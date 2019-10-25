Sinopec: Economic Slowdown Hits China's Energy Giant

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP), one of China’s largest energy companies, is facing a tough outlook. The slowdown in global economic growth in general and China, in particular, will hurt the performance of the company’s downstream business. The demand for oil products in the country is waning. The declining levels of vehicle sales could lead to a drop in diesel and gasoline consumption. At the same time, the supplies could grow as new refineries are placed into service. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has previously reported a drop in profits, driven in large part by the performance if its oil refining business. I believe the company’s earnings will likely remain subdued.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, commonly known as Sinopec, is one of China’s largest state-owned energy companies with a diversified portfolio of assets. The company has exploration and production (or upstream), refining, chemicals, and marketing and distribution businesses. Sinopec’s downstream businesses, however, typically make a bigger contribution to the company’s earnings than its oil and gas production operations. In the first six months of this year, Sinopec generated total earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of RMB 58.68 billion from its four segments of which 31.7% came from the refining business, 31.2% from marketing and distribution, 23.5% from chemicals, and 13.6% from the E&P business. In previous years, the company’s refining business has made a considerably bigger contribution to earnings. In 6M-2018, for instance, the unit alone accounted for more than half (51%) of Sinopec’s earnings.

Sinopec holds a dominating place in China’s downstream industry. The company plays a key role in satisfying the ever-growing energy needs of China’s 1.4 billion people. The country is the world’s largest crude oil consumer and importer. It alone accounts for a quarter of the world’s energy usage. This also gives Sinopec a competitive advantage. The company has amassed a massive portfolio of oil refining, distribution, and chemical assets which will be difficult for any other company to replicate.

Sinopec is the biggest player in China’s massive and highly competitive oil refining industry. Its total throughput from more than two dozen refineries located in China was 123.92 million tonnes in the first six months of 2019. Furthermore, Sinopec is also the biggest petrochemical producer in China and operates more than 20 plants which produce ethylene, synthetic resin, monomers and polymers, synthetic fiber, and synthetic rubber. Sinopec also owns China’s largest distribution network of refined oil products. Its subsidiary - Sinopec Marketing Co. - owns a chain of 30,674 fuel stations and 27,362 convenience stores across China.

Sinopec, however, is facing a challenging outlook. That’s because the company is operating in a market where economic growth has slowed to the lowest levels in decades. Sinopec’s refining, chemicals, and marketing operations – which together account for a vast majority of its earnings – may struggle with earnings growth as China's economic engine sputters.

The Chinese authorities have been trying to transition the exports and government investment-led economy to a one that relies on domestic consumption. This transformation was supposed to lead to some moderations in economic growth. But the trade war with the US has made things a lot more difficult. As per the official statistics released on Friday, China witnessed a 6% growth in the gross domestic product in the third quarter of this year, down from 6.2% in the second quarter and missing analysts’ forecast of 6.1%. This was also the lowest quarterly growth rate since 1992. The country has signed a tentative trade deal with the US but a vast majority of tariffs on Chinese goods remain in place which will continue hurting the country’s exports.

The global economic growth has also slowed which will also weigh on China’s exports. As per the International Monetary Fund’s latest estimates, the world’s economic expansion will drop to 3% in 2019, down from 3.6% in 2018 and 3.8% in 2017 due to escalation in global trade and geopolitical tensions. China’s growth will dip to 5.8% next year, as per the IMF, even as the country takes several stimulus measures, including infrastructure investments and tax cuts.

Note that China did report a rebound in September. The country’s official manufacturing PMI came in at 49.8 for the month. Although PMI reading of less than 50 signaled a contraction in manufacturing activity, it still exceeded analysts’ expectations of 49.5. On the other hand, the private Caixin/Markit factory PMI for September was much higher at 51.4 – also beating analysts’ estimate of 50.2 and ahead of 50.4 recorded in August. In fact, the Caixin/Markit’s reading for the previous month was the highest since February-2018. But considering IMF’s forecast, I think the gains will likely be short-lived. The slowdown could intensify in the coming quarters due to the two primary external factors – the trade conflict with the United States and a slowing global economy.

The slowdown has already damaged the business environment for Sinopec. The growth in the country’s consumption of oil products, such as gasoline and gasoil, has almost come to a standstill. In the first seven months of this year, China consumed 187.21 million mt of oil products, data from China’s National Development and Reform Commission shows. This depicts a gain of just 0.9% on a year-over-year basis. The country’s gasoline consumption increased by 4.2% in this period but gasoil dropped by 3.1%. The gasoline demand growth, however, has also come under pressure due to weak levels of automobile sales. For July, the country’s gasoline consumption dropped by 1.7% on a year-over-year basis which was the first drop since April 2018.

The country’s automobile sales have continued their downward trajectory in September, dimming the prospects of any recovery in oil products demand in the near future. For September, China’s auto sales fell by 5.2% from a year earlier to 2.27 million vehicles, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers revealed. This marked the fifteenth straight monthly decline. That’s a sharp turnaround for a market that reported double-digit growth just three years ago. The weak data for September is particularly concerning since this has historically been a strong month for vehicle sales. This will likely hurt the demand for refined products, particularly gasoline and diesel.

At the same time, the competition in China’s refining space is also increasing. Earlier this year, the privately-held Hengli Petrochemical Co. brought a 400,000 bpd refinery online located in the port city of Dalian. The Hengi refinery has been running at full capacity since late-May. Meanwhile, Zhejiang Petrochemical, which is 51% owned by Rongsheng Holdings, has been conducting trial runs on its giant 800,000 bpd refining and petrochemical complex located in the city of Zhoushan. The two new refineries will increase the output of refined products by 800,000 bpd. The increase in supplies at a time when demand is also waning could hurt prices and margins of refined products.

In this backdrop, Sinopec might face weak demand for its refined and chemical products. The company has already experienced weak refining margins this year which pushed its profits lower. Sinopec reported a profit of RMB 32.2 billion for the first six months of this year, depicting a drop of 24% from a year earlier. The company reported lower profits in all downstream segments, with the refining business posting the largest drop of almost 53% in EBIT to RMB 18.6 billion. The drop in earnings came after the refining margins dipped by almost 30% to RMB 382 per tonne. The company’s EBIT at marketing and distribution and chemical segments fell by 10.3% and 27.2% to RMB 16.4 billion and RMB 13.8 billion respectively. Moving forward, I think the prices and margins could stay weak, particularly in the refining industry, which could continue hurting the company’s earnings.

However, I believe Sinopec is in great financial health and well-positioned to face this tough period. The company benefits from having an under-levered balance sheet. Its debt-to-equity ratio stands at just 16%, data from Seeking Alpha Essential shows. It also has robust liquidity which includes RMB 163.1 billion of cash reserves. The company also generates strong levels of cash flows. It typically generates enough cash flow to fully fund a majority or all of its capital expenditures. In addition to this, Sinopec is backed by the financial muscle of its parent – the state-owned China Petrochemical Corporation which is one of the largest refining, gas, and petrochemical conglomerates in the world.

That being said, the dip in earnings and a challenging outlook will likely drag Sinopec stock. Sinopec stock has performed poorly this year. Its shares have fallen by almost 30% in New York on a year-to-date basis, underperforming the energy industry (XLE) which has fallen by 20% in the same period. I think the company’s shares will likely remain under pressure until we see some signs of sustainable improvements from China.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.