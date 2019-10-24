Electronic Arts: Weathering The Storm

Electronic Arts (EA) has constantly been under the fire from the gaming community for leveraging Star Wars brand, from business magazines that named it one of the worst companies in America and even from its core fans for the poor Battlefield V marketing campaign. Nevertheless, despite all of those things, Electronic Arts has been able to weather the storm so far and its stock is slowly recovering from its 52-week low. Going forward, the company's stock has a potential to appreciate in value in the foreseeable future, as the upcoming holiday season will drive sales and the release of Needs for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order later this year, and the launch of Season 3 Battle Pass for Apex Legends are going to be the major catalysts for growth in Q3.

Here's our take on the company and its future perspectives:

As a gaming company, Electronic Arts has successfully adapted to the changing environment and was able to monetize its titles by additionally offering a premium in-game content to its customers for an additional price. Because of this and because of the fact that the majority of games are now bought online, the company's digital net bookings represent 76% of the company's business in comparison to 69% a year ago.

When it comes to its portfolio of games, Electronic Arts without a doubt has one of the best pipelines of titles among its competitors for the current year. Apex Legends, which was unexpectedly released at the beginning of February, made a lot of noise, as Electronic Arts battle royale project picked up steam early on and it was one of the most-watched games on the streaming platform Twitch. Back in March, we were optimistic about Apex and thought that it had a chance to compete with Fortnite for its place under the sun. However, as it often happens in the gaming industry, even the most popular titles with a lot of potential fail to pick up momentum and quickly disappear from the radar.

Nevertheless, while Apex Legends is not as popular as before, it still has a broad fan base that continues to play the game on a daily basis. In addition, Electronic Arts shouldn't be viewed as a one-game shop but rather as a well-known gaming behemoth with an extensive library of titles that keeps expanding every single year. While it's true that Apex's major competitor Fortnite is far more popular among consumers, Electronic Arts as a whole continues to be one of the best gaming publishers in the industry at the moment.

The release of Season 3 for Apex on October 1 shows that Electronic Arts wants to beat its forecast for Q3, as this is the date when the new fiscal quarter started. We believe that this strategy will play out well for the management, as the new content update has been received warmly by the gaming community, and in addition, the company has plans to launch the game on mobile and in China in the foreseeable future. As the demand for video games increases, especially during the holiday season, Electronic Arts expects to make close to 1/3 of its annual revenues in Q3.

In addition to games, Electronic Arts is well-positioned to capitalize from the upcoming streaming revolution that is about to disrupt the industry. Unlike music and motion pictures, video gaming streaming requires more technical capabilities that became available only recently. Microsoft (MSFT), Sony (SNE), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) could be considered the biggest players of this revolution, as they are the only companies in the field right now that are able to create a fully-functioning high-resolution cloud gaming service in the foreseeable future. However, without content, those services will be useless and that's where Electronic Arts comes into play. As the industry becomes digitized, the publisher will be able to save some costs, as the demand for physical disks decreases and strike new digital distribution deals with big tech businesses on favorable terms, as there would be a competition between those big companies since all of them will be fighting for gaming content with each other just like Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), and AT&T (NYSE:T) do right now for video content.

As for the earnings, Electronic Arts has been slowly improving its performance in the last few months. While in Q1, product revenues were down 17.8% Y/Y to $166 million due to the lack of new titles, services business that includes in-game purchases, DLCs, and revenues from online stores and platforms like Origins and EA Access showed a considerable growth, as its overall revenues of $1.04 billion were up 11.6% Y/Y. This pretty much shows that Electronic Arts doesn't need to constantly release new games in order to make money since it has enough products that could be constantly updated at a cost that is considerably lower than the cost of development of a new title. Thanks to this, Electronic Arts is able to maintain high margins, as its adjusted profit margin for the previous fiscal year was 27%.

When it comes to valuation, Electronic Arts stock is without a doubt undervalued in comparison to its peers. With P/E ratio of 13x against the industry's median of 30x and S&P's 500 median of 15x, Electronic Arts stock, in our opinion, is not as risky as stocks of other public companies, especially from the gaming sector.

Source: YCharts, Yahoo Finance, Seeking Alpha, gurufocus

As a service-oriented business, Electronic Arts heavily relies on the purchase of in-game content and in-game currencies that generate billions in revenue every fiscal year. In recent months, the use of microtransactions and its legality has been put to debate. Back in May, a Republican newcomer, Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri introduced a bill called The Protecting Children from Abusive Games Act that wants to regulate the use of loot boxes and microtransactions in the gaming industry. If fully passed and implemented, it will give FTC and State Attorney Generals the power to persecute gaming companies if they sell various gambling items to minors. Other than that, there is also a risk of a recession that could be caused either by the ongoing US-China trade war or the upcoming exit of United Kingdom from the European Union.

Besides those two risks, we don't see any other major threat that could push Electronic Arts stock considerably lower from its current market price. The management made a smart move of launching Apex's Season 3 Battle Pass at the beginning of October, making it easier to achieve its Q3 goals, while also scheduling the release of other AAA titles for November, right before the holiday season to increase sales. We believe that this strategy will yield positive results and the company will also be able to make more money from all of those products next year by providing additional in-game content for them for an additional price.

