DBE: A Strong Buy Due To OPEC Cuts

Over the last week, shares of the Invesco DB Energy ETF (DBE) have reversed most of the decline seen since last month with the price rallying by nearly 3%. This increase in shares comes at an important juncture in energy markets. Specifically, I believe that in the coming weeks, shares of DBE will increase to some of the highest levels seen in the year as an overall rally in energy continues to emerge.

Understanding DBE

Prior to jumping into an analysis of the underlying commodities which DBE holds, we need to take a look at its methodology. DBE is a very interesting ETF in the energy ETP space in that it essentially tries to hold everything liquid. Specifically, as you can see in the following table of holdings from Invesco’s website, DBE is exposed to five separate energy commodities.

This is a very broad scope for a single ETF which makes a comprehensive analysis which touches on each commodity held quite difficult since the fundamental drivers impacting the relative value of each of these commodities are entirely different. Another key limitation of the fund is that the majority of holdings are highly correlated. As you can see in the following table of correlations which I’ve calculated using weekly data over the last year, correlations for the two grades of crude and two products are very high.

As you can see, some of the lowest correlations are found between items like RBOB and Brent, but with the correlation coefficient clocking in at over 80%, the overall trends are quite similar. To visually see this, here is the history of the dollar per barrel of each of these big four commodities over the past few months – as you can see, the trends at work in one tend to be at work in all at the same time.

These are the detriments to DBE – it is quite comprehensive in scope and most of its holdings are highly correlated. However, there are a few positives which are giving very strong reasons for holding DBE at this time. Specifically, the greatest benefits to attract holdings in DBE at this time have to do with its rolling methodology in my opinion.

If you’ve read my articles in the past, you’ve likely seen that I’m a big fan of Deutsche Bank’s (NYSE:DB) DBIQ methodologies when it comes to rolling exposure in commodity markets. The Invesco DB Energy Fund utilizes the DBIQ Optimum Yield Energy Index which is an index that dynamically shifts exposure across the forward curve to intentionally maximize roll yield. Roll yield is a very large component of return in energy commodities through time, so this approach can actually end up outperforming the underlying commodities provided a strong market structure.

Roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding exposure in a back month of the futures curve. If you are going to maintain exposure in a futures market through expiry, you have to shift your exposure into a month beyond the prompt contract sometime prior to expiry. This means that at some point during the time in which you are maintaining exposure, you will be exposed to roll yield.

Roll yield is based upon the general market tendency in which prices in the back of the curve move towards the front of the curve as time progresses. This means that if a market is in backwardation (front contract priced higher than back month contracts), roll yield will be positive because contracts held at lower prices will increase in value in relation to the front as time progresses. Conversely, a market in contango will see negative roll yield because contracts held at higher prices will tend to decrease in time in relation to the front of the curve.

The DBIQ index seeks to max positive yield or minimize negative yield. This rolling process results in positions which can be across the futures curve depending on market structure and allows for DBE to versatilely maximize returns from the commodities markets. As you can see in the following table of holdings, this methodology has positions either close to the prompt month or several months out depending on market structure.

At present, gasoline, distillate, Brent, and WTI are all in backwardation within the front few months of the curve, which means that DBE is currently extracting healthy positive roll yield from the market on the majority of holdings. This in and of itself can be a strong reason to hold DBE because even if the futures markets don’t move much through time, returns can be positive since the holdings in the back of the curve will increase in value towards the front of the curve as time progresses.

Market Fundamentals

Even though roll yield is strong, I believe there are a few other good reasons to purchase DBE at this time. In my opinion, the strongest source of bullishness in many years is currently afoot in the petroleum markets and that is of course OPEC’s cuts.

At the beginning of this year, OPEC initiated a set of cuts in crude production which led to a strong rally in the price of crude oil. During its mid-year meeting, OPEC agreed to extend these cuts through the end of March of 2020.

This situation has resulted in constrained crude supplies globally (and therefore generally constrained gasoline and distillate supplies since they are directly created from crude). The impacts of the cuts could be seen immediately in the Brent markets which are still reflecting very strong levels of backwardation in the front of the curve. Backwardation tends to be associated with a physically-tight market and is generally indicative of bullishness in a commodity. As long as OPEC cuts remain, the number of barrels hitting the water and heading to large markets (like the United States) will remain constrained and backwardation is likely to remain. This ongoing base level of backwardation will fuel ongoing positive roll yield in DBE which will likely continue to enhance upside yield in shares.

Based on a physically tight market due to ongoing OPEC supply cuts, it makes a lot of since to buy DBE because the vast majority of holdings (all excluding the 9.6% held in natural gas) are currently being directly impacted by the tight market. Going forward, I expect DBE to rally through at least March of 2020 as petroleum markets remain tight. It’s a great day to buy DBE.

Conclusion

DBE is an interesting ETF which covers a very large spectrum of energy commodities. The ETF utilizes an excellent roll management methodology which allows for strong roll yield. The petroleum markets are tight due to ongoing production cuts which will likely lead to further upside in shares of DBE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.