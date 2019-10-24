Perion Network Recovery Has Legs

We think the shares are still cheap, based on the impressive cash generation and great reduction of debt and associated interest cost.

While there are no guarantees search will continue to recover or the announced recovery in ad business will materialize, we feel this is reflected in the share price.

Its search business has recovered somewhat surprisingly, although its ad business is still declining.

The company has put an impressive deleveraging exercise largely behind it which has greatly improved results and the balance sheet.

We argued early November last year that investors were underappreciating the recovery and cash generation at Perion Networks (PERI), but investors have caught up with it:

The company revived its search business, is paying off debt and has moved into profitability:

A more impressive perspective is provided by the latest IR presentation:

The company has a legacy search business, to which we now turn.

Search

Here is how the company described its search business in a 20-F filing:

Our focus on the advertising market is supported by our ability to generate significant revenues and profits by providing search-based monetization solutions for our publishers. These solutions are leveraged by enhanced analytics platform and capabilities to track and monitor their business performance. Publishers implement our solutions into their products and services and monetize them through our monetization solution. The amount of revenue generated as part of the monetization solution depends mainly on the amount search providers receive for advertisements, the ability of the search provider's system in attracting advertisers and efficiently serve sponsored ads and algorithmic results in response to search queries. End users can choose to configure their browser settings through the search setting dialogue, giving them convenient access to search-engine providers, and the ability to conduct searches or follow links to advertisements that advertisers may display.

They used to have a cooperation agreement with Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), but when these changed their algorithms, that became less viable and they switched to Microsoft's (MSFT) Bing. This had quite a continued impact on revenues (20-F):

However, more recently the company managed to turn around its search business, from the latest IR presentation:

This is a bit of a surprise, as this was deemed to be on a continued gentle path downwards, but the renewal of the agreement with Microsoft's Bing has provided some ease of mind. And (Q2CC):

Under dynamic new leadership our Search business has solidified its relationship with Bing. Microsoft is extremely happy. And in fact, we're pursuing some exciting new product collaborations. We're demonstrating our capability to bend the revenue curve which is driven by a combination of ever improving technology and enhanced sales outreach.

One reason for the recovery is that Bing itself is doing better than expected, bringing in higher rates and search volumes and also the payoff from some new company initiatives (which mainly involve AI) together with Bing.

Advertising

From the latest IR presentation:

The ad revenue decline (-35.9%) was pretty significant in Q2, for three reasons:

Prioritizing margins over short-term revenue gains

Shifting customer budgets

Transition to offering full solution, rather than a format

Clients are shifting budgets from search to social to CTV and while the company is well covered in the first two, it wasn't in CTV. Enter their Synchronized Digital Branding platform, which covers all three (apart from offering a synchronized solution between these channels).

The company is in transition from selling a format to selling a full solution with its Synchronized Digital Branding, but adoption takes time as this is a relatively new approach and there is a learning process for customers.

This added to the decline in revenue (even if it has bolstered margins by 8 points), but this will taper off in H2, in which revenue is guided above $57M, only $2M-3M lower than H2 last year but a big jump from the $40M in H1 this year.

What that Synchronized Digital Branding platform offers is through using AI it is aligning the advertisement journey with the consumer journey in a synchronized way (basically the consumer being followed by similar ads on different media). From the IR presentation:

From the Q2CC:

we are proving that while you are match, the right advertisement, the right format, at the right time, at the right position of the consumer in the consumer funnel, that's being high results.

Such an integrated solution takes a bigger bite out of customer's wallets and management is expecting greater spend from their large customers adopting it, and it also generates higher margins.

The company also engaged in a partnership with TV data company Alphonso (July 2019) to access the TV market and this seems to be paying off already. (Q2CC):

The combination of our vast digital reach with rightful ads created and their TV platform open synchronization opportunities that have never been available before. In just a month we have already generated 28 Requests for Proposal incorporating digital TV reach into our Synchronized Digital Branding advertising solution, growing our pipeline by $5 million.

Usually roughly half of their pipeline (RFP, requests for price) converts so this is a promising start and it expands their Synchronized Digital Branding platform to the TV market, enhancing the value of the platform. From the IR presentation:

With this cooperation, management now argues (Q2CC):

Current business covers the three main pillars of digital advertising and will not be affected by advertiser moving their budget between search, social and display.

In principle, this should provide a solution to one of the two reasons for the decline in advertisement revenue, the shifting consumer budgets and it has also made their Synchronized Digital Branding platform more valuable. But needless to say, this has to be validated by upcoming quarterly results.

Q2 Results

Here is a more granular view of recent results, including Q2, from the IR presentation:

This was the first quarter in three years that produced revenue growth, albeit minimal (+1%). But there were some other impressive results. From the PR:

GAAP Net Income of $2.9 million, increased 194% year-over-year;

GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.11, increased 267% year-over-year;

Net cash provided from operations were $8.4 million, up 194% year-over-year;

Net cash Increased from $2.7 million to $21.3 million in the last 6 months;

Management Increases 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance to $25-27 million.

Adjusted-EBITDA correlates pretty well with free cash flow on an annual basis so the increased guidance (not the first this year) bodes well.

Margins

The company improved its advertisement margins by 8% as they are more choosy in which campaigns they take on (which is also responsible for the fall in revenue). There is some increased cost though. (Q2CC):

Customer acquisition costs and media buy in the second quarter of 2019 was $33.2 million or 52% of revenues compared to $31.1 million or 50% of revenues in the second quarter of 2018

Cash

The company always generated good amounts of cash flow:

This provides cash for acquisitions, product development and buying back debt. For instance, the company acquired three other companies in the past five years, and they keep on investing in product development.

For instance, management announced an additional $5M during the Q1CC for their future platform, to be launched early next year which (Q2CC):

will further advance our Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, breaking the silos of ad search, social media and displaying video, advertising in a scalable [SaaS] suite.

But most impressive is how they reduced a really substantial debt and created a substantial net cash position ($21.3M at the end of Q2). The deleveraging has led to really big improvements in the balance sheet. From the IR presentation:

And this does create a bit of a virtuous cycle, reducing interest payments, which improves cash flow, with which more debt can be retired, and so on. There isn't any obvious reason to suggest that this cannot continue, although the cash savings from lower interest payments have reached the point of diminishing returns.

Risk

The company has two businesses and the (unexpected) recovery in one (search) might not last while the announced recovery in the other (advertising) might not materialize.

Valuation

The shares continue to trade on very modest multiples. Analysts expect an EPS of $0.37 this year rising to $0.52 next year, making the shares even cheaper on a forward basis if they are right.

Conclusion

An unexpected recovery (and unexpectedly large) in search and an announced improvement in advertising have enthused shareholders, but Q3 results will be pretty important here as the recovery in search might not last and the improvement in advertisement might not materialize.

What is true is that the company has deleveraged impressively and is producing plenty of cash even in the face of declining revenues. On that alone the rally in the shares is more than warranted.

