Matinas BioPharma And Amarin In Hypertriglyceridemia: The Head-To-Head Phase 2 Study

Significantly, Matinas is planning a head-to-head clinical comparison of MAT9001 with FDA-approved Vascepa which was developed by Amarin.

Introduction

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) is a small-cap ($116 million) clinical-stage company founded in 2013. It has a diverse pipeline with investigative drug candidates MAT2203, MAT2501, and MAT9001 in clinical development for leukemia, Mycobacterium Infections and hypertriglyceridemia, respectively. The focus of this article is MAT9001.

In Q3/2019, MTNB announced preparations were ongoing for a Phase 2 ENHANCE-IT study that directly compares MAT9001 with Vascepa by Amarin (AMRN) in patients with hypertriglyceridemia (i.e., elevated triglyceride levels of 150-499 mg/dL). Enrollment is expected to begin in Q1/2020, with top line results anticipated H2/2020. MTNB’s thesis is that MAT9001, a next-generation omega-3 fatty acid compound, is more effective than Vascepa in lowering high triglycerides. I evaluate.

What Is Hypertriglyceridemia?

Hypertriglyceridemia refers to a fasting plasma triglyceride (TG) measurement of 150-499 mg/dL. Severe hypertriglyceridemia is defined as blood triglyceride levels greater than 500 mg/dL. The two main sources of blood triglycerides are exogenous (i.e., from dietary fat) and endogenous (from the liver). Hypertriglyceridemia contributes to increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Obesity, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure are high-risk factors for hypertriglyceridemia. Non-pharmacological treatment includes weight reduction, dietary modification, and exercise. Omega-3 (OM3) fatty acids (e.g., eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acid) are components of both the Mediterranean diet and fish oils.

Vascepa: Prescription OM3

In 2005, Lovaza (Omacor), a prescription OM3 comprised of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and (DHA) was approved by the FDA. Lovaza, developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), is approved as an adjunct to diet to reduce very high TG levels of 500 mg/dL or greater in adults. Lovaza is associated with mild elevation of LDL-C levels.

In 2013, the approval of Vascepa, a pure form of EPA lacking DHA to treat severe hypertriglyceridemia (>500 mg/dL) in patients not on statin therapy (i.e., MARINE study), was the beginning of game-changing clinical events that are expected to revolutionize OM3 therapeutics with the drug's recently documented cardiovascular improving benefits. An important distinction, according to Amarin, is that DHA can cause LDL or “bad” cholesterol levels to rise, something that EPA does not do. Vascepa is not associated with LDL-C elevation.

Moreover, Epanova, a free fatty acid form of omega-3 (comprised of 55% EPA and 20% DHA) specifically approved in 2014 as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (>500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia, was associated with elevated LDL-C levels. The potential cardiovascular benefit of Epanova developed by AstraZeneca (AZN) is being clinically assessed. Data readout is anticipated in late Q4/2020.

Since the initial regulatory approval, subsequent clinical studies from the ANCHOR and REDUCE-IT trials have shown that Vascepa reduces high triglycerides (≥200 mg/dL and <500 mg/dL) in patients on statin therapy and provides clinically meaningful cardiovascular benefits, as comprehensively detailed in this NEJM article.

At the end of Q2/2019, AMRN reported cash and equivalent of $221.8 million and total revenue of $100.8 million. Analysts project an average target price of $31.71 with a "Strong Buy" recommendation. FDA Adcom review of sNDA for Vascepa in cardiovascular risk reduction is planned for November 14 with a PDUFA date on December 28, 2019.

MAT9001

MAT9001 is in clinical development for hypertriglyceridemia as a prescription OM3 fatty acid-based formulation, comprised primarily of EPA and docosapentaenoic acid (DPA). Matinas states that MAT9001 is more effective than Vascepa in lowering high triglycerides.

In 2014, MTNB initiated Phase 1/2 study of MAT9001 versus Vascepa (Ethyl eicosapentaenoic acid; E-EPA, icosapent ethyl) in patients with hypertriglyceridemia, specifically fasting TG of 200-400 mg/dL. The authors reported on the data from the study which was published in 2017 that:

MAT9001, compared with EPA-EE (i.e. Vascepa) resulted in significantly (P < .05) larger reductions from pretreatment levels for TG (-33.2% vs -10.5%), total cholesterol (-9.0% vs -6.2%), non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (-8.8% vs -4.6%), very low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (-32.5% vs -8.1%), Apo C3 (-25.5% vs -5.0%).

Amarin’s response as documented in the 2018 Annual Report (Form 10-K, page 16) was that:

the company (i.e. Matinas) announced topline results for its head-to-head comparative short duration pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic study of MAT9001 versus Vascepa in patients under conditions inconsistent with the FDA-approved label for Vascepa and presented results based on biomarker modification without outcomes data.

Scientific Fact Check

Amarin’s beef was that conditions for the MAT9001 study were inconsistent with the FDA-approved label for Vascepa. Specifically, Vascepa was approved for use as an adjunct to diet to reduce TG, levels in adult patients with severe (TG ≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. AMRN is correct since Vascepa is approved for patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. In contrast, MAT9001 patients had hypertriglyceridemia (i.e., 200-400 mg/dL).

Perhaps, the most important finding of the MAT9001 study may have been overlooked given that Vascepa has a sizable share of the addressable market for severe hypertriglyceridemia. Matinas showed that MAT9001 induced clinically meaningful benefits in hypertriglyceridemic patients in the absence of statin therapy that was comparable to what was reported by AMRN in the ANCHOR trial that involved hypertriglyceridemic patients on statin therapy:

icosapent ethyl significantly reduced median TG (-20%; p < 0.0001), non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (-12.3%; p < 0.0001), total cholesterol (-11.1%; p < 0.0001), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (-5.2%; p = 0.0042), very LDL-C (-21.0%; p < 0.0001), very low-density lipoprotein TG (-22.9%; p < 0.0001).

AMRN also noted in the 2018 Annual report the data from the ANCHOR study was evaluated as part of the review process for Vascepa regulatory approval. So, MTNB’s claim that MAT9001 is more effective than Vascepa in lowering high triglycerides bears some clinical truth when compared to data from the ANCHOR trial. Vascepa’s outcome data was reported 5 years after its approval. It is fair to say that MTNB should also be given a 5-year time frame to assess potential outcome benefits if MAT9001 is granted regulatory approval post Phase 3 study.

Phase 2 ENHANCE-IT Comparison Study

The upcoming Phase 2 comparison study of MAT9001 with Vascepa would involve hypertriglyceridemic patients (TG; 150-499 mg/dL). Patient enrollment begins in Q1/2020, with top line data expected in H2/2020. In initiating this study, Matinas could potentially demonstrate a therapeutic role for MAT9001 over Vascepa in addressing the therapeutic void in hypertriglyceridemic patients who are not on statin therapy.

An important point to make here is that MAT9001, which has an EPA/DPA formulation, did not elevate LDL-C levels. But Epanova, which is comprised of an OM3 EPA/DHA formulation, was associated with elevated LDL-C levels. A suggestion perhaps that "one size fits all" cannot be applied to all investigative OM3 therapeutics/drug candidates.

Institutional Investors And Analyst Ratings

To remain significant and competitive, biopharmaceuticals have to be innovative. AMRN may have a good chunk of the addressable market of therapeutics for severe hypertriglyceridemia, but there is clinical room for other innovative drug candidates. It has been projected that the prevalence of hypertriglyceridemia is expected to increase due to the high incidence of obesity. Meaning there will be a demand for diverse therapeutics either as monotherapy or as a combination therapeutic approach to treat hypertriglyceridemia. Epanova will reveal the outcome data in Q4/2020, and Acasti Pharma (ACST) will report the Phase 3 data readouts in Q4/2019 and Q1/2020.

Clinically, it is very unlikely that Vascepa will be the one therapeutic that benefits all patients. MAT9001 needs to propose a viable clinical plan that would validate its potential therapeutic benefits in hypertriglyceridemia. Based on CEO Jerry Jabbour's comments on the Q2/2019 earnings call, MAT9001 could be potentially developed using the 505b regulatory path.

At the end of Q2/2019, MTNB reported cash and cash equivalents of $36.8 million. Cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations into the first quarter of 2021. Institutional ownership currently stands at 19.91%, with 59 institutional holders accounting for 32,340,569 total shares. Analysts recommend a "Strong Buy" with a 12-month price target of $4. Dilution remains a risk, since there are no revenue streams unless a partnership agreement is executed. This stock is a long hold reminiscent of AMRN in 2015 when it was trading at $1-ish.

Market Outlook

Lead clinical investigator Dr. Kevin Maki on the trial:

The world of prescription omega-3 therapies changed significantly after the results of REDUCE-IT, but there is still more to learn about this emerging class of medications regarding effects on cardiometabolic risk factors. ENHANCE-IT gives us an opportunity to confirm prior compelling data about the efficacy of MAT9001 compared to Vascepa.

