues but roughly 40% of non-IFRS op profit, after licensing and Bell Labs allocations) grew at a solid 9% rate. The sizable networks division, on the other hand, grew the top line at a more modest 4% pace while margins compressed YOY. See the chart below.

In the network equipment space, quarter-to-quarter lumpiness, project delays, and softness in certain global markets tend to be normal. But in the case of Nokia, the narrative for the next five quarters has clearly turned negative compared to what it was only three months ago, and the troubles seem more deeply rooted than temporary. The list of issues likely to impact the company's financial performance in 2020 is concerning:

merger activity in the U.S. between T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) eating into mobile access sales

pricing pressures in China due to fierce competition from Huawei and, to a lesser extent, Ericsson (ERIC)

an apparent product cost disadvantage on 5G technology against peers

Fixing what is broken will require further investment in 5G technology to "accelerate product roadmaps", as described by Nokia's management team in the earnings report. The consequential cash burn will prevent the Finnish company from paying dividends in the foreseeable future, making the stock's once-attractive yield all but irrelevant for now.

Worst of all, Nokia will need to deal with these significant challenges while the 5G upcycle picks up steam, in true "changing tires with car in motion" fashion. Given Nokia's transformation efforts launched this quarter and Ericsson's first-mover advantage in markets like North America and China, the Finnish vendor is likely to underperform its European peer in the race for 5G business, with hopes for a possible turnaround postponed until 2021.

2020 model no longer supports an investment

Armed with the new information presented by the company on earnings day, I updated my 2020 financial model (see below). The key changes to it have been: (1) more modest revenue growth, due to Nokia's slow start in the 5G upgrade cycle, (2) gross margin turning sour once again as a result of pricing pressures and high product costs, and (3) increased opex to finance additional investments in technology. For both 2019 and 2020, my earnings projections are aligned with management's guidance.

Source: DM Martins Research

If I assume a 2020 earnings multiple of 15x to estimate the value of NOK next year (the stock currently trades at about 17x), I arrive at a fair value of $4/ADR and an upside potential of less than 2%. Any increase in the price target would likely depend on projected financial results improving substantially, which is unlikely to happen (if at all) until late 2020.

In my opinion, Nokia's fundamentals no longer support an investment in this stock for now. Jumping back in would require positive developments that I find improbable to surface in the next six months at least. For this reason, I choose to realize this Thursday's sizable 24% stock price unwind and withdraw my bullish stance on NOK.

