Agnico Eagle: Let Me Sleep Well At Night

AEM is one of my long-term gold miners, and I recommend accumulating the stock on any weakness.

The company increased the dividend by 40% this quarter to $0.175 per share. Amaruq mine was declared commercial at the end of September.

Agnico Eagle reported its 3Q'19 results on October 23, 2019. Revenues were a record of $683.0 million, up 31.7% compared to a year ago and up 29.7% sequentially.

Agnico Eagle's Amaruq deposit is located 50 km northwest of the Meadowbank mine. photo courtesy of Agnico Eagle

Investment Thesis

Agnico Eagle (AEM) is one of the leading long-term miners that I am following on Seeking Alpha for many years.

The company shows pragmatic management led by Sean Boyd, the CEO, and a diversified assets portfolio with long-term growth potential that starts to pay off tremendously this quarter. In short, it is the perfect gold miner that you can choose as a reliable proxy for gold.

AEM has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold miners consistently since early 2019.

Agnico Eagle is part of my three long-term "gold miners." Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) and Barrick Gold (GOLD) are the other two, which I consider gold supermajors which dominate the gold mining sector with their mega-size assets.

Agnico Eagle owns valuable mine assets mostly located in the Americas and Northern Europe, which are performing above targets. More, it has a fully-paid pipeline of new projects ready to provide a substantial increase in gold production this year.

Hence, Agnico Eagle presents an ideal profile that fits a savvy investor's balanced portfolio.

Therefore, as I have said in my preceding article, I recommend accumulating the stock on any weakness. However, it is crucial to trade short term AEM (30% of your position) in correlation with the gold price.

Because of its commercial appeal and stable long-term growth, the stock can be considered as a reliable proxy for gold.

Finally, the dividend per share has been raised this quarter to $0.70 per share annually or a yield just above 1.2%. However, it is still far from what I consider decent, yet, and I was expecting a higher dividend increase this quarter.

The year 2019 has been considered as a transition year for Agnico Eagle as it has completed Meliadine and Amaruq. One crucial element is that the company is now showing free cash flow, with CapEx expected to go down significantly.

Sean Boyd, CEO said in the press release:

With the start of production at both Amaruq and Meliadine in 2019, the company is well positioned to deliver on its goal of generating net free cash flow in the second half of this year... This is expected to allow us to reduce net debt and potentially increase the dividend while continuing to steadily grow our business…

AEM - Financials And Production In 3Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers

Agnico Eagle 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 578.4 556.3 518.7 537.8 532.2 526.6 683.0 Net Income in $ Million 44.9 5.0 17.0 -393.7 37.0 27.7 76.7 EBITDA $ Million 225.5 204.2 186.2 -246.6 206.5 194.3 308.5 EPS diluted in $/share 0.19 0.02 0.07 -1.68 0.16 0.12 0.32 Cash from operations in $ Million 207.7 120.1 137.6 140.3 148.7 126.3 349.2 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 186.1 250.2 310.6 342.2 203.4 230.9 252.7 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 21.6 -130.1 -173.0 -201.9 -54.7 -104.6 96.5 Total Cash $ Billion (including equity securities) 0.57 0.79 0.61 0.38 0.27 0.20 0.34 Total Debt in $ Billion 1.37 1.72 1.72 1.72 1.72 1.72 1.72 Dividends per quarter in $/ share 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.175 Shares outstanding diluted in million 234.6 235.0 235.5 234.1 236.2 237.0 240.1

1 - Gold Production Details

Agnico Eagle had a solid gold production this quarter. Production was 476,937 Au Oz, up 13.1% from the same quarter last year and up 15.7% sequentially.

Below is the third quarter production per mine. La Ronde, including zone 5, and Canadian Malartic are the two primary producing mines. Meliadine was declared commercial on May 14, 2019, and Amaruq announced commercial on Sept 30, 2019. However, Amaruq contributed 33,134 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2019, short of the 40,000 ounces projected.

All-in sustainable costs or AISC is now average for the industry with an average of $903 per ounce in 3Q'19, due to the new mines.

Agnico Eagle Reserves are one of the highest in North American peers.

Guidance for 2019-2020

Gold production for the year is now projected in the band of 1.77-1.78 million ounces, up from 1.75 million ounces expected last quarter. The projection includes pre-commercial production from Meliadine and Amaruq. The company expects total cash costs per ounce between $620 and $670, and AISC is presumed in the range of $875-925 per ounce, which is good and leaves an excellent profit margin.

Production in 2020 is now expected to be 1.90 to 2.0 million ounces of gold (previous guidance was 1.96 to 2.04 million ounces of gold).

The adjustment to guidance 2020 relates principally to a slower than expected ramp-up of production at Amaruq due to adverse weather conditions in the second and third quarters of 2019.

2 - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenues of $683.0 million in 3Q'19

Agnico Eagle reported its 3Q'19 results on October 23, 2019. Revenues were a record of $683.0 million, up 31.7% compared to a year ago and up 29.7% sequentially.

The gold price realized was $1,480/Oz during the third quarter of 2019. It was up $162 sequentially and up about $276 from the same quarter a year ago.

Also, more interesting is that the 4Q'19 will show probably a record gold price, perhaps over $1,475 per Au Oz. I am assuming that the price of gold continues its bullish momentum another two months at least.

2 - Free cash flow analysis

The free cash flow was a contrarian component for Agnico Eagle because of the significant CapEx the miner allocated to the expansion of its Nunavut projects.

The total costs for the Meliadine Mine were about $830 million. Production guidance for 2019 is approximately 230,000 ounces, including the pre-commercial production ounces. However, recently, the company indicated that guidance for Meliadine would be lower in the 200,000 ounces area. In the company's press release:

The total project development capital expenditures for Meliadine were approximately $830 million and for Amaruq were approximately $397 million.

The free cash flow has been consistently negative for the past five quarters and is now a negative $264.7 million yearly ("TTM") with a gain of $96.5 million in 3Q'19.

3 - Net debt has slightly increased to $1.38 billion in 3Q'19

Agnico Eagle has an attractive balance sheet with a low net debt of $1.38 Billion. This debt profile adds even more conviction about the long-term investment thesis. As we can see, the total cash has been going down significantly in the past four quarters due to CapEx spending required.

Note: Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments increased to $265.2 million on September 30, 2019. However, I added "equity securities," which increase the total cash to $340.1 million.

The company has fully undrawn credit lines of $1.2 billion and also uncommitted $300 million accordion feature. Total liquidity is about ~$1.84 billion. Total cash has been going down in conjunction with the development of the Nunavut project and has bottomed out last quarter.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Agnico Eagle continues to be my first choice as a long-term gold miner. After analyzing the third quarter of 2019 results above, it is quite easy to understand why. One tiny setback at Amaruq where production was lower than expected was due to weather conditions. Anyway, more excitement is expected to come.

Exploration drilling offers more potential for growth. Per the press release:

Discovery of the East Gouldie Zone at Canadian Malartic.

Drilling at Meliadine extends Tiriganiaq deposit at depth

Drilling at Kirkland Lake on the Upper Beaver deposit shows the potential of shallow mineralization

Technical Analysis (short and midterm)

AEM experienced today a decisive break out of its intermediate descending wedge pattern with line resistance at $55.

AEM is likely to retest the $60 resistance and could eventually continue trading up around $64.50 (double top), assuming a supportive price of gold at or above $1,500 per ounce.

Ex-line resistance at $55 is now turning into line support. Assuming the bullish case for gold, I recommend selling gradually about 20% of your AEM position between $60 and $64.50 and buyback on any weakness at or below $55. The bearish case could push the stock to $53, at which level buying and accumulating makes sense.

I see gold trading in a tight range between $1,475 and $1,525 per ounce for the rest of 2019, which means that I do not think AEM will increase significantly from here in the short term or mid term timeframes.

AEM is an excellent proxy for gold right now. Thus, it is crucial to trade AEM in correlation with the gold price.

