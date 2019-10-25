Altria Group: A Smoking Buy

Shares of Altria Group have declined due to fears about the company's investment in JUUL, declines in sales volumes of cigarettes, and an increased debt load.

Introduction

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) is a Virginia-based conglomerate that is involved in the production and sale of tobacco-based products. It is the parent company of Philip Morris USA (which sells Marlboro, Virginia Slims, and other cigarettes), has a 10.5% interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), and owns a 35% stake in Juul Labs.

Shares have come under fire lately due to concerns about declining cigarette sales, a federal crackdown on vaping products, and stagnant sales growth. We believe that the decline in share price has become excessive and are bullish on the company.

Financial Snapshot as of October 24, 2019 (in m USD)

Share Price 46.75 Shares Outstanding 1,878.0 Market cap 87,571.4 Debt 27,096.0 Cash 1,796.0 Enterprise Value 112,871.1

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Reasons For Share Price Decline

Although shares have climbed 20% over the past few weeks, shares are still down by 25% over the past twelve-month period (a large move given how large the company itself is). There are a number of reasons for this drop, which we'll describe below.

Concerns Regarding Investment In JUUL

Investors and the general public have been inundated with headline after headline about the dangers of vaping and e-cigarettes after a string of deaths which were later found to be attributable to a vitamin E acetate found in THC-vaping products. JUUL decided to halt sales of flavored JUUL pods in response to public and regulatory scrutiny towards the company's marketing efforts to underage children.

Altria Group purchased a 35% stake in JUUL in late 2018 for $12.8 billion, giving the company a valuation of $38 billion (which is 11.1x projected 2019 revenues). Many critics derided this purchase as foolish due to the outlandish purchase price, regulatory concerns, and the fact that JUUL operates in a competitive industry.

While Altria Group certainly paid a premium for JUUL, I don't think the purchase was egregious for the following reasons:

JUUL is the dominant player in the e-cigarette market, and it isn't even close. The company had a 40% market share in 2017; it now has a 75% market share. This is in a field without significant barriers to entry, which speaks to how well JUUL has marketed its products. One might argue that JUUL's margins will fall due to competitive pressure, but as of now it looks like the company has essentially become the Apple (AAPL) of the e-cigarette market. We say this because Apple competes in a market with low barriers to entry (smartphones can be mass-manufactured quite easily overseas) but has maintained its pricing power due to the desirability of its products and its excellent brand image (among other reasons that I will omit here for the sake of brevity).

Revenues for U.S. tobacco companies reached $117 billion in 2016, which means that JUUL's revenues account for just a small slice of annual tobacco-related sales. Our hypothesis is that younger consumers are more likely to experiment with new products and activities (due to more curiosity, peer influence, less entrenched habits, etc.) which explains why JUUL products have become so popular with teens. We posit that older smokers will gradually shift to vaping due to the clear relative health benefits of e-cigarettes. This should lead to greater growth for JUUL in the future, which should protect (to some degree) the value of Altria's investment in the company.

While public hysteria has erupted in recent weeks due to concerns about vaping, the general public is fixating too much on the risks and not the benefits. Talk to any young adult that uses a JUUL and he/she will likely tell you that it's a great product to use recreationally at parties, concerts, etc.; is an excellent de-stressor in today's anxiety-ridden world; and is a great alternative to other more harmful substances.

Negative public sentiment towards companies like JUUL is not going to slow it down in the long run, the same way that anti-marijuana groups have been unable to stop widespread legalization and decriminalization; the same way that anti-gay groups and organizations have also been unable to stop favorable legislation for same-sex couples; and so on and so forth.

The human need to feel good is one that will always be around, and JUUL caters to this need in a nicotine-laden fashion. We are not condoning the use of such products nor do we think nicotine addiction is anything to scoff at but the reality is that 34.3 million Americans smoke cigarettes regularly and this number is not going to zero anytime soon. There is a substantial market for e-cigarettes and Altria Group's investment (while expensive) is a reflection of this reality.

There has been talk that the FDA could ban e-cigarettes altogether but we believe the odds of this are remote given that current evidence suggests that e-cigarettes are preferable to traditional cigarettes and several moneyed interests (including Altria) would be significantly hurt by a ban.

Declining Cigarette Sales

Sales of traditional cigarettes have also been on a decline - 249 billion cigarettes were sold in the United States in 2017, down 3.5% on a YoY basis. 14% of adults were smokers in 2018, which represented an all-time low. This is due in part to growing awareness and recognition of the health risks that cigarettes pose as well as stricter laws prohibiting smoking in public areas. Tobacco companies like Altria have hiked prices in order to combat declining cigarette sales and have looked to diversify their revenue streams.

Altria has done this by purchasing a 35% stake in Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), a Canadian cannabis company; a 10.1% stake in AB InBev; and the aforementioned 35% stake in JUUL Labs. Again, while we do question the premium Altria paid for JUUL, we like management's strategy of diversifying away from cigarette sales and it is certainly easier to ridicule this decision after the fact.

Valuation

(Source: CapitalIQ)

The above chart provides a brief overview of Altria's valuation relative to several of its largest competitors. It is the most profitable on every metric and is in the middle of the three companies listed in terms of valuation. However, we believe that shares deserve to trade at a premium given its superior profitability and the investments it has made to diversify its business.

While the long-term debt of $27.1 billion far outweighs the amount of cash the company has on hand, it is significantly free cash flow generative (see below chart) and will not have a problem financing this debt.

(Source: SEC filings)

Conclusion

While Altria is facing a number of strong secular headwinds, we believe that shares present an attractive investment opportunity at current levels. Management may have overpaid for JUUL but the decision itself was a sound one given that e-cigarettes have begun to displace traditional cigarettes and have proven themselves to be an attractive alternative for smokers. We will keep readers updated and welcome all comments and feedback. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.