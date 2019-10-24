Only Falling Consumer Sentiment Can Stop Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) just released its third quarter earnings. I have been looking forward to these numbers as this auto dealer is a great stock to track the domestic consumer. Unfortunately, because consumer sentiment has peaked, I have ignored this stock for way too long. The good news is that the company does not seem to suffer from slower consumer sentiment as third quarter earnings were up big and way above expectations. This is exactly what this market needs. A strong nationwide car dealership with a focus on new cars that seems to do very well. It seems that only a further consumer sentiment decline might be able to keep this stock from soaring higher.

Source: Lithia Motors

Strength Across The Board & Plenty Of Potential Left

Let's start by acknowledging the power of the third quarter results. Lithia's adjusted EPS came in at $3.39, which is way above expectations of $3.14 and makes Q3 the third consecutive quarter of higher than expected earnings growth. EPS growth hit 20%, which is yet another quarter of double-digit growth and even 300 basis points above the Q2 growth rate. It also helps that the company is not showing a growth slowing trend, which means slower consumer sentiment is not (yet) having an impact on profitability.

Source: Estimize

With that in mind, let's start at the company's top line. Total sales reached $3.33 billion versus $3.09 billion in the prior-year quarter. This translates to an 8% growth rate. This is the highest growth rate this year after the company's sales growth rate fell below 10% in the first quarter of this year. So, even sales growth is not confirming that consumer sentiment is down.

Source: Lithia Motors

The company's sales growth was supported by 5% higher new vehicle sales. This segment generates roughly 55% of the company's total sales and 20% of gross profit. Used car sales also generate 20% of gross profit while only accounting for 30% of total sales. The used vehicle group sales were up 14%. Same store used vehicles were up by 14% as well while same store new vehicle sales improved by 4.6%. F&I sales were up 13%. Service body and parts saw 9.5% higher sales.

Same-store adjusted SG&A margin came in at 68.8%. This 10 basis points improvement brings the year-to-date improvement to 100 basis points. It seems that operating margin is bottoming after being in a 5-year downtrend. In other words, over the past few years, bottom line strength was provided by very high sales growth which outperformed falling profitability. If profitability improves, I think we might witness a further bottom line boost.

More good news is that management expects domestic new vehicle sales to be stable above 17 million units. This marks the fifth year in a row that management is seeing stable domestic sales. According to the company, a large part of its success is due to strong household income, low unemployment numbers and very accessible car loans. Moreover, Lithia sees this as a chance to further gain market share thanks to its second largest owned inventory marketplace online and the fact that, every year, more than 3.5 million vehicles are serviced at Lithia locations.

To date, the industry is highly fragmented with the top 10 companies controlling less than 8% of the US market and no company controlling more than 2%. It sounds almost too good to be true, but management expects to be able to gain a 5% long-term market share in this $1 trillion market, thanks to its capital, modernization, inventory, and physical network.

I am not going to use this long-term goal as a buy recommendation, but historical facts indicate that further market share gains are likely. Since 2010, compounded annual revenue growth is at 24% with earnings being up 33% compounded over the past 9 years. All of this happened in a peaking domestic new car sales environment. In the first days of this month, Lithia acquired Morgantown Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat and Morgantown Subaru in West Virginia. This is a part of the domestic footprint expansion with a current reach of 82%. It also aims to increase the network density to better service customers and expand total reach.

The Biggest Risk

As good as everything sounds, the biggest mid-term risk is further declining consumer sentiment. At this point, we are still close to multi-year highs despite the ongoing negative growth rates. A further decline will significantly increase the pressure on big-ticket consumer items like new and used car sales. Note that we are currently seeing both a consumer sentiment decline and manufacturing downturn (article).

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: University of Michigan)

The Bottom Line

Lithia's third quarter results were strong. And that is important. We are in a very important earnings season as contracting leading indicators are becoming a real threat to the economy. Lithia's strong same-store sales and optimistic expectations are exactly what investors were looking for. Hence, the stock is way up. In this case, Lithia is up more than 100% since the start of the year and is still trading at 12.8x next year's earnings. Pretty much all of these gains were provided in April, July, and October of this year.

Source: FINVIZ

The bull case is based on the hopes that consumer sentiment is not slowing any further. Besides that, investors are betting on an extension of the company's success in the past. It is very likely that the company's market share is going to improve further, and I expect bottoming margins to further enhance earnings.

Personally, given that I have 45% of my money in long-term stocks, I am happy that Lithia was able to take some pressure off the whole consumer sentiment decline. If you are bullish on the consumer, I think Lithia is the place to be!

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button, and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.