Alexion Delivers With Achillion Acquisition; Good Deal To Protect Its Mainstay Drug

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) announced that it would acquire Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) for approximately $930 million. There are other stipulations that were added to make this deal decent for Achillion. There are still some measures that must be closed before such a deal can be completed. This acquisition was a smart one for Alexion, because it will add another drug that treats complement mediated diseases. I believe this was a move that Alexion had to make, otherwise it could have faced competition from Achillion in the coming years. Sales of Alexion Pharmaceuticals' drugs for complement mediated diseases continue to grow at a fast pace.

Massively Good Deal For Alexion

The deal was set up in a way in which Achillion Pharmaceuticals' shareholders would get about $6.30 per share in an all cash transaction. This equates to about $930 million as an upfront payment, if the deal reaches customary closing conditions. If the deal does meet all customary conditions, then it will be fully completed by the 1st half of 2020. There are also additional stipulations that were put into the deal, which does go to the benefit of Achillion. This is in the form of something known as non-tradeable contingent value rights ((CVRs)). These CVRs will be given if Achillion can meet certain milestones:

This will be $1 per share for U.S. FDA approval of danicopan

An additional $1 per share for the initiation of a phase 3 study dealing with ACH-5228

In my opinion, for Alexion, this deal was a no-brainer. However, I believe that Achillion Pharmaceuticals could have held out for a bit more cash as part of the deal. I believe it would have been better for it to wait for a possible $2 billion buyout. I think it sold itself with a lowball offer. The reason why I make that claim can be backed up by a quote from the CEO of Alexion:

"Targeting a different part of the complement system - the alternative pathway - by inhibiting Factor D production addresses uncontrolled complement activation further upstream in the complement cascade, and importantly, leaves the rest of the complement system intact, which is critical in maintaining the body's ability to fight infection. We believe this approach has the opportunity to help patients with diseases not currently addressed through C5 inhibition. We look forward to applying our nearly three decades of complement and development expertise to unlock the potential of oral Factor D inhibitors and bring these benefits to patients."

If you look above in the quote, there is a clear statement in that Achillion's Factor D inhibitor drugs target an alternate pathway and one in which patients are not currently being addressed with Alexion's drug. In essence, if Alexion didn't move in to acquire Achillion, it could have ended up being a solid competitor. Alexion also made it out with about $230 million in cash balance of Achillion Pharmaceuticals as of September 30, 2019. I believe the whole basis for the acquisition was for Alexion to gets its hand on the pipeline of Achillion for treatment of PNH and other complement mediated diseases. That's because I wrote an article quite some time ago, claiming the solid prospects for Achillion titled "Achillion Makes Significant Advancement With FDA Designation, Sets Up Big Catalysts In Coming Months". I didn't foresee the acquisition by Alexion, so that was a shock. What I described was that there were multiple trial readouts coming in terms of ongoing studies. I believe such catalysts could have lifted Achillion's stock price much higher than $6.30 per share. I also highlighted the Breakthrough Therapy Designation" for danicopan. The point here is that Achillion made solid progress in both PNH and in another disease known as C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). Which brings me to the last point on why I believe Alexion chose to acquire the company. Not only does it obtain danicopan, but it gets its hands on ACH-5228 and a 3rd generation Factor D inhibitor drug. These next generation Factor D inhibitors hold potential to possibly be superior over danicopan. The point is that Alexion just couldn't pass up such a good deal, especially being able to acquire it with such a low offer.

Conclusion

Alexion Pharmaceuticals got a good deal in buying Achillion Pharmaceuticals. As I noted above, it was smart to do so. The risk of not buying the company would have left a strong competitor to continue to build momentum in the complement mediated disease space. Achillion wouldn't have been able to immediately take away market share, but it's possible it would have gained momentum if and when its drugs had been approved. Now, Alexion doesn't have to worry all that much about Achillion's drugs taking market share. This point can be proven based on the most recently released third quarter earnings report. It was noted that Soliris, for treatment of PNH and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, had generated Q3 sales of $990.5 million. This was an increase of 12% year over year. On the flip side, Alexion is not entirely in the clear in terms of competition. For instance, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) has an ongoing phase 3 study for PNH and other complement system diseases. Then, Ra pharmaceuticals (RARX) is working on C5 inhibitors, Factor D inhibitors and other complement inhibitors. The good news is that Alexion has been able to take out one competitor out of the equation. Which also works in its favor because it's possible to explore a combination of Alexion's C5 inhibitors along with Achillion's Factor D inhibitors. In my opinion, this may have been another reason for acquisition of the biotech. Having said all that, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is in good shape in protecting its franchise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.