Amazon: We Have A Problem

One of the market's losers in Thursday's after hours session is Amazon (AMZN) after the company reported its third quarter results. While the company beat on the top line, it missed on the bottom line, and guidance came in a bit below expectations. With concerns over global growth, this report was not the one investors wanted to see, adding risk to the story as we head into 2020.

(Source: Yahoo Finance - red line approximates after hours)

It was nice to see Q3 revenues come in at just under $70 billion as that figure beat street estimates by more than $1.25 billion. However, it was not AWS leading the charge this time around, as that segment's sub $9 billion revenue print was less than the $9.19 billion expected. Both North American and International revenues saw four percentage points of revenue growth acceleration from Q2, with each segment's percentage increase being the highest in five quarters.

It was the bottom line that showed a bit of trouble, however. Despite the company coming in above the high end of its operating income forecast, Amazon came in 32 cents below the street's average estimate. What's even worse is that estimates came down more than two dollars per share since the Q2 2019 report, and the company still missed. North American operating margins were nearly half of what they were a year ago, while AWS margins were down 600 basis points over the prior year period.

However, the worst part of this report had to be fourth quarter guidance. Management is calling for revenues of $80 billion to $86.5 billion. The high end of that still basically missed the street at nearly $87.4 billion even when factoring in 80 basis points of revenue growth due to FX headwinds. Operating income is expected to be in a range of $1.2 billion to $2.9 billion, compared to $3.8 billion in the year ago period. With analysts expecting EPS to rise from $6.04 to $6.49 for Q4, those estimates will be sliced and diced.

What bothers me most about Amazon is that it's basically a repeat of last year, but less progress is being made. Just take a look at some of the facts of the Q3 earnings reports being compared, with the bold part being quite surprising:

Q3 2018 - Company beat EPS but missed revenues. Revenue guidance was disappointing. Stock went into report at $1782.17, and closed next day at $1642.81.

Q3 2019 - Company beat revenue but missed EPS. Revenue guidance was disappointing. Stock went into report at $1780.78, and is trading at $1657 in the after-hours.

Going into last year's report, Amazon analysts were expecting 2019 revenues of $286.51 billion and EPS of $25.22. Going into Thursday, expectations for this year called for revenues of $279.08 billion and EPS of $23.54. So the stock was basically flat on declining estimates, and given what we heard Thursday, 2019 estimates will drop even further. The P/E valuation will rise though, given a slightly higher stock price despite EPS estimates that are a number of dollars lower.

In the past couple of years, the Amazon story has shifted multiple times. When the company was losing money, it was all about revenue growth. Then the top line started to slow a bit, but the company swung to profitability. After the Whole Foods acquisition, revenues jumped again, with the help of AWS, but now the company is having revenue and earnings troubles. If you are a shareholder, would you rather see money used toward acquisitions to help the top line or perhaps cash for buybacks to improve earnings per share?

In the end, Amazon has a problem ahead of itself going into the holiday season. The majority of the Q4 revenue guidance range called for revenue growth in the teens compared to 21% a year ago, and profits are expected to fall significantly. Q3 was another mixed period, just like we saw a year ago with the stock basically at the same level, and shares dropped to almost $1,300 when the market got worried about the trade war. With estimates below where they were a year ago and about to come down further, it's hard to recommend the name currently with worries over global growth.

