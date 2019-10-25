Husky Energy Inc. (HUSKF) CEO Robert Peabody on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Husky Energy Inc (OTCPK:HUSKF) Q3 2019 Results Conference Call October 24, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Cuthbertson - Director of Investor Relations

Robert Peabody - President and Chief Executive Officer

Robert Symonds - Chief Operating Officer

Jeff Hart - Chief Financial Officer

Jeffrey Rinker - Senior Vice President, Downstream

Conference Call Participants

Benny Wong - Morgan Stanley

Emily Chang - Goldman Sachs

Phil Gresh - JPMorgan

Manav Gupta - Credit Suisse

Prashant Rao - Citigroup

Dennis Fong - Canaccord Genuity

Jon Morrison - CIBC Capital Markets

Mike Dunn - GMP First Energy

Asit Sen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Dan Healing - The Canadian Press

Dan Cuthbertson

Hello and thanks for joining us today. We have CEO, Rob Peabody; COO, Rob Symonds; and CFO, Jeff Hart, and other members of the team here to summarize our third quarter results and then take your questions.

Our call today will have Forward-Looking Information and non-GAAP measures. The identification of the forward-looking information and non GAAP measures, the risk factors and assumptions pertaining for the forward looking information and additional information pertaining to the non-GAAP measures are in this morning's news release and in our annual filing on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Unless stated otherwise all numbers are in Canadian currency and before royalties. We ask that you direct any specific modeling question to our investor relations team after the call.

Rob will now start us off.

Robert Peabody

Thanks, Dan, and good morning everyone. The third quarter saw the delivery of some important milestones. I will start with our progress on the safety front. We are continuing our transition into a top safety performer through the actions we are taking to become a high reliability organization. This work to enhance process safety is also translating into improved reliability across the Company.

Under the direction of Peter Rosenthal our SVP in charge of safety and operations integrity we have taken a series of important step over the past several months. These include building and strengthening our safety organization through process safety, occupational integrity maintenance and reliability initiatives. All of our safety staff are now under Peter's leadership and he reports directly to me. Ultimately I’m confident that we are on the right track to further entrench best practices and safety throughout the Company.

Turning now to our operational highlights, it was a very successful quarter in terms of plan delivery and execution of our strategy including achieving all of the planned milestones for the periods that we set out at our investor day last May. Important to remember that everything in our plan is part of the deliberate drive to expand margins and bring down our breakevens oil price.

In the integrating corridor, our most recent Saskatchewan thermal project at Dee Valley is now on production and it was delivered ahead of schedule and below budget. This is another in a series of low cost repeatable 10,000 barrels a day projects in a growing portfolio. Dee Valley ramped up very quickly after its startup on August 24th hitting its nameplate capacity on September 30th.

We have five more of these Lloyd projects currently in development; they come on production through 2023. Spruce Lake Central which is now about 85% complete, will start up in the second half of 2020. Spruce Lake North will follow around the end of the year.

In the downstream the Limerick refinery ran near its recently enhanced capacity of 175,000 barrels per day throughout the quarter. At a Superior refinery we received the required approvals to begin rebuilding construction of the refinery, which is now actually underway.

In the Canadian downstream segment, we announced the sale of the Prince George refinery and continue to advance the strategic review of our retail and commercial fuels business. This further focused our portfolio on the core integrated corridor and offshore businesses.

Looking now at the offshore, in the Atlantic region we resume full production from the West from the White Rose field in mid-August which brought our overall Atlantic production to over 25,000 barrels a day Husky working interest.

At the West White Rose project we are continuing to see a strong productivity gains, which has allowed us to complete the fourth quadrants of the concrete gravity structure earlier than expected. Rob Symonds will speak more to this in his section.

To sum up, we are continuing our drive to become a high reliability organization. Our strong balance sheet, combined with deep physical integration in the integrated corridor business and fixed price gas contracts in Asia contributes to our resilience while keeping us well positioned to the upside.

We remain committed to the plan we set out at Investor Day earlier this year, including returning value to our shareholders through a sustainable cash dividend. Investments we are making will reduce our cost structure and grow our margins which further improves our resilience and as we wrap up our larger capital projects in Asia and in the Atlantic, we expect to reach a positive free cash flow inflection points in 2021 as we outlined at our Investor Day.

Finally, you will have seen we made some workforce reductions earlier this week. This was to align our organization with the lower level of CapEx investment that we set out at our Investor Day in May of this year and the more focused portfolio we have following our divestments and transformation programs over the last few years.

I'm confident these changes while never easy will give us a productive and efficient business and put us in the best position to achieve our goals.

Now, I will turn the call over to Jeff to review our Q3 financial results.

Jeff Hart

Thanks, Rob. Funds from operations were just over one billion in the third quarter compared to 1.3 billion in the year ago period and up from 800 million last quarter. Cash flow from operating activities, including changes in non-cash working capital was 800 million.

Near the 1.3 billion in Q3 2018, this reflects increase production following the completion of a large number of turnarounds in Q2, the ramp up of the new Dee Valley thermal project in Saskatchewan and to return to full production in the Atlantic region in late August.

Net earnings were 273 million compared to 545 million in the year ago period. This was primarily due to the impact of lower crude oil prices, coupled with lower U.S. refine margins. While downstream operational performance was solid, we felt the impact of weaker frac spreads.

The overall downstream EBITDA was 410 million, which includes 132 million in pre-tax insurance proceeds related to business interruption at the Superior refinery. This compares to the same time last year when we saw 580 million in downstream EBITDA which included 110 million in pre-tax impact, primarily related to property damage insurance at Superior.

Meanwhile, upstream production averaged around 295,000 BOE per day compared to 268,000 BOE per day last quarter. The average upstream realized price for this quarter was $47.54 per barrel down about 6% from Q3 2018.

Upstream operating costs of 14.83 per BOE we are in-line with what we saw this time last year. They were lower compared to the previous quarter due to increased production and the completion of our planned turnarounds.

The upstream operating netback averaged $29.31 per BOE. This included a netback of $62.59 per BOE in Asia and $41.64 per barrel in the Atlantic region where the ramp up of the White Rose field reduced our unit cost.

Infrastructure and marketing segment realized net earnings of 34 million compared 149 million in Q3, 2018, mostly reflecting the tighter heavy oil location differentials. Due to our integrating nature, we captured part of this difference in the upstream business. Capital spending was 868 million compared to 968 million in Q3 last year. Our capital guidance for 2019 remains unchanged at 3.3 billion to 3.5 billion.

Net debt at the end of the quarter was 3.9 billion or 1.1 times trailing 12 months funds from operations. Net debt has been impacted by higher working capital investments, mostly due to the increase in receivables in the quarter, which includes the timing of business interruption insurance proceeds and crude oil lifting in the Atlantic.

Net debt does not yet include any proceeds from the sale of the Prince George refinery, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Total liquidity was approximately 6.5 billion, including 2.3 billion in cash and 4.2 billion in on use credit facilities. Finally our board has approved the quarterly dividend of $0.12.5 per common share.

Thanks. And now I will pass the call over to Rob Symonds for more detail on our third quarter operations.

Robert Symonds

Thanks Jeff. Month to-date to October, our overall upstream production is running over 300,000 barrels equivalent per day. In the integrated corridor the Dee Valley thermal project came on strongly which is typical for this type of development.

As Rob mentioned we reached name plate in September and I can now tell you that we have recently seen production over 11,000 barrels per day. As a result, we expect to meet our target of 90,000 barrels a day of overall Saskatchewan thermal production by the end of this year. I remind you that our Saskatchewan production is not subject to government quarters.

Elsewhere in the area of our portfolio we started up our first polymer injection project at that Alberfeldy field in Saskatchewan. This technology is helping increase our recovery while using existing infrastructure leading to lower operating cost.

We are also using machine learning models to improve our steam-oil ratio at the Sandall and Edam East thermal project. Field trials are underway and we are seeing good results with improved production. And at Sunrise we are working towards November start up of the condensable gas pilot program which should also ultimately help us to reduce steam-oil ratios.

In the downstream, total throughput of the upgraded and refinery of 356,000 barrels per day, at the Lima Refinery we started the final tie in of the crude oil flexibility project and it is now about 95% complete. As was included in our plan this required a full shutdown that will last till the back half of November. So you will see that reflected in our Q4 throughput numbers.

Following a stage start up, we will be able to process up to 40,000 barrels a day of heavy crude, which is up from the 10,000 barrels a day that we can currently run. And this will allow an intense margin capture.

At the Superior Refinery the rebuild is underway. Substantial amount of the cost is expected to be recovered through property damage insurance. We will be using best available control technology which provides even greatest safety and efficiency.

Once completed the refinery will run in the continuous mode averaging 45,000 barrels a day of throughput compared to our previous run rate of 40,000 barrels of oil. We are also increasing our heavy processing capacity from 20,000 barrels a day to 25,000 barrels a day.

Turning now to the offshore business, overall average total production for Asia and Atlantic in the quarter was 52,700 BOE a day plus key working interest. This is up from 54,400 in the last quarter. A share gas production from Liwan averaged 158 million standard cubic feet per day in Q3 which is comparable to the previous quarter.

At Liuhua 291 which is our third field at Liwan all seven subsea wells have been drilled and final completions are being installed. The overall project to tie in 29-1 is now about 65% complete and we are on schedule first gas by the end of next year. Once ramped up in 2021 it would deliver around 9000 BOE a day net to Husky.

In the Atlantic region the west White Rose project is progressing to plan and is now more than halfway complete. We finished the third quadrant of a concrete gravity structure in Q3. We have planned to finish the fourth and final section next year. However, that to the strong productivity that we have seen on the project we been able to complete the final quadrant this year. In fact it was finished last week.

Thanks. And now I will turn the call back to the operator for questions.

Benny Wong

Hi good morning guys. Just wondering if I can get an update in terms of the process of your - the sale of your Canadian retail on fuel distribution business, any indication or interest there and any color you can provide in terms how that is backing up versus what you guys are hoping for or expecting?

Robert Peabody

Sure, absolutely. This is Rob Peabody. Just on the retail sales just point out that - first maybe just a quick update on PG, we are expecting that to close in the next week or two. So that has gone rather well and then as we say the ongoing strategic review of that business is underway. As we said before we have had good interest in the business from many parties and we will update you as soon as we have something fine done and seal, we don’t want to comment on current negotiations, but overall we feel pretty good about the process.

Benny Wong

Alright, thanks. Just wondering if you can maybe give us an early thoughts about how you guys think about next year about your budget and I think in previous conferences or events you have kind of mentioned you thinking about potentially - possibly around raising the dividend if the proceeds of the non-core sales come in-line or even better than expected just any further thoughts around that would be helpful. Thanks.

Robert Peabody

Sure I guess, we can kind of - I will talk a minute then I will turn it over to Jeff the CFO. Basically we set out our plan in May of last year, we still feel were essentially on that plan in terms of delivery and in terms of the free cash flow inflection we see at the end of next year and that is really coming clearly as we bring on 30,000 barrels a day of new production in two new thermal plus of course the project in satellite development of Liwan. So those help on the enhancing cash flow.

But on the flip side of that we are also seeing capital really falling off as we get toward the end of next year as again, we are seeing some big projects come to the end of their big spend period including cost which of course is finished at the end of this year and then as we go into next year, 29 one ramps down some of those thermals ramp down.

And the West White Rose project we were coming out of the heaviest spend part of that project. Well that project doesn’t come on until the back end of 2022. The last year, so is really hook up in much less intensive from a cost standpoint than where we are now. And as we said earlier that project seems to be going as well or better than sort of what the assumptions that we put in around Investor Day in May.

So we still see that cash inflection point coming, we still see - the balance sheet is still in good shape. One thing I should point out is when you look at the debt at the end of this quarter, the debt does not yet reflect the proceeds of the Prince George sales, those still have to come in and also well we have got business interruption insurance payments agreeing with the insurers in the quarter and book those in the quarter, the actual cash still is coming in the next few weeks.

So there is about somewhere in the order of 300 and 350 million plus, that is kind of not in the end of quarter debt number that is kind of in the mail. I guess you could say. Jeff.

Jeff Hart

Yes. I will point on that. Our receivables increased by about 300 million Canadian in the quarter from Q2 and that is really driven by the business interruption insurance proceeds. And we have some crude oil lifting on the East Coast that we are in the process of collecting just so for that color.

And I think just to add on to the point on dividends and proceeds are returning cash to shareholders is we laid out the plan at Investor Day, our priority is executing in a safe and reliable operations and then generating cash return to shareholders that is our bias and priority.

And while I talk to you the inflection point on cash flow, we will be prudent about returning cash to shareholders and we will bounce next year and in making sure that we are good through next year, but our priority as proceeds come in we are comfortable with the commodity environment and alike and we see the cash flow inflection point getting closer. There is some out catalyst there through the year.

Benny Wong

Great. Thanks, guys.

Robert Peabody

Thanks.

Emily Chang

Thanks, guys. Can you talk about some of the slightly more one time type of items that impacted earnings this quarter. So just thinking about the higher than expected business interruption insurance payment and also the timing made ability of that $113 million is equity distribution from the Asia business there.

Jeff Hart

Yes, no I will talk to that. So I will start with the distributions from the equity investments. I wouldn't view it as a one-time, although we did have I would say a true up in distributions in the quarter, but I would expect the distributions on a regular quarterly basis ongoing, which is really your operating cash flows less any CapEx in the venture. So now there is a little bit of - it will be a regular occurrence. But this was what I would say is a larger true up.

Number two, on the business interruption. We have collected about $225 U.S. to-date since the time of the incidents. And really we are at with this differentials where we were last year the cracks and alike. We are still in the process of collecting via the LP calculations with our insurance providers. So I would expect that on a regular basis. We have coverage through to April next year and so expect that and it's really based off market metrics in the LP model, so it's really reflective of the operating cash flows as if the refinery were up and running.

Emily Chang

Got it, thanks.

Robert Peabody

The only thing I would add to Jeff’s comments on that is that the nature of doing the calculations, agreeing with t insurance companies and then getting the payments means that, in reality we are kind of the - these are delayed payments, if you think of it that way. So well, now that we have absorbed the delay at the start of the incident, what you will see is at the end, when the business interruption insurance runs out in April, you will still see payments come in probably 2Q and I wouldn't even be surprised if it in 3Q as we kind of collect the money that was revealed to us from the early days of the incident.

Emily Chang

Got it, that makes sense. And just one more question please. Around production guidance for 2019, I guess what confidence do you have in reaching the bottom end of that target. Does this first require all operations go exactly to plan or is there any room for error - built-in? Thanks.

Robert Peabody

Rob, do you want to talk to that?

Robert Symonds

Yes, this is Rob Symonds. Clearly having significant amount of production under a quarter in Alberta is putting some pressure on our totals. But certainly right now it doesn't - everything does not have to run perfectly. Obviously we can have a major problem anywhere. So right now, yes, we remain confident that we are going to get to towards the bottom end of the range.

Phil Gresh

Hi, there. First question just on the downstream side, I know you talked about the business interruption proceeds, so that was helpful. You have guided to a specific level of operating costs in the U.S. specifically that excludes the cost Superior but obviously, if you look at the P&L, the total costs per barrel are quite a bit higher. And so I was just trying to understand how you expect that the cost side of the equation to progress and how much of the I guess one time headwind we are seeing from the Superior costs in the operating line item?

Robert Symonds

We have said a couple of factors. So the dollar per barrel throughput is obviously negatively impacted. You have ongoing costs in Superior. So that is, what I would tell you is more one time from that metric, as we are still incurring that. And so I would view that as more one time when get to know normal operations, dollar per BOE with that in per barrel will normalize from there. And then it really gets you I think in prep work and some reliability integrity work in the other assets and I will ask Jeff for further comments.

Jeff Rinker

This is this is Jeff Rinker. Aside from the Superior as just mentioned, I think the biggest area we have seen unexpectedly high operating costs this year was at our Toledo joint venture. Toledo had some turnaround that went much longer than we had planned it to and so the maintenance costs there were higher and especially maintenance costs per barrel were higher than expected, I think across our operated assets, our operating costs are largely where we expected them to be. And I mean that would seem to lead a backup running full rates of running reliably. So I don't expect those that higher costs to - lead there to continue out there.

Phil Gresh

So I guess, if I think your guidance is I think, 720 to 770 per barrel for this year. And I think the run rate has been closer to 10. So is it fair to say you are tracking a bit above the 770, but the rest of that is Superior cost?

Jeff Rinker

I think that is a fair summary.

Phil Gresh

Okay, got it. And I guess the broader question, as we look in 2020, the guidance from the Analyst Day is the capital spending will be up a little bit versus 2019. And I know there are still several thermal projects you have been adopted here to grow production, but is there any I guess contemplation of - I guess West White Rose is continuing to have spending there and ramp that you would consider maybe slowing the production trajectory to generate more free cash flow and have less of a CapEx headwind this year or is this something you are pretty committed to and just in general, is there capital spending flexibility, I guess is the broader question. Thanks.

Robert Peabody

Let me address that. And then if Jeff has any other things to add I will turn it over to him. But essentially, CapEx in 2020 is relatively clear. I think what you will see and we will come back to this when we put out our guidance in December is that you will see some impacts of further capital efficiency. So I think we think we can actually deliver what we are planning to deliver with a little lower costs as we look forward and we will update you on that in December.

And then further out, of course as you go further out, there is a little more flexibility and there is a little bit more of an opportunity to do a little bit of trade off on volumes versus capital. And we are looking at that, and again, we will update that in December.

I think what I would say is the growth that we are planning to deliver of course the cost will - the crude oil flexibility project is finished, the 29-1 is actually in a fairly advanced state. And those two thermal projects that are being delivered next year all towards the end of their capital spending program.

So I don't think it's going to affect production growth in the near-term very much. And it just may be a little bit of trade off with the total scale, the capital program over the five years. So if you recall, when we did our Investor Day, we brought down five year capital spending, I think we took about 1.2 billion or so out of the capital spending at least that is the summary in the back of my mind, when we did that.

I think as we look at it going into this coming year between capital efficiency and a little bit more of looking at that trade off I think, we think there is a little bit more room to bring down that five-year capital number. And as I say, we will update you on that in December when we kind of just put out our guidance for next year.

Jeff Hart

And just add a little bit of color whether is some flexibility in the capital is really in our on-shore space and you know your Western Canada space and oil production assets. But as Rob alluded to, we come up with guidance but our priority really is those projects that we just highlighted in executing through and ultimately returning cash to shareholders.

Robert Symonds

And I guess the only thing I would highlight on that is again, with the plan last year, of course, we had a big positive free cash flow inflection going into 2021, which feels like a good place to be in. And hopefully, well, we know that these changes will only improve on that kind of pictures that we set out.

Phil Gresh

Okay. thank you.

Manav Gupta

Hey guys, I'm trying to understand this, as these mandated parts are coming down by 10,000 barrels in November and December again. Like how would the production vary between Sunrise, Tucker versus your CHOPS? Like where would you be looking to ramp up some or bring down some assets to manage around these lower cost?

Jeff Hart

So if I understand the question correctly, right. It's about how do we prioritize where we take our quarter cuts?

Manav Gupta

Absolutely. Right.

Robert Symonds

So clearly for us. There is a number of criteria that go into that. Predominantly, it's about just about the best in FX where we have historically been cutting back our heavy oil, coal production assets. Then Sunrise and Tucker have both been impacted. Right now we are looking to bring up Sunrise.

Sunrise is quite capable still of running over 60,000 barrels a day at that name plate kind of piece and as you have seen, we have been running that below. So that is a predominant area. Now, the other two areas over the last year, we haven't been investing and so there is some decline in those assets. So you haven't got a lot of extra capacity. So Sunrise is the predominant one that we would go to.

Manav Gupta

Second question is more on the macro side. When do you expect the government of Alberta to kind of announce something on the real deal we have been hearing for a long time, a lot of people are optimistic it would happened, it is just what is the possible timeline on this rail over curtailment deal?

Robert Peabody

This is Robert Peabody again. Yes, I certainly was optimistic amongst the other people as well, but we haven't really heard anything. I hear rumors again that we are going to hear something. But, predicting these political outcomes seems to be getting more and more difficult, frankly.

And, I think the main thing about that is that just to emphasize, our strategy still has - all our production growth isn’t really coming in - Western Canada is coming from Saskatchewan. So it's not hurt by levels of quotas and curtailment.

And the other thing I would just add to that, I think is that unfortunately because quotas have held back a lot of people making investments in Alberta including ourselves. The capacity as Rob alludes to that you can immediately bring on if quotas went away starts becoming less.

And at the same time, the pipeline companies have actually been doing a pretty good job of increasing capacity in their pipelines. I mean, by the end of this year I think the number that I have been told is they will have about 270,000 barrels of additional capacity on compared to when they went into when quotas were first introduced.

So between those two things, there is actually I think the quotas are fighting less hard on most producers. And where we see that is in the kind of secondary market around quotas. So if you want to buy them, some months or a little tighter than others, but we have been through a couple of months here where there was lots of quotas are just available to go and purchase.

So again, I think the problem is becoming less acute, but part of the reason is becoming less acute because the quotas have been on long enough, they have affected investment and that it's reducing the total amount of capacity that is kind of being held up.

Manav Gupta

And the last question is on Enbridge moving to a contracted capacity number of producers had opposed it including Husky. I'm just trying to understand where are we in the process? How do you see that entire process playing out at this stage?

Robert Peabody

I will get Jeff Rinker to answer that?

Jeffrey Rinker

This is Jeff Rinker, hi. Yes, we are among a number of other shippers on the pipeline that were concerned about the process of converting the pipe to contract capacity. We expressed those concerns. I'm happy to see the Energy Regulator decided to step in and have a review of the process before continuing with the Open Season. I think that is a welcome sign and we will participate in that review along with the rest of industry I suppose. And I don't know anything more about the timeline of that what the regulators has set.

Manav Gupta

Thank you so much.

Prashant Rao

Hi, thanks for taking the question. Mine are a little bit more specific here. I'm was wondering on the corporate second income line, it looks like there were some benefit there in the quarter to FFO and to net income. Just there is moving parts there, I just wanted to get a sense of how much of that is maybe readable as read forward. Looking at a lower corporate expense going on, how does that fit into kind of your thoughts on the previous comments on Capital Framework ahead?

Robert Peabody

Yes, so a couple of things. We are within where we had expected, but there is a couple of longer term what I would say benefits. Obviously we will have cost reductions here through the coming years or through coming period with some of the changes we have just recently made, number one.

And the only thing that I would highlight just really is, in the corporate segments for this quarter is just really the stock based compensation, the only thing that really kind of move. I think everything else is within expectation, but we would expect savings now say longer term through the coming years with some of the recent things that have occurred.

Prashant Rao

Okay, thanks. And then just a quick follow-up on Superior. Now the construction has begun. Could you maybe give us a little bit more color on what are sort of the stages of construction there as well? What are some of the longer lead items that are on side and you know as much as you can just divulge on what are the units maybe that needs to be rebuilt so that we can just kind of get a sense of how much kits needs to be put in before we get operational in 2021?

Robert Peabody

Jeff will answer that.

Jeff Rinker

Thanks, Rob. Yes, we are really happy that we got the construction permits issued to us at the end of September and that was as we said before that we were hopeful we get some by the fourth quarter that was actually even a little bit better than we had hoped to get them in hand.

So now we are in construction phase, we are doing earthworks on site. Demolition is largely complete, we got a couple more items of demolition to get done but that will be well done by the end of this year, we expect. And also within a month or so, we will be starting to do piling and civil work at the site. So really we are working right into construction.

The units that were most affected by the incident were crude units and the STC. And that is where most of the construction effort is focused of course. Although we are doing as well some safety and reliability enhancements and some other units, especially the alkylation unit at the site.

And we have a major improvement ordered, we will have major equipment starting to show up on the site around the end of the year, beginning of next year and you will start to see the landscape of the refinery change in a positive direction. Construction will be heavy all of next year and we will be in commissioning and startup sometime in 2021.

Prashant Rao

Okay. Thank you very much. That is a very helpful color. I will turn it over. Thanks again.

Robert Peabody

Thanks.

Dennis Fong

Hi, good morning and thanks for taking my questions. Maybe just a bit of a follow on to the Superior reconstruction. One of the questions that I had was just around you were talking about a few upgrades both within the context the safety as well as expansion of the throughput. I was just wondering, did those traditionally not covered with an insurance proceeds, so how should I be thinking about the cost or CapEx to you guys and how that should maybe look up over the years of the rebuild?

Jeff Hart

Yes, no you are right on the perspective of the insurance covers. The rebuild portion kind of replace likely time to have where you know new technology basically, but the enhancements are, you are probably in the 100 to 200 range give or take. And obviously those are economic, but that is kind of a ballpark to have on it.

Robert Peabody

Yes Dennis this is Rob, just a bit more detail on that indeed. I mean the component that is not covered, R&D those things that are making the refinery better, so we moving from 40,000 because you will recall, we kind of swung the refinery between heavy and light. Once we rare redone it will run 45 and will be able to run full heavy. Insurance is clearly not going to do that. To Jeff's point though, that is very economic and what you should think of and it is in our plan and it has been in our plan since Investor Day is somewhere in that 100 to 200 Canadian required for Husky to put into the refinery.

Dennis Fong

Okay. Perfect, thanks. My second question here is just with respect to your thermal projects, you have been traditionally running kind of three simultaneously plus or minus projects on an ongoing basis. I think as you get into the late stages of 2020 as you complete projects that kind of falls to kind of two, 2.5. Given kind of the restructure of your workforce and so forth. Should we not expect kind of that run rates three, 3.5 type of projects on a go forward basis from the thermal side of things?

Robert Peabody

This is Rob. Maybe to try to give you some clarity here. If you recall two years ago, we had a process of running two projects a year in terms of coming on screen. So that means there is a number of them being trained in any given time to your point.

As we highlighted at Investor Day, we are coming down from two year to three every two years, so 1.5. So indeed, the number in train will start to decline. That was what was in Investor Day and the staffing decisions that were made are consistent with that. So we will continue running at that three every two years.

Dennis Fong

Okay. Great, perfect. And then the final one here is initially the proceeds from your - the PG asset sale and potentially this retail gas station network should frankly first go to the balance sheet. Obviously, that is in fairly good shape right now. How should I be thinking about capital allocation decisions, like on a year four type of position? and I will turn it back. Thanks.

Jeff Hart

It's Jeff here. You are absolutely right this will balance out. And our balance sheet is in good shape as the proceeds come in, the balance sheet for lake of a better words with returns to cash to shareholders, those are two ultimate priorities. And as we hit the cash flow inflection point in 2021, and we are closer to that we will look to hopefully enhance returns to shareholders.

But we will balance that through the coming period, just to make sure that we are good through here, through the execution as we bring on these two thermals next year in 29-1. So that is the way to think about this balance sheet and returns cash to shareholders are the bias and priorities.

Dennis Fong

Great. Thank you.

Jon Morrison

Good morning all. Jeff, just to clarify, modeling Superiors if it was running on a three month lag basis, would you believe is the most realistic way try to match the insurance proceeds versus modeling it on a live or non-live basis is that correct, I just want to make sure?

Jeff Hart

I think that is a fair look. Clearly the start here as you go through and you do the validation, you work through the LP model with your counterparts on the insurance side, it's a little bit lumpy here and you are regular from that. But that is where we would like to get to and I think that that is not a bad assumption.

Jon Morrison

Okay. Price realizations in both Western Canada and Atlantic seemed a little bit strong in the quarter. Was there anything specific that drove that that we should be aware of?

Jon Morrison

Not really. We can have in detail the IR team follow-up with you after as well.

Jon Morrison

Okay. Just on the Superior rebuild, I realize that you are now in construction phase and gearing towards 2021 from a delivery perspective. But is there anything from a regulatory or permitting perspective, either at the state or municipal level that could delay delivery date at this point? Or is it really just your traditional construction risks that you face or said it different I guess, do construction permits equal all permits?

Jeffrey Rinker

This is Jeff. We have all the permits you need to construct and operate the refinery.

Jon Morrison

Okay. Maybe this is a good one for you as well Jeff. But any additional color you can give around helping us quantify the magnitude of the enhanced margin capture. As you think about completing the Lima crude flexibility project heading into 2020?

Jeffrey Rinker

Yes, okay. The main thing that we are accomplishing through the crude oil facility project obviously is being able to go up to 40,000 barrels a day of heavy processing. That is where we are doing so much work at the coke or new coke - new me fractionator then move some - really a lot of work on the coke.

One of the more maybe less heavily advertised and positive aspects of the coke project has also been just higher overall throughput and reliability across the whole refinery. And you will notice that two years ago, refinery nameplate capacity - are kind of advertised max capacity, the refineries 160,000 barrels a day. This year, we have been running consistently 175,000 barrels a day all year if everything is 125.3 is the throughput for three quarters.

And that is that is because of cost project investments that have been done equipment that we have replaced exchangers, furnaces, that sort of thing. So we have been able to reliably run that refinery at a much higher rate actually than we were ready to advertise and actually that was even a little bit higher than we had expected, we are very positively surprised by that.

So there is really two economic benefits of cost. One is, higher reliable throughput. And the second one is going to be of course up to 40,000 barrels a day. We probably won’t run 40,000 heavy all the time unless heavy differentials are really attractive.

You know we will have the flexibility to do that when it makes sense. And then I would also point out that this extra 15,000 barrels a day. This is 1.25 Prince George refineries. So even with the divestment of Prince George the refining capacity has actually gone up.

Jon Morrison

Perfect. That is very helpful up. Rob, you talked about the organizational changes and staffing reductions in release. But is there anything more you can share around what you are trying to accomplish there, were those as simple as largely project based roles. Are you trying to just run with a lower headcount or was there any structural changes in the business units and how they operate and how you process workflows in the organization?

Robert Peabody

Yes, I mean, Let me touch on that. I mean first of all these words are reaction. These words are sort of a short-term reaction to any sort of recent political developments or anything like that. Just I see some of that stuff from people pass me Twitter I still don't have a Twitter account.

But so that is all sort of - BS is probably the best way to refer to that. I mean, this is all around the strategy we laid out at Investor Day, which clearly involved focusing the portfolio overtime, lowering the capital expenditure overtime and of course one of the - so what we really have done now and it was always in the plan was to then, okay, let's go back to the organization and make sure this organization is best configured to deliver that plan. And not configured to deliver some big upside if oil went to much higher price. Let's focus the organization so it's quick to deliver that plan very efficiently and that is what we did.

So your comments about the way we work and how we work? That is absolutely correct. One of the things that over the last little while has happened to courses work has reduced, the capital program came down. We would often take some very good people and put them into other groups, which resulted overtime with spans of control getting narrower than you would like to see.

And so one of the things we did is we went through the organization rigorously and made sure that spans of control were correct, and there weren't extra layers in the organization and all these things. So, and again, unfortunately, what that meant is a lot of very good people who have done a lot of great work for us. But there just wasn't a position for them in that organization anymore.

And certainly, I thank them for their contribution to the Company and it's always unfortunate when you have to do these things, but I think we are now positioned in a really good place to deliver this plan, actually, I think the long-term effect in the organization will be very positive because you know people have much more full jobs to do and we can get on and deliver.

Jon Morrison

That is really helpful. Maybe if I could squeeze one more in and actually just I realize that you have solid market access, but if we were to see a rail above curtailment program announced say this week or next, does that change your desire to have any exposure to rail versus current stance of really not meeting it if all of a sudden you could produce an extra 2% to 3% more than you otherwise would be able to in the unconstrained world?

Robert Peabody

Yes, I just say on that, we don't have a major export capacity issue at all. I mean, frankly, we have a quota issue, everything we move, we can move without rail on our existing pipeline commitments and everything like that, which is helpful, because that is the cheapest way to move stuff.

And so as I said, I think in short, I would just say, we don't have an issue with export capacity, we have an issue with quotas. So your point is, which is quite right, is if you link quotas to export, would that give us more incentive to put something on rail and the answer to that is at the margin potentially, but we would just have to work through the economics and do that.

I think what you wouldn't see us being one of the leaders in taking long-term rail capacity in order to meet that sort of requirements, because there is just not enough in it for us. I don't think.

Jon Morrison

That is very helpful. I appreciate the color. I will turn it back.

Robert Peabody

Thanks.

Mike Dunn

Thanks everyone, good morning. I had a question, I guess, probably for Jeff. But you do have some expensive coupon notes maturing here later this year. Are those, I presume that - or is it right to presume that that is not necessarily going to get paid down from cash-on-hand in asset sales? So I'm expecting I guess, are there through credit facilities or term of new notes that would be largely refinanced?

Jeff Hart

Yes, no. So, I will tell you, there is the U.S. dollar notes coming due here in Q4. We have got - you know and that is USD 750 call it a CAD 1 billion, we have got over two billion in cash. We refinance USD 750 earlier this year at a lower rate. So, I would look to obviously these notes will pay down, and then we will evaluate market conditions.

We do have you know maturity is coming due on the Canadian side next year, and we will evaluate where the market is with that. And it look o bounce liquidity and the overall capital needs. So the existing notes on the U.S. dollar side is coming due we will be down.

Mike Dunn

Okay. And then regarding corporate costs, I mean, should we be building in some severance costs here in the next quarter or two in to our estimates?

Jeff Hart

Yes, no. You would see this really manifest itself it's a Q4 items. So I think that is a prudent thing to do. And we will give you again in December we will give a bit more colors just so that you have some guidance on that.

Mike Dunn

Okay. That is it for me. Thanks.

Jeff Hart

Thanks.

Asit Sen

Thanks, good morning. I have two quick ones. First, Rob on sustaining CapEx with the changes in your portfolio both upstream and downstream and further efficiency gains. How do we think about sustaining CapEx versus I think which you guys have outlined at $1.8 billion level in coming years?

Robert Symonds

It says I don't think there will be a major change to the 1.8. We will go back and look at that again. And if there is any changes to that, we will talk about that in December as well. But I wouldn't rush out to model anything because you know basically the program of projects is essentially the same.

Asit Sen

Got it. And I'm just thinking about your Analysts Day and the 2023 plan. And could you remind us what the cumulative growth capital in that plan was the base case plan was. And you know perhaps a sustain low oil price environment in let's say $40, $45 world? How does that change philosophically or conceptually?

Jeff Hart

Yes. I think the growth CapEx is about 11 billion over five years. And the way to think about, a lower price world and all of that. We really reduced capital through that Investor Day. And then we talked about the inflection point here in 2021.

The balance sheet is strong. We are working through, obviously the PG disposition which will close - that is expected to close this quarter and we are well advanced of working through the retail review as well. So I think for us is when we have that cash flow inflection point we are through 29-1, the two thermals, we are in a good place and we will balance these proceeds return to shareholders in the balance sheet over the coming 12 months.

Asit Sen

I appreciate the color. Thank you.

Dan Healing

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my question. I had a question concerning the last - this week there is been tons of speculation some saying there were dozens laid off, some saying there were hundreds. I have never understood why companies wont to indicate why what the size of these things are recognizing that it is an unpleasant thing. Can you give us any indication at all of what even the percentage of it might have been?

Robert Peabody

Well, we make a policy of not commenting on the exact numbers around layoffs. But so what I do want to say about the layoffs, because again some of the other speculation that I have seen out there is that these were in any way reflective of say recent political developments either Federally or provincially.

We continue as a company, we work with whatever company, whatever governments we have and we work constructively with them. And like, I guess any company, we like some things governments do and other things we are not so pleased with, but we continue to work to try to get them to do things that we think that are good for good for jobs and good for returns to shareholders and our abilities upon pensions and things like that.

So, I just want to say again, we set out a plan at our Investor Day in May last year, which involved less capital spending. And a lot of that of course has to go back, you have to go back to things like just oil price and the general oil price in the world and things like that. And so that was a prudent thing to do. But eventually when you spend less, you are going to - you need less people to spend that money efficiently. And so that is what these job cuts were about.

Dan Healing

Alright. And as a follow-up, the NDP and some others charging this week that Husky is benefiting from lower corporate taxes in Alberta. And yet you are reducing people and given what you are saying about how you are spending less. Obviously paying out less as well and should not support more jobs.

Robert Peabody

Yes. You know so let's - just backing up a little bit. Let's say, overall our capital spending program is one of the strongest in the industry relative to our company and that is because, again our core part of our strategy is about reducing the price that we need to break even as a company and make the company more resilient.

Now, we would love to spend more money in Alberta, but unfortunately, in Alberta which is a very specific case, very different to Saskatchewan where we are still spending at very high levels. There are quotas in place that mean that we could spend to develop crude oil, but then they wouldn't let us sell. So that doesn't make any sense either.

So we really appreciate the tax changes and I think they are the right policy. I really believe that the premier is on the right path with that and certainly they will encourage us to make whatever investments we can, but we are an oil company and so producing what we produce is actually quite important to us.

And so that is just a short - I'm hoping that still a short-term issue I know you know and I'm not trying to second guess all the judgments he had to make in making that decision. There could be very good arguments.

We have had conversations about that, but for us at the moment it restricts us from being able to invest in Alberta. But I do want to emphasize we are continuing to invest strongly in Saskatchewan very strongly in Newfoundland and we are investing very strongly in the United States in our refining system.

Dan Healing

Okay. Thanks very much.

Robert Peabody

Okay, thanks very much for everybody who participated in the call. Really appreciate it and really appreciate the questions as well. Just to wrap up, we made good progress in Q3 and delivering our plan milestones safely and reliably and we maintain - we really remain on-track for the rest of the year particularly with the goals we set out at our Investor Day earlier this year in May.

We also look forward to updating you on our 2020 plans at our guidance call in early December. So just thanks again for joining us today.

