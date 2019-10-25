Canadian National Railway Remains Overpriced

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) has just announced earnings, so I thought I'd look in on the name again. I'll review the company's performance over the first nine months of this year, and I'll offer some commentary on the TransX acquisition. I think the company's performance has been excellent, all things considered. The railroad proved, yet again, that "elephants can dance" and that this rail is capable of dynamically reacting to slowdowns in demand. That said, in spite of some very talented investors buying (small amounts of) the stock recently, I think the shares remain overpriced. For that reason, I am recommending a short put option for those who are impatient as myself. For the more calm among us, I'm recommending that they wait for a better entry price before buying this excellent company.

TransX Acquisition Offers Greater Customer Flexibility

Before getting into the analysis of CN properly, I think it would be worthwhile to briefly discuss the TransX acquisition, because it indicates that CN is evolving into a fulfillment company, offering greater flexibility to its customers “beyond the rails.” This is critical in my view. In terms of the specifics of the acquisition, in March of this year, CN announced that it has completed the acquisition of 52-year-old Winnipeg-based TransX announced last October. TransX had been a fulfillment partner for many years prior, so CN was familiar with the culture. This acquisition allows CN to continue to deepen its supply chain focus. According to CEO JJ Ruest,

We are pleased to have concluded this important transaction that allows us to deepen our supply chain focus and to continue to offer the best services to our customers, from the first mile to the last mile. This transaction will support the safe and efficient movement of our customers’ goods to their end markets in a fast-growing consumer economy,

In a previous statement, Ruest said:

This alignment creates a solid framework to serve a growing consumer economy with transportation options that bring more supply chain flexibility to our customers,

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that Canadian National Railway is actually a growth company. Revenue has grown at a CAGR of ~3.4% over the past five years. In addition, net income has grown at a CAGR of about 6.5%, suggesting that the company has the demonstrated capacity to improve margins over time. Additionally, management has been extraordinarily shareholder-friendly in my view. In just under 6 years, management has returned just under $17 billion Canadian dollars ($12.88 billion USD) to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks and ever rising dividends. The result of these actions has resulted in share count reduction at a CAGR of ~2.3% since 2014 and dividend per share increase at a CAGR of about 7.8% over the same time period.

The theme of growth persists when we compare the first nine months of 2019 to the same period a year ago. Both revenue and net income were up by 7.8% and 4.96%, respectively. This improvement over the same period a year ago was particularly remarkable in my view in light of the sluggish conditions present in the overall economy. Specifically, going into this most recent quarter, there was much to be pessimistic about, as the following slide makes plain. For example, coal exports were very weak and volumes were well below 2018 levels. The Canadian grain harvest is delayed. Lumber mills out in British Columbia have curtailed production, etc.

In spite of these various headwinds, the company has performed remarkably well in my view.

Elephants Can Dance

I think part of the reason the company performed well this period relative to the last is because railroads are actually fairly nimble and can change relatively quickly to changing conditions. In particular, it has the capacity to very quickly reduce crew headcount when necessary. Also relevant, per the graphic below, is the fact that it is able to reduce the leased car fleet quite quickly. This fact will become relevant in future discussions of rail manufacturers that are transitioning into lessors in an effort to annuitize their cash flows, so please stay tuned.

The financial performance over time, coupled with the company’s proven ability to succeed in the teeth of slowing demand, suggests to me that this rail might be a great business to own for the long haul (forgive the pun). It really now just comes down to valuation in my view.

The Stock

My regular readers know that I like this business a great deal. In previous articles I’ve highlighted the fact that the company can to some extent bypass the troublesome Chicago bottleneck because of the Elgin acquisition. I’m obviously favorably disposed toward the TransX acquisition. I like the fact that the company is flexible enough to dynamically react to changing conditions. All of that is only half the battle, though. The success or failure of an investment relates as much, if not more, to the price paid than anything else. For example, an investor who bought CNI at $93 this past July will have a much different return over time than the investor who paid $74 for identical shares sixteen months prior. Valuation matters a great deal, and for that reason, I must spend some time writing about it.

I use a host of methods to determine whether a stock is a reasonable price or not. The simplest approach is to compare the current price to some economic variable like earnings or free cash flow. At the moment, Canadian National is neither cheap nor expensive on a P/E basis.

Another way that I judge the valuation of a company is to turn to the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman describes how an investor can use price itself to isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to unpack what the market must be thinking about the long-term growth rate at a firm. According to this methodology, the market is currently forecasting a long-term growth rate for the firm of about 4%, which I consider to be on the high side.

Appeal To Authority

As I’ve said repeatedly, and no doubt tiresomely, not all investors are created equal. The fact is that some people are better than average at this activity, and when we have an opportunity to look over their shoulders, we would be wise to do so in my opinion. With that in mind, I would point out that both Ken Fisher and Joel Greenblatt have been buyers of Canadian National over the past few months (Fisher sold out in 2018, only to reinitiate a position in 2019). As of the latest filings, they own collectively 9,455 shares. I should note that these purchases mean something, but the importance of the move is muted somewhat by the relatively small size of these purchases.

Options For The Impatient

I don't think the valuation here is compelling enough for me to buy at these levels. That said, I'm very impatient, and the idea of waiting for prices to drop is unbearable to me. Thankfully, the options market provides an alternative to simply waiting. I think a "win-win" trade can be had by selling put options. If the shares rally from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is hardly a hardship. If the shares drop in price, the investor is obliged to buy, but they do so at a price that is much lower than the current level. If the shares are "put" to them at this lower level, the investor will, by definition, enjoy a better return over time than the investor who simply buys today.

My favorite put option at the moment is the April 2020 CNI put with a strike of $75. These are currently bid-asked at $.85-$1. If the investor simply takes the bid on this, and is subsequently exercised, they will be obliged to buy this excellent franchise at a price about 17% below the current level. Obviously the dividend yield and long term return will be better for such an investor than the person who buys today. If the shares flat line or rally from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premium. This is why I call this trade a "win-win."

Conclusion

I think this is a wonderful business that continues to surprise investors with their ability to remain flexible in the teeth of slowing demand. The fact that the company actually improved financial performance in the first nine months of this year relative to the same period a year ago is impressive in my view. In addition, there's reason to be hopeful because investors like Fisher and Greenblatt are long at the moment. All that said, the valuation isn't overly compelling in my view. For that reason, I'm not compelled to add to my position, but I will sell put options as a means to generate some income, and/or lock in a more favorable price. For those less inclined to play around with options, I would recommend patience at this point. The long-term returns an investor will experience are largely a function of the price that they pay. In my view, the current price isn't indicative of a great return, so more patient people than me should wait.

