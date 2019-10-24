Freeport-McMoRan: Decent Quarter Even With A Loss

Buy the stock below $10 for the rebound in 2020 and beyond.

At $3.25/lb for copper, EBITDA reaches ~$8 billion in 2021 and the stock trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of only 3x.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) rallied above $10 despite Q3 numbers missing estimates. The importance of the quarter was the ability of the copper miner to approach breakeven results despite weak copper prices and lowered production. The long-term bullish investment thesis remains intact.

Decent Quarter Despite The Loss

Analysts weren't expecting much out of the Q3 report and Freeport-McMoRan failed to deliver on those numbers. The EPS estimate was for breakeven results and the company delivered a $0.01 loss. Revenues were forecast at $3.49 billion and the company delivered only $3.31 billion.

My previous research had warned that the copper miner had guided towards average copper prices of $2.75/lb and the average prices were closer to the $2.62/lb range for the quarter. Swings in mining production can impact quarterly results, but the swing numbers in the short term are based purely on the copper prices.

Quarterly sales were generally in line with estimates, but the key copper sales missed estimates at only 795 million pounds of copper. The forecast was for sales of 830 million pounds of copper in Q3, though production of 864 million pounds sets Freeport-McMoRan up for Q4 sales of 870 million pounds.

The ability of Freeport-McMoRan to only lose a small amount of $8 million in the quarter shows the ability of the company to handle a tough environment leaving all upside from here. Remember that due to shifting underground at the Grasberg mine, the copper miner is forecasting a 30% increase in copper production and a 70% increase in gold production by 2021.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q3'19 presentation

The end result is a substantial improvement in profits from just an increase in production output and generally a return to more normalized levels. The game changer remains copper prices that recently traded at yearly lows below $2.60/lb.

Source: Kitco

As mentioned above, the good news is that Freeport-McMoRan has the operations to handle the lowest copper prices in years and the lowest production without material operating losses. The cash flow situation is slightly different with operating cash flows forecasted at $1.6 billion for 2019 not able to cover the $2.6 billion spent on capital expenditures. The sizable free cash flow loss isn't ideal and will last into 2020 with the copper miner planning a similar spending level next year.

Looking Far Ahead

The rally in the stock to above $10 is interesting considering the prospects don't improve dramatically until 2021. The market doesn't normally look forward a couple of years so investors should prepare for another pullback in the stock.

The reason to own Freeport-McMoRan are these targets for 2021 and beyond. Copper prices only need to average $2.75/lb for the company to generate ~$4 billion in operating cash flows. Assuming stable capital expenditures, the copper miner has the ability to generate $1.4 billion in free cash flows based on prices only slightly above the current levels.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q3'19 presentation

At $3.25/lb for copper, EBITDA reaches ~$8 billion and operating cash flows tops $6 billion. With a market cap of $14.7 billion and only $7.7 billion in net debt, Freeport-McMoRan has an enterprise value below $23 billion.

Simple math has the stock trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 3x. Remember, the $3.25/lb price of copper is below where Wood Mackenzie analysts estimate the "incentive price" exists for the market to develop new supplies. The mine project pipeline is rather thin due to an extended period of copper prices below the incentive levels so investors should consider these prices as a baseline case for valuing the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should actually be impressed with the small Q3 loss from Freeport-McMoRan. The market is still unlikely to reward the stock for the next few quarters until investors start looking at the 2021 estimates. Investors should continue looking to build positions when the stock is below $10 where extreme value exists based on where numbers are headed in a couple of years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.