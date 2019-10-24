Twitter Stubs Its Toe

The stock is a bargain with an EV of $20 billion and '20 revenue targets to top $4 billion.

The stock might be stuck at $30 until the company can show revenue growth to top 15% again.

The revenue miss is shocking, considering the mDAUs surged 17% in the quarter to 145 million.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) just reported the unthinkable combination of accelerated user growth while substantially missing revenue targets. An investor needs to focus on the user growth and let the revenue problems work themselves out in due time. My investment thesis remains very bullish considering the nearly 20% cut in the stock price.

Image Source: Twitter website

Revenue Problems

The main issue in the Q3 report is that Twitter stubbed their toes on revenues. The company generated accelerated monetizable daily active user (mDAU) growth in the quarter, yet revenues not only missed targets but failed to keep up with user growth.

The social media company reported Q3 revenues of only $824.9 million. The figure missed targets by $51.2 million and most importantly only grew by a minimal 8.7% YoY. The company was coming off an extended period of easily surpassing analyst revenue estimates.

The long-term bullish case for the stock is revenue growth that exceeds user growth. One has long been able to see that Facebook (FB) is able to monetize their user base at far higher rates. One would expect Twitter to close the gap, but the company has struggled to make any progress on this front after seeing revenue growth peak last Q3 at 29%.

The social media company blamed the following issues on the revenue miss:

A bug that primarily affected the legacy Mobile Application Promotion (MAP) product, impacting the ability to target ads.

A bug that impacted certain personalization and data settings.

Greater-than-expected seasonality in the advertising business that began in July and continued into August.

The first two issues caused a nearly 3 percentage point impact to growth that would amount to somewhere around a hit to revenues of $25 million and accounted for roughly half of the revenue miss. The problem here is that Twitter should be at a point where a $25 million problem is a rounding error and not something that greatly impacts results in such a large manner.

The company guided to Q4 revenues of only $970 million at the midpoint, which was far below the consensus estimates at $1.06 billion. This target doesn't even suggest revenues reach 7% growth, so investors are going to clearly be disappointed until Twitter can re-establish positive revenue trends.

Source: Twitter Q3'19 shareholders letter

Key Figure Surges

Ultimately, the value of the platform is based on the size of the user base and user growth. For Q3, Twitter shined in this key metric where mDAUs surged 17%. Since the turnaround of the platform with the return of Jack Dorsey to the CEO position, the platform hadn't generated a quarter where YoY growth topped 14%.

Rich Greenfield on Twitter

The ability to generate accelerating user growth makes the revenue miss even more painful. Twitter generated revenue of only $5.68 per user in the last quarter and $5.92 per user last Q3.

Noteworthy, the company was growing revenues at 2-3x the user growth rate back in 2018. Twitter will need to return to these revenue growth rates to impress the market and push the stock higher.

Facebook is set to report Q3 revenue per DAU in the $8.33 range. The number includes the family of DAUs of 2.1 billion that aren't all monetized. Using just the ~1.6 billion users on the Facebook site, the company generates revenue of $10.63 per user.

Ultimately, Twitter will figure out the revenue issues. The nearly 20% dip places the stock at the lowest forward P/S ratio in the social media group that includes Facebook and Snap (SNAP).

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the most important step is to drive user growth to the platform considering Facebook already has 10x the user base. The revenue issues will get resolved in time, making the stock a bargain with the enterprise value dipping to only $20 billion with 2020 revenues still likely to top $4 billion.

Use the weakness to own Twitter, but the time to buy is likely sometime next week after the stock takes the usual three days to bottom out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.