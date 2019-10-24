Saudi Arabia's Quagmire

So it will likely cut its output as needed to support oil prices and its hoped-for Aramco IPO.

Call on OPEC oil in 2020 below OPEC's quotas, even with sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

As the December OPEC meeting approaches, it's becoming increasingly certain that there's trouble ahead.

According to Bloomberg:

"The OPEC+ group of oil producers will need to make deeper output cuts when they meet in December. That’s the inescapable conclusion from the latest round of monthly reports published by the three big oil-forecasting agencies.”

Several of the larger members of OPEC+ have not been abiding to their quotas, including kingpin Russia, Iraq and Nigeria. And so the Saudis want them to first come into compliance before discussing deeper cuts.

Fortunately for OPEC, sanctions on Iran and Venezuela effectively made the 2016 OPEC+ agreement to withhold 1.8 million barrels per day a much deeper cut than it would have been. And yet, even that's not enough.

According to an opinion piece by Julian Lee of Bloomberg, the Saudis best bet is to crash the price of oil. His thesis is that market management has not worked. The group is considering extending the cut for the fourth year in what was supposed to take six months. And it just supports the production of higher-cost rivals, instead of lifting oil prices. “Saudi Arabia should give up trying to manage the global crude market and return to the pump-at-will policy it briefly adopted in 2014 under its longest serving oil minister Ali Al-Naimi.”

OPEC’s $500 Billion Blunder

In June 2015, I wrote an article arguing that OPEC had committed the largest blunder of its 55-year history by engaging in a price war with shale oil. I estimated that it would be leaving $500 billion on the table in 2015 alone, compared to reducing output to support oil prices.

Furthermore, the strategy was flawed because it assumes shale oil companies could be bankrupted and the reserves would not be produced. Even though specific companies would disappear in bankruptcies, the assets would be sold to other companies at the lower market value. The price would have to go so low that marginal production costs exceed marginal revenues.

Finally, although it's true Saudi Aramco’s (ARMCO) production costs are among the lowest in the world, the country needs oil priced much higher to support its national budget. In fact, Saudi’s national “breakeven” is estimated in the $80/b range.

Aramco IPO

Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) is intent upon selling shares in Aramco, first domestically, then internationally, to raise funds to support his Vision 2030 agenda to wean the kingdom from its oil revenue dependence. The writing is on the wall that the world will transition away from fossil fuels to renewables, and he would like investors to end up holding the bag instead of the royal family.

The domestic IPO was just postponed once again. And there's no international venue chosen. Furthermore, he has been advised by bankers that there's no appetite for the $2 trillion valuation he seeks. And the company is a terrorist target, as demonstrated by the September attacks. The chances he would choose to conduct an all-out oil price war at this time are probably non existent.

OPEC’s production in August, prior to the September attack, was 29.8 million barrels per day. If OPEC demand is 29.6 million, and KSA is unable to obtain better compliance by Nigeria and Iraq, I expect they would shoulder the reduction themselves to support oil prices. It’s not that big of a production cut.

The risk is what happens if and when sanctions on Iran end and its 1.7 million comes visibly back on the market. Will KSA make another reduction to make room for them?

That would take Aramco production down to around 8 million barrels per day. As difficult it might be for them, I think it probably still makes sense to cut output rather than let the price collapse.

If the call on OPEC output continues to drop year-by-year, requiring larger-and-larger drops, there will come a point, as that point came in late 1985, where Saudi output is so low that its profit-making strategy shifts to taking market share away from other producers though price competition. But that would be a number of years from now.

Conclusions

To be fair to Julian Lee’s article, he doubts Saudi Arabia will let oil prices drop to their fair market value without market intervention. And I think MbS will accept a lower valuation for Aramco if he pursues the listing internationally, though I still have some doubts he will.

So maybe OPEC will announce a lower production ceiling for 2020 or maybe it will rollover the quotas which are scheduled to end in March. Either way, its highly likely that Saudi Arabia will play the role of swing producer, cutting back as demand grinds lower, or suddenly collapses with Iran's return. But in the latter case, that might be a tough nut to swallow, and the market will need to see proof first.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.