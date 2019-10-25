Paylocity: Solid Tailwind Due To Strong SMB Demands

Annual revenue expectation for FY 2020 is ~$567 million, which puts the company at ~9 times P/forward revenue. The company has also turned net profitable for the last two years. The net margin has expanded by 1.3 PPS.

The client base has increased by 21%, partly as a result of BeneFlex acquisition, which further enables Paylocity to expand its offering into talent and benefits management.

Overview

Paylocity's (PCTY) strong finish to its recent fiscal year has instilled the ongoing confidence in the company’s execution ability. Paylocity was able to finish with a 21% increase in client base at a new record-high of 20,200 compared to 16,700 last year. The company also achieved a 25.4% YoY revenue growth in Q4, which represents the 10th consecutive quarter with mid-20s YoY revenue growth. The popularity of its HCM product, such as onboarding, recruiting, and performance management, has turned out to be one of the major drivers for the outperformance.

Given the expanding net profit margin in the last two years and the consistent outperformance, we believe there is another reason to be bullish in Paylocity, other than its exposure to a very attractive HCM software market. We believe that this is one of the markets where an established niche player can always go on as a profitable business with double-digit growth and strong cash flows. The greater payroll and HCM software is a massive yet highly saturated market that has seen a lot of well-performing competitors such as Workday (WDAY), Paycom (PAYC), Paychex (PAYX), ADP (ADP), SAP (SAP), or even Oracle (ORCL).

Current business and growth opportunities

There are three ways Paylocity makes money: it receives recurring revenue from the subscription of its payroll and HCM software, recurring interest income from the funds held on behalf of its clients, and service fees for product implementations.

(source: Paylocity’s 10-Q)

What we like about Paylocity is that it generates over ~93% of its revenue from a subscription. On the non-interest recurring revenue side, revenue has grown by roughly ~23% YoY as of Q4. To improve both its margin and growth, Paylocity will mostly rely on the new product category and client base expansions. Traditionally, Paylocity has focused primarily on selling its payroll and HCM solutions to mid-market clients with 51-500 employees.

The company has recently been adding more features and products such as benefits administration, talent, and performance management into its core HCM solutions and landing more SMB clients. In the Q4 earnings call, we learned from the CEO how the result has been great so far. In that sense, we feel that the continuation of the strong adoption of the broader HCM suite by SMB clients with under 50 employees will help maintain the growth due to a faster sales cycle. By entering the SMB market as a payroll solution and then upsell its broader HCM products such as talent management and benefits platform further, Paylocity is also opening up opportunities for higher margin expansions. As of June 2019 alone, we see how the strategy has worked, as shown by 1.3 PPS net margin improvement to 11.50% on a TTM basis.

(source: Paylocity’s 10-Q)

Another thing we feel is interesting is Paylocity’s efficiency in its R&D activities. Over the last two years, we see how the company has been able to keep its R&D spending as a percentage of revenue relatively flat despite investing roughly ~30% more each year.

Risk and Valuation

Payroll and HCM cloud software business is typically competitive, has a high switching cost, geographically constraint, and can be quite profitable. The profitability in the HCM cloud software business comes in the form of both recurring product subscriptions and interest income fees. The company generates interest income fees due to holding a fund for an on-demand payment facility for the clients’ employees.

With the low cost of revenue to support both revenue streams, the margin expansion can happen due to an increase in fund size. Given the fact that payroll and HCM cloud software include tax-filing service or features which require very particular localized regulation understanding, we typically view cloud HCM as a more geographically-focused than a global market, such as CRM or collaboration tool. As a result, the major risk for any business entering the HCM cloud market in the US would be fierce competition.

(source: G2crowd. Core HR software grid)

Within the cloud HCM software market competitive landscape, Paylocity appears to lead the pack with a quite high rating of 4.4/5 and 421 reviews relative to other publicly-traded competitors such as Workday, Paycom, Paychex, or ADP. ADP and Workday trail closely behind with overall ~4.1/5 rating overall. There are also privately-held competitors such as Gusto or Zenefits, which have been popular in the SME payroll and HCM market.

(source: stockrow. Comparison of P/S ratio of ADP, PAYX, PCTY, PAYC, WDAY)

Assessing the valuation for Paylocity is quite straightforward, given the number of available pure-play comparable peers. With a P/S ratio of 10.93, Paylocity’s valuation fits right in the median of the comparable P/S ratios. Compared to ADP and Paychex, Paylocity’s P/S ratio has been relatively more volatile in the last 15 months. Paylocity shares have also been trading at a premium level compared to where it was before the start of 2019.

As it stands, Paylocity’s ~24% YoY revenue growth is on the high side compared to those of ADP and Paychex. Some of the drivers of the valuation rise would also be the company’s improvement in net profitability and a recent initiative to expand to a faster-growing market segment. Further, Paylocity’s revenue expectation of ~$567 million for FY 2020 will put the company at 9.05 times P/forward Sales. The slight drop from 12.31 level in September 2019 to 10.93 today provides a good buying opportunity considering the solid fundamental and upcoming plan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.