Toyota's Big Splash With Electrified Concept

Toyota (NYSE:TM) seems to have got the message that it cannot afford to keep saying that the battery-electric car isn’t ready. It has sort of announced release of a fully electric Lexus next year. Curiously, there is no detail about what kind of car this will be, while yesterday at the Tokyo Motor Show Toyota made a big splash with an “out-there” Lexus concept car crammed with all kinds of features that are unlikely to be available for quite some time (2030). There is a hint of desperation in the announcements, especially when the company announced at the same time Lexus' first plug-in hybrid (which contains an internal combustion engine) which will become available in the 2020s.

Toyota’s big splash with the LF-30 Electrified Concept

Yesterday, Toyota made a very futuristic (technology of 2030) announcement in presenting its LF-30 Electrified Concept Lexus. It was made clear that the LF-30 went much further than just substituting a large battery for an internal combustion engine. In the soft promotional video, driver enjoyment, performance and handling were emphasised. Technical details mentioned include autonomous driving, a new cockpit and steering-by-wire. Notable innovations include 4 in-wheel electric motors and 0-100 km/h acceleration of 3.8 seconds. Gimmicks include a drone to carry your case to the car and place it inside. Battery management, power control modules and electric motors will be sourced from existing hybrids. The wheels are located at the corners of the body. The body shape will no doubt attract fans and detractors. It isn’t set out to blend, as it is a big statement. I’m not sure I understand the gesture controls which might be a problem for an extroverted driver. The large doors are gull-wing. Wireless charging technology will be used with a sophisticated vehicle/home interaction. Self-parking and front-door pickup are features found in current quality BEVs. Range is 500 km/310 miles, battery capacity 110 kW(h?) and charging speed 150 kW/h. It looks spectacular but, apart from in-wheel motors, it isn’t necessarily much different from current high-end BEV models.

Toyota’s (Lexus) first BEV

At the same time as Toyota made a detailed announcement about many possible new features that might be incorporated in the concept Lexus LF-30 BEV by 2030, Toyota announced that it will unveil its first fully electric production vehicle next month. While no details are given about next month’s release, it seems unlikely that a new dedicated BEV platform will be available before “early” in the coming decade. The release claims that by 2025 Lexus will have electrified versions for all of its models, but it is unclear whether these electrified versions include hybrids and plug-in hybrids along with BEVs. I suspect that BEV versions are not thought of as being the core of their offering.

There is no mention on the Toyota website of a BEV, just hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell electric. Likewise, the Lexus material is dedicated to the LF-30 and another BEV is not mentioned.

The only BEV that is concrete is a city car designed exclusively for the Japanese market and set for release in late 2020. It is tiny (less than 2.5 meters long, 1.29 meters wide and so shorter and narrower than the Smart For Two car). It is a two-seater with a 100km range and top speed of 60 km/h. It charges in 5 h with a 200V power outlet. I assume that this isn’t the Lexus BEV that is referred to in the LF-30 release?

A sign that Toyota hasn’t quite given up on the hybrid model is that the company is still making a big deal of releasing hybrids (in this case its first Lexus plug-in hybrid) in the early 2020s, which shows it is yet to let go of the internal combustion engine.

Conclusion

Toyota and Volkswagen (OTCPK:OTCPK:VWAGY) are the leading global car companies. I’ve recently commented that while Volkswagen is moving rapidly to electrify its vehicle fleet, Toyota has refused to announce a fully electric car. Today that changed in quite unusual circumstances with a mysterious aside about a November 2019 announcement (weeks away) of a BEV version of (an existing?) Lexus model… no more detail was given.

This is a welcome development from Toyota as it makes fine cars and people like myself who are loyal Lexus owners have waited patiently to be able to review a Toyota/Lexus BEV offering before purchasing a fully electric car. Why some details of a major change in direction were not made at the Tokyo Motor show (currently running) is unclear. Meanwhile, the Lexus LF-30 fully electric concept car has turned heads at the Tokyo Motor Show although this is a 2030 concept car. So, perhaps Toyota really has decided to get into the BEV race, but can it afford to wait until 2030? If Toyota really is moving towards full electrification, this is ground for re-evaluating investment in Toyota. I’m sitting this one out until there is clearer definition as to what is going on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.