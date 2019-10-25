AMD's EPYC Blows Intel's Xeon Out Of The Water

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC) go head to head in multiple markets, none more important and potentially lucrative than the server CPU market. AMD launched its new 7nm-based EPYC Rome server chips in August in an attempt to siphon further market share from Intel, and, as I'll discuss in this article, I think Rome's price and performance advantages over Intel's current Xeon server chips will lead to an increase in market share for which AMD is hoping.

Overview

Before getting into the technical details, let's set the stage with some context. The first thing to understand is that, if AMD and Intel could choose one market sector in which to be the leader, it would be server chips. With high ASPs and no shortage of customers, the margins and growth in servers are significantly higher than in desktop and mobile. Up until the launch of the first generation of EPYC ("Naples") in 2017, Intel boasted market share of ~99%, which, for those of you counting at home, leaves ~1% for AMD. Once Naples hit the market, AMD started to creep up in share to about 3.4% as of Q2 2019, according to data from Mercury Research.

It's plausible to look at that number and come to the conclusion that 3.4% seems pretty pitiful after two years, but typically server operators are reluctant to replace equipment unless absolutely necessary in order to avoid costs, so change happens slowly. If that sounds like an excuse rather than a reason, I think this chart made with data from Intel's SEC filings makes the case:

We can see that in Q1 2019 and Q2 2019 Intel's YoY revenue growth in servers went negative, reaching -12% in Q2. While that could theoretically be attributed to simple revenue lumpiness, I don't think it's a coincidence that Intel's server segment is struggling now that there's fresh competition in the market from AMD.

Which brings us to the current quarter and the launch of EPYC Rome, so let's jump in!

All Roads Lead to Rome

Back in May 2018, I wrote an article titled "Intel's 10nm Misstep Is AMD's Gain," which can be read here, where I commented on AMD's goal of reaching mid-single-digit market share by the end of 2018 with the following:

I think 2019 can expand that [market share] target significantly as 7nm EPYC servers go toe-to-toe with Intel's 10nm Xeons, assuming Intel can scale by then. Purely from a performance perspective, AMD will be on a level playing field with Intel, which is especially impressive considering AMD only really re-entered the server game a couple years ago.

Note: Intel's 10nm node is considered the same generation as TSMC's (NYSE:TSM) 7nm node, so don't get too hung up on the 10 and 7 in 10nm vs. 7nm.

I have been a constant critic of Intel's long-delayed 10nm manufacturing node, but even I assumed that the company would be shipping 10nm-based server chips by this time in 2019. And yet, it appears AMD somehow got the jump on Intel yet again, releasing EPYC Rome, which is manufactured on TSMC's 7nm node, against Intel's 14nm-based Xeon servers, with Intel not expected to start volume shipments for its 10nm-based Ice Lake-SP chips until 2020 at the earliest. And with Intel continually pushing off 10nm since 2015, I won't believe the company is shipping 10nm-based servers until I see them.

For now, until Intel can offer a 10nm lineup that we can compare to EPYC Rome, let's compare the offerings currently on the market from both Intel and AMD:

Source: Anandtech

Looking at this chart, the first thing that should jump out at you is how much lower the prices are for AMD's offerings relative to Intel's and how many more cores they have. It's almost comical. For example, if you look at the EPYC 7742, it's about 45% cheaper than the Xeon 8280M and has more than double the cores. The 8280M does have an advantage in single-core clock speed and has lower power consumption, but with 36 fewer cores, that's not much of a consolation and still leaves it a significant performance disadvantage.

To demonstrate just how lopsided this comparison is, here's a thought experiment: if you built a dual server setup with two 8280M chips and compared it to one EPYC 7742, the Intel dual setup would have a significantly higher power draw, would cost 400% more, and would have 8 fewer cores!

Though EPYC Rome's more attractive value proposition is most noticeable when comparing the high-end chips, the theme of better performance for a better price can be seen through the entire chart above in AMD's favor. In the mid-tier range, an EPYC 7452 offers double the cores at a 20% discount to the Xeon 6242 (not to mention the even greater discount compared to the 6252 and 6248), and in the low-end we can see that AMD's chips offer the same core count at cheaper prices and better single-core clock speed (such is the benefit of 7nm), though at a slightly higher TDP.

From the head-to-head comparison, Rome appears to be the far superior product line in all tiers compared to Cascade Lake. There are of course other features of these chips I have not compared (PCIe lanes, memory, etc.) in the interest of keeping the most relevant details front and center, but if anything, discussion of those features further supports Rome's superiority.

As a bit of an aside, I think it's clear from the comparison above just how much of breakthrough AMD's chiplet design has been in order to keep costs down without sacrificing performance.

Anandtech did a deep dive into the comparison between Cascade Lake and Rome with various benchmarks that you can read here, but instead of inundating you with all that, I'd like to quote from the author who actually spent time testing and handling these chips. I think the following speaks for itself:

For those with little time: at the high end with socketed x86 CPUs, AMD offers you up to 50 to 100% higher performance while offering a 40% lower price. Unless you go for the low end server CPUs, there is no contest: AMD offers much better performance for a much lower price than Intel . . . So has AMD done the unthinkable? Beaten Intel by such a large margin that there is no contest? For now, based on our preliminary testing, that is the case. The launch of AMD's second generation EPYC processors is nothing short of historic, beating the competition by a large margin in almost every metric: performance, performance per watt and performance per dollar.

There have been reports that AMD is expected to break 10% server CPU market share by 2020, and with EPYC Rome dominating Intel's current offerings in price and performance, this seems like an attainable goal.

I think now would be a good time to circle back to Intel's 10nm struggles in order to put the success of Rome into perspective. AMD was and is fighting an uphill battle to get server operators to switch from Xeon to EPYC because the company has to make the case that, despite being absent from the server market for years, its new chips are worth the switching costs. No easy feat! To gain market share rapidly, AMD would have to deliver a product so enticing from a performance and cost standpoint that it would essentially force potential customers to drop Intel. I believe EPYC Rome is that product.

But what I find more significant is that, had Intel been able to execute on scaling 10nm, AMD would never have gotten the opportunity for this critical hit on Intel's server beachhead in the first place. While AMD has executed a masterclass of a turnaround in its server CPU business, Intel's complacency is what allowed the blow to have this much impact. I am not and was not an INTC shareholder during this saga, but if I was, I would be quite upset at management's failure to prepare for the scenario of a resurgent AMD.

Finally, to address one last point, some readers might be wondering whether comparing Intel's 14nm Cascade Lake lineup to AMD's 7nm EPYC Rome is even worth the time: AMD's chips are a generation ahead, of course they offer better value! It's a valid point and my response to that would be two-pronged.

First, whether the comparison is sound from a technical evaluation standpoint is irrelevant because this comparison is the reality of the current server market until mid-2020 (again, at the earliest) when Intel counters with 10nm Ice Lake servers.

Second, despite Rome's overwhelming performance advantages, the comparison highlights how Intel's server chips are still priced at well above Rome's ASPs, likely indicating that Intel is prioritizing its profit margins over its market share. And AMD will be happy to take it.

As always, let's cap off this discussion with the investment implications!

Investor Takeaway

As one might imagine, due to EPYC Rome's significant performance and price advantages over Intel's current Cascade Lake server lineup, I am bullish on AMD here and bearish on INTC. This market is essential to the success of both companies, and right now Intel appears to be on its back foot while AMD is charging ahead. With server market share still in the mid to low-single digits and a more attractive lineup of chips, I think AMD has a golden opportunity here to aggressively seize a large piece of the pie from Intel.

Realistically, Intel has its hands tied here because 10nm servers are still at least months away, so the only way to combat AMD taking market share would be to drop prices. But that would cut into profit margins and would surely hurt the stock in the short term (though I'd argue allowing AMD to take market share to protect short-term profit margins would be a long-term mistake). In short, this is a lose-lose scenario for Intel. The company can likely deliver discounts and possibly even small numbers of 10nm Ice Lake server parts to select clients in order to keep their customers happy, but the broader server market has very little reason not to jump on EPYC Rome in my opinion.

As a final thought, I find it truly remarkable how AMD went from virtually 0% server market share in the beginning of 2017 to rolling out a product line this year in EPYC Rome that has actually beaten Intel, former holder of 99% share, to market. With Rome as its foothold, I think AMD will continue to press for market share at Intel's expense.

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can follow me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.