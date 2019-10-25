GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) CEO Glenn Stevens on Q3 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Nicole Briguet - Investor Relations

Glenn Stevens - Chief Executive Officer

Nigel Rose - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dan Fannon - Jefferies and Company

Rich Repetto - Sandler O'Neill

Kyle Voigt - KBW

Ken Worthington - JPMorgan

Raj Sharma - B. Riley FBR

Operator

Good everyone, and welcome to the GAIN Capital's Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call and Webcast. Today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to GAIN Investor Relations representative, Nicole Briguet. Please go ahead.

Nicole Briguet

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you to everyone for joining us for our third quarter 2019 earnings call. Speaking today will be GAIN Capital's CEO, Glenn Stevens; and CFO, Nigel Rose. Today's commentary will be accompanied by our earnings slide deck, which can be accessed via webcast on our IR Web site now or at a later time. Following their remarks, we will open up the call to questions.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding our expectations for future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks that could cause actual events and results to differ materially. I refer you to the company's Investor Relations Web site to access the press release and the filings with the SEC for discussions of those risks.

In addition, statements during this call, including statements related to market conditions, changes in regulations, operating performance and financial performance, are based on management's view as of today, and it is anticipated that future developments may cause these views to change. Please consider the information presented in this slide. The company may, at some point, elect to update the forward-looking statements today, but specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Glenn.

Glenn Stevens

Thanks, Nicole, and thanks to everyone for joining us today.

During the third quarter, we saw continued positive signs of client engagement. In our retail segment, we continued to deliver new account growth which nearly doubled over last year and grew 32% sequentially positioning us well for the return of normal market conditions.

Pockets of volatility in U.S. equities supported growth in our futures business, which saw a 24% increase in average daily contracts in the quarter compared to last year.

Turning to our financial results, Q3 net revenue came in at $66.7 million with an adjusted EBITDA of $6 million.

Turning to Slide 4, in Q3, our marketing investments delivered the fifth consecutive quarter of new account growth. In addition, trailing three-month active accounts improved 5% over last quarter. We are encouraged by these results and believe in our continued success driving organic growth.

On the next Slide, digging into our active customer base, our continued success in acquiring new customers has been translating into consistent growth interactive customer numbers. As you can see on the chart, our trailing three-month actives increased for a third consecutive quarter putting them 10% above the level last in Q4 of '18. Notably actives were above Q2 levels of '18 which was the last full quarter prior to the implementation of [indiscernible] regulations. We remain well-placed for when volatility returns.

A good short-term example being the recent oil price move tied to the missile strike in Saudi Arabia in September where our platform experienced a five-fold spike in crude oil volumes. Examples like this prove that we have sizable stored client potential, which will materialize when volatility returns.

In addition to the new and active account growth we're seeing the four other key metrics we use to evaluate our marketing performance remain on track and they are; our cost per new account. After five quarters of increased spending levels, we continue to track below our targets. our breakeven points, the timeline to recover the marketing investment from each cohort remains on track with Q3 results in line with our expectations.

Our internal rate of return, our more recent IRRs on customer acquisition costs continue to exceed our expectations and validate our marketing spend is a strong use of our capital. And finally, a long tail of revenue, while a healthy percentage of our revenue continues to come from long tenured clients. As our new accounts become active, the mix of client transaction revenues has begun shifting to our newer customer base. We continue to expect that the newly acquired customers will deliver revenue well beyond our ROI benchmark, which is based on a three-year lifetime value.

In addition, we continue to analyze ways in which we can optimize our spend in local markets to increase yield and/or reduce our spend with limited or no negative impact. Consequently, given the prevailing unusually low volatility environment, we are targeting 2019 annual marketing spend to come in closer to 41 million or up about 16% over last year.

In the past we have spoken about the AI driven hedging model that we have developed and deployed. Thanks to our focus on leveraging data to drive more effective pricing and improved risk management. Our new hedging model continues to outperform our past approach to hedging activities. Our stated objective for this effort was to reduce variability of revenue capture, two commonly used measures for variability and risk management are standard deviation and the Sharpe ratio.

Our standard deviation of daily revenue is now more than 25% lower under the new model. While our Sharpe ratio is almost 50% higher. So, in both cases we're seeing marked improvements. Fortunately, improved variation metrics are not expected to come at the expense of our long-term revenue capture, which will continue to trend in line with our previous guidance of 106 RPM. We are pleased with our progress to-date and we'll continue to apply this model to a broader range of products in our portfolio. We originally applied our new model to FX only and we expect metals and indices will go live this quarter.

Looking forward, our long-term strategic priorities to accelerate growth remain intact. The four pillars of our growth are rooted in our data driven approach to customization. A few notable examples. With our marketing investment were leveraging detailed cohort payback and internal rate of return analyses to enhance and customize our spend at the regional and product offering levels. On innovating with trading experience, we're using data to get a better understanding of how our customers trade and what their preferences are to enhance our platforms to better suit their requirements on a customized basis.

By personalizing our trading experiences based on regional, product and customer segment preferences, we can drive higher engagement and activity thereby extending lifetimes and lifetime value. I mentioned a great example of this earlier with the recent price movement in oil. In August, we introduced a new spot crude product to compliment our existing futures offering and provide our customers with a product they more easily recognize. This afforded us the opportunity to take greater advantage of the spike in activity with that new product accounting for almost half of the volume during that short-elevated period. Data is also helping us become more proactive in identifying potential premium clients much earlier in their journey with us and helping us understand how to better engage with them.

As I reflect on the past nine months and look forward, I'm encouraged about our position to deliver long-term value. We acknowledged that we have witnessed a period of unusually low volatility that has had an adverse impact on our ability to deliver short-term financial results. With that said, we have not watched from the sidelines but rather have been proactive and evolving our business model and our marketing efforts that has grown our customer base, which is critical to the long-term success of this business. Ultimately, our broadening base of customers will drive event driven volume increases, enhancing the benefit from our improving operating leverage as we reduce our expense base even further.

We have repeatedly delivered expenses at or below the lower range of our guidance and expect to continue to do so. Our ability to better capture revenue opportunities coupled with expense management will ultimately allow us to maximize profitability.

With that, I'll turn it over to Nigel for a deeper review of our third quarter results. Nigel?

Nigel Rose

Thanks, Glenn.

During the third quarter net revenue decreased 30% year-over-year to $66.7 million as compared to $95.5 million last year. GAAP net loss was $2.1 million resulting in GAAP loss per share of $0.06 as compared to net income of $10 million and GAAP earnings per share of $0.22 in the prior year. Adjusted loss was $2.8 million and adjusted loss per share was $0.07 as compared to adjusted net income of $13.8 million and an adjusted EPS of $0.31 in Q3 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $6 million compared to $30.5 million in the year.

In our retail segment market conditions or a quarterly ADV decrease of 10% year-over-year to $7 billion. RPM of $114 for the quarter was slightly above our long-term expectations, but below the standout RPM of $164 seen in Q3 2018. The combined impact of ADV and RPM saw total retail revenue of $57 million, the year-over-year decrease of 34% with the RPM differential accounting for almost 90% of that reduction.

Marketing for our retail segment was up 36% for the first nine months of 2019 as compared to the prior year period as we remain committed to our organic growth strategy. Retail overheads for Q3 and the year-to-date were both down 6% over the prior year reflecting our continued focus on our operational efficiency strategy.

Turning to the futures business, revenues were up 9% at $10.6 million for the quarter as compared to $9.7 million last year. While futures average daily contracts increased 24% to 31,895 during Q3, revenue per contract decreased to $4.59 due to shift in product mix but remains in line with the year-to-date and trailing 12 months averages.

Overheads for the future segment year-to-date were 4% lower over the prior year period. The profit margin for the futures business improved to 16% in Q3 2019 and up slightly to 15% on a year-to-date basis compared to prior year.

I'd like to take a moment to provide an update on our overhead guidance. On our Q3 earnings call as a result of continued optimization of our cost structure outside of our growth initiatives, we guided to overheads this year coming in near $180 million compared to the original guidance provided during Q4 '18 earnings of $190 million to $200 million. With one quarter left in the financial year, our overhead stand at $132 million equating to an annualized $176 million. The further reduction below the previous $180 million plus guidance has been driven in part by a reduction in the variable component arising from financial performance this quarter.

At this stage, our 2020 guidance remains within the range previously provided namely $170 million to $180 million. We remain committed to pursuing opportunities to further streamline our overhead expenses, which we believe will ultimately enable us to create stronger operating leverage as well as allow us to be profitable should the unusually weak market conditions continue.

As a reminder, in Q1 we decided to amend the presentation of our liquidity to directly align with the cash and cash equivalence figure shown on the balance sheet. We made this change as we believe is preferable to reference the cash reported on our balance sheet and how that has moved period over period as set out in the appendix to this presentation.

We continue to balance the uses and needs for our cash in the order that diagram on this slide shows, the primary priority being to ensure GAIN has the liquidity or requires to operate efficiently and effectively. At the end of the quarter, GAIN had total cash and cash equivalence of $200.7 million. Broker receivables continued to remain at heightened levels being $107.7 million at the end of Q3 2019 almost double the prior year's $57.5 million. This reflects an increase in the size of our hedge positions caused by the growth in open climb positions, which is a good lead indicator for future revenue.

Definitely we remain committed to actively returning capital to shareholders through dividend payments. As such, our quarterly dividend of $0.06 will be paid on the 17 December. This represents the 32nd consecutive quarter GAIN has paid a dividend, a period stretching back to 2011.

In terms of the next priority buybacks, GAIN did not repurchase shares during the quarter as we believe and remains more prudent for now to retain capital during this prolonged period of market -- low market volatility.

In addition, we are conscious of our 60 million convertible loan fall in due next April that we intend to repay, which will also reduce the interest expense impact that has on our profits. However, we still remain committed to actively returning capital to shareholders with a buyback being a key component of that. A good example being, we recently bought back a portion of the 2020 converts. In terms of share buybacks, we have approximately $41 million authorized and remaining for additional repurchases as of September 30.

With that, I will now turn it to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes. Thank you. We'll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from Dan Fannon with Jefferies and Company.

Dan Fannon

Thanks. I guess my first question is on capital, the no buybacks in the quarter. Just curious as to why, just looking at the share priced action? And then ultimately, just thinking about M&A and the construct of a low-vol environment, you've talked about how that puts pressure on some of the more -- the smaller competitors with less scale. So, can you talk about the environment today for potential M&A as well?

Glenn Stevens

Sure, Dan. They actually tie in a little bit together in that number one because we don't feel like we have an option using our equity at these prices for M&A that leaves cash or seller financing other creative measures, but particularly cash as our best option for opportunities that arise in this low-vol environment. So that dovetails also with our decision to temporarily scale back some of the buying back our own stock, which we've been number one pretty consistent with participating in and it's not off of our slate of options going forward by any measure, but the two of the items, number one, some of the M&A that you mentioned, trying to be prudent and timely for that.

And the second part of it is, we are planning to pay off the first tranche of our debt in April of '20, which is about $50 million or actually a little higher than that, $60 million on to pay off that full note. We brought a small portion back of it, but I'm essentially making sure that's kind of earmarked and geared to be paid off. So we'll be mindful of that as well in these environment where it's more difficult to generate a lot of excess cash.

So, on both sides of those, we made the decision over this quarter to do a little bit of wait and see. So, I guess the combination of the two, number one being prudent and having that available without changing any of our operations or strategic levers to pull. And number two, from an M&A perspective, you're right that the environment is interesting for us, but I don't believe we have at present value stock is one of our levers to use.

Dan Fannon

Got it. And then, just with regards to expenses, understand, the marketing and the outlook for that in the fourth quarter, I guess just surprised in the third quarter that the G&A number went up sequentially, as much as it did. And just if there's anything behind that are kind of thinking about G&A going forward, in the context of the overall overhead costs kind of framework you gave us Nigel.

Nigel Rose

Yes. Good question, Dan. Yes, you're right. It did step up in Q3 in part. There was some one-off costs in there, which we by the nature won't repeat. And in part there was a bit of a step up within the variable component bringing the relation to bank fees and the fees, we pay payment providers for processing customer deposits and withdrawals, which we saw as a positive and as much as we're seeing a little bit more engagement from those guys now in terms of their funding and trading to some degree.

Dan Fannon

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Glenn Stevens

Thanks, Dan.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Rich Repetto with Sandler O'Neill.

Rich Repetto

Good evening, Glenn. Good. Good evening, Nigel. I guess my question is, first on Slide 7, when you show the hedging, the AI driven hedging model and I get you looking at the standard deviation of daily revenue. But what I sort of just take a look at your RPM over this same period, I mean, it certainly looks like that's very volatile when you had 50 and 164. So, I guess, I'm not up on my statistics here, but can you explain sort of the difference between, how we get to the numbers for the quarterly RPM when everything in your chart shows, we're reducing volatility.

Glenn Stevens

Totally fair question. Part of it is perspective and so what I mean by that is, in one slightly two different approaches. On the one hand, the standard deviation that is reported daily was, is ultimately designed to drive a narrower range over quarters and over a longer period. So, not so much in a vacuum, but from a daily measure, we have seen a relatively consistent March into a lower spin and deviation of our P&L day-to-day. Now we don't report the daily P&L, but of course we track our own daily P&L and ultimately by driving a now range of outputs there that will stack up into a narrow range of variability from, in this case, quarter-to-quarter. That's going to be kind of over time.

The reality is that the older model, go back Q1 of '18 was actually have a wider range for daily standard deviation of P&L, and it actually did drive a higher, sorry, lower Sharpe ratio. So, you want lower standard deviation, higher sharp.

Now to your point, when you look back for the last two quarters, for example, and look at the 164 and the 50 and you add the two of them together and it goes right smack again to our average of 105. So, yes on two quarters with an up and a down, you'd say, well, gee, that's moving around a lot, when you take the lens back a little further and look back and smooth it out into multiple quarters, it goes right smack into the magnet of the 105 that we've been tracking to for years, frankly.

So, on that one over those two quarters, no, you're right this particular model didn't soften that. Reality though is, believe it or not, those spikes actually would have been more exaggerated just given market conditions and such that it would have actually been wider than 50 and 164. It's not an improvement over the previous three, five quarters, but actually wasn't improvement over because we run simulation testing all the time and wasn't improvement over the old model that way.

So again, on the longer -- if we had the parallel universe of looking the old model new model, this new model does continue to actually raise the Sharpe and lower the Standard Deviation. Those two quarters that you're pointed out, totally fair. But, when you look back further and we go back one, three, five, seven years, new model testing complete outperformed in every case.

Rich Repetto

Okay. That helps, Glenn. Then the next question, Nigel, just on the tax rate, can you tell -- you had, I think you had given this guidance for the three quarters to-date and it's sort of buried with that because of the loss I guess?

Nigel Rose

Yes. I mean, it's a function of the level of losses but also where those losses arise and then the impact of items that are deductible for P&L purposes but are not deductible for tax purposes. And those can move the right around a little bit because you would think 19% in the UK, 21% in the U.S., you'd be around 20% ordinarily.

On Slide 23, year-to-date on adjusted basis where the 16%, which I think we mentioned on the September metrics, so the GAAP between the sort of 20 and the 16 would be due to some of those non-deductible items reducing the tax credit.

Rich Repetto

Got it. Okay. And I guess sort of off the wall question, Glenn, you certainly have heard about zero commissions in the equity market. And I'm just trying to see whether any -- I know your model is completely different. You're not in strict agency model, but has that even come up with clients in regards to the lowering of commissions I guess in a different asset class.

Glenn Stevens

It's an interesting point, Rich. And of course, we've been watching that whole development unfold so quickly the way it did with such large players for a piece of the market, particularly in the U.S. One little side benefit that it's actually had is that there was a certain sense of -- we can either call it mistrust or lack of understanding or discomfort where actually customers not paying commissions in our business kind of didn't sit well with some customers, you have new customers looking into our market, trying to figure out how to trade this market and it's almost like I don't get it. That seems too good to be true. I totally get it, if you charge me five bucks or 10 bucks a trade, then it would make sense.

What do you mean there's no commission? And in trying to walk somebody through the whole concept of being able to have a bid offer spread and extract, our de facto commission on each trade by being the market maker, it's hard to explain than saying it's 799.

So, in one, in some ways, now we have others joining our challenge to explain to customers to say, well, yes, we're able to let you trade with us without condition and they say, well, okay, get it. But why? And then they have to explain, security lending revenue and financing revenue and all the kind of stuff, not great and not easy. So, in one, in some ways it actually adds credibility to our model and be like, oh, I see, I see how I broker can be commissioned free and still be completely above board. So that's kind of an odd, but beneficial understanding for us as equity traders look at other markets.

The other part of it though is that, outside the U.S., we do have some commission-based products where people are accustomed to paying commissions, trading non-FX products. And in those cases, you have a situation where the spreads are so tight that they'll pay that. And we have yet to see any of the providers in that CFD business feel any pressure to adjust the models. But it is something we would have to consider. And my guess is that the pricing would just be adjusted. So, when you're at this razor thin, that offer spreads in these products that have a low commission, you probably end up with an adjustment that way because it's a little bit of a combination of is it in the spread or is it in the commission? And so it ends up getting adjusted.

But, in general it hasn't created any negative connotation. I just wanted to highlight that one kind of positive one because our relationship managers have provided some feedback to say, hey, people got this question and kind of said like, oh gee, now I get it.

Rich Repetto

Got it. And Glenn, I'm going to leave it to someone else to ask how October's doing to-date. So…

Glenn Stevens

Sounds great.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Kyle Voigt with KBW.

Kyle Voigt

Hey good evening. I'm not busting on October, but it's just a question on the new direct accounts they continue to grow. I'm kind of in that slide you provide there. I guess when we see a number above, I think it's above 40,000 on this new direct accounts acquired in the quarter, but we only see you're trailing three months active direct accounts increased by 3000 in the quarter because I'm trying to figure out like what does that really mean are, I guess it's one of two things. Are these clients just opening accounts and just not trading yet or are you experiencing higher attrition rates than you have historically?

Nigel Rose

Hi, Kyle. Covering, I mean [indiscernible], good question, I mean it does take time for new accounts, once they've opened accounts to get used to the platform going on fund and feel that they are ready to trade and put their own money into think we trading the markets. So that can be a slight delay.

Glenn Stevens

And I would mention that timing of delay, which we do monitor very closely in quieter periods almost automatically stretches. So, when it's really busy, somebody open funds and trades in a very short amount of time and when it's low volatility or not as much of an urgency affect, the time between submitted at two traded, which by the way in between there means approval and funding and traded extends out. Now we can accelerate by our own technology and efforts and investments. The ability for us to improve, a submitted app, but that doesn't help the timeline as much because we can't extract funds from somebody. They have to opt to fund, obviously voluntarily. So, without that now factor in the markets that naturally extends itself, which, we're seeing this environment. So that's kind of one factor.

The other factor I think I would add also is that, some of the customers we're bringing to our market as we widen our audience and we've expanded our marketing, thus bringing, slightly less intended or urgent customers who are seeking us because by natural selection, when we cast a wider net, we ask people who say, yeah, that is pretty interesting. I'll open an account. But, what happens is, they almost end up in our funnel of conversion efforts where we have outbound. So, someone on board put in an app, and this is nothing new for anybody who has shopped online for a vacation or a piece of clothing or whatever, where you get an email that says, hey, we saw you were interested, what can we do to sweeten the deal? Or how can we get you to convert to a live customer? And so again, this concept of number one, they're not being a market urgency. And number two going to a wider audience. There's a little bit more effort to get them to that trading level, because I will say that the funding percentages have held up pretty well, which is encouraging because submit on one end, it's been a while, but we no longer tout, unique impressions. Right? You remember that term everybody was using our online business as unique impressions like who cares, people are coming to your website, what are you doing to convert and then monetize them.

So, we moved on from there and then it was submitted apps. Yeah. But if the quality of your submitted apps degrades, then that doesn't help you convert. We haven't seen that. That's actually holding up very well. And then, some from the percentages of conversion from submitted apps to approved apps has held well. Because again, if your quality was low, people aren't properly, well, worst [indiscernible], they don't have sufficient funds, whatever things that would disqualify them in various jurisdictions has held up well. And then the funding percentages has it has held up well the part that's the challenge for us in these environments when it's quiet is getting converted to trade. So, it doesn't surprise me that that yield is lower.

But, what's really more important is that your hurdle to engage them and that's why I used the example of the oil. We didn't have a double or a triple, we had a 5x spike in oil. Now granted, oil is a small product for us and it was two days and it didn't have a demonstrative P&L impact obviously. However, it did show me that with a broader base of opened and funded and ready to trade clients when something happened that was compelling. And that happened on a Saturday and by Sunday evening we saw this huge spike that continued through Tuesday that sure a bigger base of clients engaged. And by the way, we looked at the numbers and it wasn't just existing customers that were with us for more than a year. Nearly half of the volume came from customers inside of the year. So, even new people who hadn't necessarily engaged a lot and said, oh shoot, I have an opinion, I need to do something. So, I think that was really helpful.

And then, when you add on top of that kind of us trying to innovate a new product and that's why we highlighted the idea of saying here's a spot oil product that doesn't roll over like a future. It's just really easy to trade it trades just like the currency, your bullish oil, or you bearish oil, you don't have to worry about carry financing, end of contract life or anything like that. We can see that the response is really good. So, I guess, I use that as a microcosm, but the reality is as long as that potential value is there, which we're seeing by building all these funded accounts and that's why we kept the funded account. They're not open applications, they're not submitted applications. They're actually accounts that have been completely approved and are ready to go.

Kyle Voigt

Okay. And then, I guess, I think part of that question, which I don't know if you directly answered or not, but maybe I'll more directly ask is, have your attrition rates increased, I guess when you look back over the past 18 months or 24 months, has there been an uptick in, in attrition rates?

Glenn Stevens

It's been an uptick in attrition. No, not necessarily -- so like the rate of churn has been materially -- hasn't materially changed from what we've seen in -- you're only seeing even at lower levels of customer attraction.

Kyle Voigt

And then just on the marketing, I think maybe you didn't put it in this slide, but in last quarter I think you talked about an IRR. Very high IRR on the marketing spend and you highlighted as a good use of capital right now is continuing to invest in marketing. I guess the gist is that what assumptions are going into that in terms of -- you just talked about these -- these are different types of clients maybe that you're kind of casting a wider net. Is it possible that these clients may be a lot less active than your current clients? Maybe less of them just even convert from funded accounts to actually trading or active accounts, so the assumptions are in that.

Glenn Stevens

No. It's a good question Kyle. And the way we measure it as a couple of folds, one of them is just time. And so, we're just coming up on our first cohort of a year's worth, so if in Q4 of last year someone is now coming up on their first full year with us and if we are looking at a three year, we generally consider the lifetime value of our client to be mostly captured within three years. Now, the reality is we have lots of clients who trade with us more than five years and there's this long tail of revenues is almost 50% of revenues come from what we consider loyal clients, the tenure of more than three years. But for the purpose of this marketing investment, we use a three-year value as a total return aspect to look to deduce the IRR over that time. Right?

So, we look at the amount of money, the amount of spend, the amount of return in a three year period yields you IRR. The good news is that that held up, continued to hold up, above our expectations and pretty well. So, in terms of the degradation of the quality of the client, no, we're not seeing a marked situation there. However, that to be fair, to truly measure it, we probably have to look out another couple of quarters to say, okay, when we had that first cohort that came in, let's call it a Q4 cohort, then it was a Q1 '19 cohort Q2. It's hard to make a complete determination that early in the cycle too and the reason being, I think I have a better answer for you, that if there were a plethora of trading opportunities and the returns weren't there, then I'd have to say to you, yeah, you know what? Because it should have been more active. They should've traded more than we should have generated more. Revenue we call CTR, client transaction revenue. Thank you. Forget that one. But the client transaction revenue, it should have been there. But, we don't have that plethora of opportunities and instead you have dark opportunities in, long-term low vol, then it's, you don't want to be quick to judgment to say, hey, you're a quarter in or two quarters in. Well, first of all, it's two quarters over 12 and second of all, you're in this pretty poor environment to be able to make a decent judgment. So, I'd say that based on observation, empirical evidence, no. And number two, based on kind of subject, intuitive to say, well, you haven't really even had a decent test that way.

So, despite that, they're still getting some pretty solid returns in terms of an IR on the investment. And that's where we actually mentioned it again and just had to say we still consider it a very rewarding use of capital for us.

Kyle Voigt

Okay. I have one more question and then I'll hop back in the queue. But, this one's maybe a little more unusual, but when I'm thinking about your business and maybe potentially other adjacent areas where I have like your regulatory status scale three technology, user interface, could be useful. One that comes to mind is, is online and mobile sports betting and another broker in the space IBKR launched a simulated sports betting application recently. Because my question is, would there be any desire for GAIN to build out something to address that kind of growing sports betting market in the U.S. directly, or even licensing some of your technology or partnering with someone in that space? Or is that just too far of a leap?

Glenn Stevens

It's a really interesting question, and we have spent a fair amount of Mindshare internally reviewing it, looking at it with partners. It's amazing frankly to see how much of a magnet it's drawn. I don't think you can listen to the radio or watch television, have you seen inundate online yet, frankly, but certainly on TV and radio in this Tristate area, you can't go 11 seconds without somebody hitting you up with a customer bonus. And in our business to be able to track a lot of these marketing activities, we're very accustomed with it and it's amazing how similar they are. They're deploying, frankly, financial services models to say, look here's how you refer a customer, or here's a signing bonus, or here's a way to make a trade de facto, but not lose any money on it.

All these kinds of things are amazing and I'm not so sure FINRA, or the CFTC would be all too pleased. But neither of those entities regulate sports gambling. And so short answer to your question is yes, we very much have considered it and it was interesting to see IBKR dip a toe, if you will. Also, to note some of our U.K. based brethren in the past actually had pretty sizable sports betting operations and most interesting spent up until about five years ago, seven years ago, is very much as a part of their business and then exited it because there was this kind of arguable tarnish that said no, we're for investors and so we're not going to get into sports bedding. And yet you see very reputable firms now kind of circling back and say, hey, if that's what you want to speculate on with all these tools and all this technology, it's much more than just a guy on the street corner taking a bet for you and giving you a slip of paper.

Then I guess, my answer to you is, I don't believe it's outside of the realm of possibility. We do have a lot of technology and expertise in the space. However, it does appear that some of the private equity backed shops and some of the other on transports, some other locales have really flooded this market. It'd be interesting to see if the table to support all of them because there's got to be 15 right off the back, 15 pretty big providers for just -- at least for now, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Well, really just Pennsylvania, New Jersey market.

So, but look, to be fair, particularly in the U.S. it's highly likely this becomes multi-state kind of like easy pass pretty quickly. So, it wouldn't be a terribly hard pivot for us. And it's something that if it's done in a way that we think we can add value and differentiate, I don't think it should be off our possibility list.

Kyle Voigt

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the next question comes from Ken Worthington with JPMorgan.

Ken Worthington

Hi, good afternoon. We've seen, I guess losses three out of four quarters. There's clearly a lot of pressure on the business. How does the consolidation environment look right now? So, as you look to your, I don't know, smaller competitors or the competitors in parts of Asia and Europe, I assume the pressure is fairly intense on them as well. Are those competitors closing shop? Does it make sense to acquire those -- that customer base. So, what is your appetite for transactions right now?

Glenn Stevens

The appetite and the ability because we have a track record, I would argue successfully assimilating acquisitions over the last decade. It does give us comfort and faith that, when and if they make sense we'd be able to move forward and do something about it. Number one, maintaining a fair amount of cash, dry powder. Number two, being operationally willing and able to do those deals because by the way sometimes people are financially able, but operationally, again, they get mired and for that's handy. And we certainly have pockets of opportunities globally really would make sense too. So, regions like Southeast Asia and the Middle East and Latin America where or even certain parts of Europe where we're not particularly strong yet. I would argue that it's a step function and ability to get into those markets. The good news is that with a prolonged period as you mentioned of challenges in this environment, it does make for a more reasonable value discussion when you're having these discussions with people.

However, in some ways when you buy another business, we're pretty good at being able to price the assets of another business. But when someone wants to sell their intrinsic, what they consider their intrinsic value in technology or market positioning or what have you. That's a hard discussion because for us we kind of feel like, it's a two pressure. One pressure is, is prevailing market environment in the present. The other pressure is the regulators who actually create a benefit for larger, more stable, more solvent providers like ourselves. And so, in some ways the marginal players who were deploying very aggressive tactics or very thinly capitalized or not really providing the proper infrastructure for an on the booths organization.

I'll give you an example, even have outside policemen like Google determining that if you don't have a license in a market, you can't be found in a Google search in that market. So, let's use Canada for example. And unless you are properly licensed there only recently Google shut down advertisers there who decided to flout their local registration and try to attract clients like that. Well, the good news is, for us is that we become part of a very small group that can provide these services there because we are properly registered and licensed and all those people we were competing with who didn't have any there. I want it to come from Iraq and capital requirements and staff and such. We're competing with us at a very low-cost basis. Now they can't because the regulator does what they can, but it really helps them. Google says, well, no, we're just going to block your content. So that's good examples, we don't need to buy that shop in that business there because we're going to get that business going forward. I'm not saying it's a huge market opportunity, but what I'm saying is, it's an example clearly of other outside pressures forcing some of the marginal players out.

So, I think that we do a very open and active in discussions where it makes sense strategically, but there's also a bit of a positive coming our way. And I guess I'll add to that, on being well capitalized does help kind of short-term challenges when it comes to making money, losing money even on a cash basis, making money, but on a non-cash basis or net income basis, when your account D&A and others losing money. But it doesn't mean that we're also not finding ways to lower our breakeven. We continue to do that. Actually, if you compare our kind of present financials with ones, even a year or two ago, we're at -- by managing our cost effectively and if you'll notice we continue to come in on the lower end of our -- every time we give our cost guidance, we comment on the lower end of it. That's not our desire. That's going to go away for us.

Nigel Rose

Yes. I'm interested. As like Glenn has said, we focused on overheads, but if you look at our income statement now, you'll see D&A has come down because we've been conscious about our CapEx spend and reduced that over the last couple of years. So that's flowing through into D&A number. And as we mentioned earlier, repurchasing the converts that then reduces the interest expense. So, we're looking at every line we can in the income statement. And so, how do we get those to a level that in conditions where the ADV 7 billion that we can be fairly confident we'll have a positive net income.

Glenn Stevens

With the idea being that if the storm, you can't determine how long challenging conditions prevail. But, we want to be able to be in a better situation. So, that one the weaker providers continue to suffer, or we are able to do a deal with them or they can't compete with you anymore. So that's why it's got a benefit that way too.

Ken Worthington

Okay. Okay, great. Thank you. Thank you very much.

Glenn Stevens

You got it, Ken.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Raj Sharma with B. Riley FBR.

Raj Sharma

Hi, guys. Can you give some color on the market making this quarter as a proportion of total trading? How did it trend versus the volatility that you saw last quarter versus this quarter in the…?

Glenn Stevens

So just to confirm, are you talking about Q3 versus Q2?

Raj Sharma

Yes. Q3 versus Q2 just, how the amount of market making you do versus unidirectional trade, and it reflects, I guess, reflects some of the revenue capture. Can you talk about what proportion of the total trading was market making? And also, if your AI-related hedging model is helping you with the market making proportions and the RPM?

Nigel Rose

Hey, Raj. It's Nigel here. Are you saying how much of the activity we saw in Q3 was customers naturally offsetting each other versus the [indiscernible] exit.

We haven't disclosed that at this stage. I think in the Qs and the Ks we have that statement around, I think there's nobody on 95%, 97% is either naturally hedged and hedged to brokers and this quarter was no different to that.

Glenn Stevens

And keep in mind that from a market making perspective, if you will, you use the word unidirectional, I just want to clarify, there isn't any directional market making within our business or within our capacity. So, 100% of everything that we do is facilitating customer hedging. Now, whether that's done as we said instantaneously, or not, just looked to clarify, the unidirectional aspect doesn't exist. But in terms of what portion that, remains pretty, pretty much high. The difference here, most importantly, that drives our RPM capture if you will, our market making piece is that propensity for customers to have two-way trading.

And what we mentioned for example in Q1 when you had very narrow ranges but actually very well-defined ranges, you get very little bidirectional trading because it actually, let's use your word in different contents. Maybe you get a lot of unidirectional trading because when the Euro was trading in a super tight range that repeats itself over a quarter, you get the preponderance of your customers all selling at the highs and all buying near the lows, which means our ability to capture offsets or internalization is very low. So, we ended up having to do a lot of real time external hedging, which means your spread capture is lower.

When you have less defined ranges and more to a trading, even with the same kind of volume. It's just a different nature. You end up with a 164 instead of a 50 in terms of an RPM. So, I guess maybe if I phrase it that way, when you look back it wasn't so much the nature of our market making versus anything else. It was the nature of the customer trading that defines the difference between a 51 and a 164.

Raj Sharma

Okay. Thank you. And also, the hedging model that you're talking about using AI, I see that the standard deviations of the daily revenues is going down and does this help you in reducing the quarterly variability of RPMs going forward?

Glenn Stevens

So, it's good you asked the question because it's a little bit, with a question I came up earlier in the stream today. The key part is what you said about quarterly because one of your colleagues said, well hey I see that the Sharpe ratio is improving because it's going higher over time. And I see as the standard deviation of daily P&L is going down, that means improving because it's less variable. But why the hell did you have this big difference between 164 and 50? And the first thing you highlighted to say, well, yes, in those two quarters that those are variable, number one, I'd point out that they go right smack through our long-term average of 105, when you add 164 and 50 and divide it by two, oh pretty close. And then, over longer term this AI model is not necessarily designed to reduce quarterly variability. It's designed to reduce overall variability, meaning over a year, over 16 months, over two years. So, we've been running these parallel testing since Q1 of 18. And by every measure in the last, let's call it 18 months, if you go from Q1 of '18 to now, so roughly 18 months, all of the measures show that we would have had a higher standard deviation of daily P&L, I mean, we would've had a lower Sharpe ratio. We start using our new model. So, it has improved, and I guess the one thing that we can't show you is to say, oh, by the way, the difference between Q3 of '18 and Q1 of '19 would have been even greater if we weren't running the model.

Raj Sharma

Got it. Got it. And I'll take it offline now. Thank you.

Glenn Stevens

Yes, sure.

Operator

Thank you. And that does conclude the question-and-answer session as well as the call itself. The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You now disconnect your lines.