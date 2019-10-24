Twitter: Buying The Pullback

One of Thursday's biggest market losers is social media giant Twitter (TWTR), which is down nearly 20% after the company's Q3 report. With headlines showing misses on the top and bottom line, along with disappointing guidance for Q4, investors are sending this name down towards the lower end of its yearly range. With the name already a bit off its highs going into this report, the large drop may provide an opportunity, given some positives that can be found in Thursday's news.

On the face of it, Q3 looked rather bleak. Revenues of $824 million came in towards the bottom end of management's range for $815 million to $875 million, and the street was expecting the company to deliver a top line number at the top of that range. Operating income of $44 million was just below the bottom of the company's guidance, primarily fueled by that disappointment on revenues. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.17, missing by three cents, while GAAP EPS of a nickel missed by four cents. In the company's investor letter, it described the following reasons for the disappointment in the quarter's results:

In Q3 we discovered, and took steps to remediate, bugs that primarily affected our legacy Mobile Application Promotion ("MAP") product, impacting our ability to target ads and share data with measurement and ad partners. We also discovered that certain personalization and data settings were not operating as expected. We believe that, in aggregate, these issues reduced year-over-year revenue growth by 3 or more points in Q3. We also experienced greater-than-expected seasonality in our advertising business that began in July and continued into August. We believe our core value propositions of launching something new and connecting with what’s happening on Twitter continue to resonate very strongly with advertisers, and that slower business over the summer was due to a relatively lighter slate of big events and launches in July and August compared to 2018. We were pleased that year-over-year ad revenue growth rebounded to double digits globally in September, with the most pronounced recovery in the US.

The company believes that the above "MAP" issue will cost at least 4 points of revenue growth in Q4, which is a good reason why revenue guidance of $940 million to $1.01 billion was well below street expectations for $1.06 billion. This will obviously send analyst estimates lower, but it also will create an easier bar for 2020, a year that I believe sets up well for Twitter.

2020 is likely to be a big year for the social media name, given the Olympics as well as the US Presidential election. As the graphic below shows, daily active user growth was up 17% in Q3, the strongest quarter in two years. The company has also made big strides to reduce abusive content and make the platform more friendly for all users, which will improve the user experience.

A big reason why Twitter has trailed a name like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in terms of total users is the quality of content, which Twitter is working to substantially improve. That will help the user base grow, which will bring in more revenue. Twitter also doesn't have as much governmental risk as Facebook, a company that some US lawmakers want broken up into multiple pieces due it its size and potential overreach.

One reason why I think Twitter remains in a good place is its financial flexibility. Not only is the name profitable on a GAAP basis, but it is generating strong free cash flow, roughly $637 million in the first nine months of this year. The company had about $4 billion in net cash at the end of Q3, which allows for significant internal investments or more acquisitions moving forward. With the market cap down to about $24 billion currently, one could even argue that a share buyback would spur some enthusiasm, especially if shares drop even more after this earnings report.

Going into the Q3 report, Twitter shares were about $7 off their 52-week high to begin with, so Thursday's drop basically doubles that amount. In the past two years, the high $20s/low $30s area has been one of support. Even if you take 15% off the average price target ($42.15) that the street had going into this report, you'd still be looking at a name worth about 14% more than current levels.

In the end, it certainly was a disappointing report from Twitter on Thursday. Not only did the company report below estimate numbers for its top and bottom lines, but Q4 revenue guidance was not pretty. Management has identified the key issues, and user base growth did show acceleration over prior periods. With a solid balance sheet allowing for plenty of future investments, Thursday's report will reset forward expectations, which makes the stock worth another look down more than 31% from its yearly high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.