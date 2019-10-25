REET: REIT Stock Prices Saying 'Goodbye' To Fundamentals

Using cap rates and price-to-cash flow data on the firms in the iShares Global REIT ETF, it seems likely that most are trading 10-30% above NAV.

Now that mortgage rates appear to be bottoming out and rising, it may be a good time to take profits on most non-land-owning REITs.

Up until the last few weeks, I was very bullish on the property market due to falling mortgage rates.

On a risk-adjusted basis, REITs have been one of the top-performing asset classes year to date. Most are currently at an all-time high following double-digit returns over the past few months. The popular fund iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is currently up about 25% YTD and has experienced very few drawdowns.

There is a lot to like about REITs. Global property prices have been surging on the back of lower interest rates and historically high consumer sentiment. Investor interest in REITs has surged due to the hunt for higher yields and growing uncertainty regarding the general equity market.

That said, this rally is starting to look weak, and it may be a good time to sell. As I detailed the other day regarding homebuilders (ITB) in "ITB: Consumer Strength Is Gone. Time To Take Profits", many of the economic trends that have been boosting the property market are now fading. Namely, poor wage growth, rising mortgage rates, and falling consumer sales.

It seems like inflation will rise and, if that occurs, REITs with large landholdings will outperform while commercial REITs will underperform. Also, if global mortgage rates continue to climb, then many REITs will no longer be able to gain from refinancing.

I do not believe a 2008-type crash is around the corner, but I do think a correction is. Let's dig into REET to see if its meteoric rally is likely to end soon or continue higher.

The iShares Global REIT ETF

REET is an iShares fund that tracks the NAREIT Global REIT index. It began trading in 2014 and has currently amassed $1.8 billion in AUM. Take a look at how AUM figures have changed with the total return on the ETF (dividends included):

As you can see, there have been steady inflows into the fund that have increased with its performance. You can also see just how extreme recent performance has been.

The fund holds a nice piece of the entire REIT equity market. This includes exposure to most developed world REIT markets and exposure to most subsectors of the asset class. Take a look at its country exposure below:

Overall, these are the most expensive property markets in the world today. The U.S. and Japan are cheaper than Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong, but they are all very expensive by historical standards, particularly for "building-centric" compared to "land-centric" property.

The fund holds a nearly equal-weighted amount of all of the main subsectors of REITs besides hotels & resorts. Take a look below:

Overall, I'm the most bearish on retail REITs considering the fact that they are still largely overbuilt and, in general, hold property that may struggle to be re-leased due to poor retail shopping sales. To a certain extent, I also think office and residential REITs are a bit overvalued and rose a bit too high following the drop in interest rates.

That said, Healthcare REITs (OLD) are looking like strong contenders. While they are also expensive, their long-term business growth prospects are great. In my opinion, this is also somewhat true with industrial REITs due to supportive domestic manufacturing factors across most of the developed world.

Assessing CAP Rates and True Net Asset Value

Remember, REITs are not particularly hard to value. They're tied to their underlying holdings' net asset value, so if NAV is not skyrocketing with the REIT's price, then we might have an overvaluation problem.

Given the fact that home price growth has been rapidly slowing in the U.S. while all REITs have been rising, I think it is fair to say most are trading above NAV. The ETF does have a weighted average "P/B" ratio of 1.77X, though price-to-book is a very poor metric for assessing asset value because it includes account depreciation. Still, that figure is alarmingly high.

Perhaps the best way to assess this is by estimating the typical CAP ratio of the REITs and comparing that to the developed market global average (~5-7%). Take a look at a table of the select fundamentals statistics of the top 60 REITs in the ETF:

As you can see, the median company is very highly valued with a P/E of just under 37X. Of course, it is probably best we focus on the entire ETF's weighted average price-to-cash-flow ratio of 17.5X that corresponds to the fund's 3.4% dividend yield.

Importantly, the median company is trading at a 10% premium to normal price-to-sales ratios, which is a sign of overvaluation. Even more, most companies have a debt ratio of around 50%. This is not shown, but the median company in the fund pays an interest rate of around 3.7%, which is in line with global commercial mortgage rates.

So, if we multiply price-to-cash flow by 2 (to account for leverage), we can derive total asset value-to-cash flow of 35X or a cash return on assets of 2.8% (1/35). Now, around 50% of these REITs are debt, so we simply add 50%*(median interest rate - 3.7%) to 2.8% and arrive at an estimated median cap rate of 4.65% from the perspective of a REIT buyer. Thus, it is likely that the typical REIT in REET is overvalued to NAV by 6%/4.65% - 1, or roughly 30%.

Back-of-envelope calculations like this are imperfect, particularly because reported financial data of many of these REITs are not updated. Still, I think it is fair to say that most of these REITs are overvalued by 10% or more. Because global mortgage rates appear to be rising and cap rates are at a long-run minimum, it seems likely that underlying property values are unlikely to appreciate much more and may even decline.

Keep An Eye on Interest Rates

Like most assets, the global property market is largely a function of interest rates. When it is easier to borrow, property values rise on greater cash flow to investors and higher comparative value compared to other asset classes. As you can see below, REET's price is closely negatively tied to the average U.S. 15-year mortgage rate:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, when rates fall as they did during the first six months of the year, REET skyrocketed. This also occurred in 2015, late 2016 - and in 2018, the opposite occurred with rising rates. You can also see that mortgage rates are back near their long-term bottom and, in my opinion, are unlikely to fall much lower due to rising global core inflation rates. Of course, using global mortgage rates would be better, but that data is more difficult to find and U.S. figures are generally tied to global levels.

The fact that REET has continued to rise despite no change in mortgage rates over the past month is concerning and is a sign that buyers today are largely speculative. Perhaps they may just be traders trying to catch a breakout or FOMO investors. Both the top-down and bottom-up fundamentals do not support a continued rally, so it may be a very good time to take profits.

The Bottom Line

Overall, REET looks like a clear "Sell", particularly for those who made a very high return over the past few months. I do not believe there will be a major property crash in the U.S. However, I do think there will be one in Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, and London because there seems to be a clear bubble that has begun to pop in those markets.

I was bullish on REITs and property in general until the past few weeks when the market began to shown signs of FOMO buying. In August, I wrote "REZ: The New Defensive Equity Play" and also believe U.S. residential REITs are running out of steam.

Now, there are still potential opportunities in the REIT market if you look to more esoteric corners of the market. As detailed in "Land: The Best Asset For Your 'Inflation Hedge' Portfolio", REITs with very large landholdings (and typically low dividends) could be a great way to protect your portfolio against inflation.

Mortgage REITs (REM) also could be strong. They make money off of the spread between short-term rates and long-term mortgage rates. Because that spread looks to be bottoming out and rising, there may be a nice increase in profits in many of those firms. Namely, firms like Annaly Capital Management (NLY) (which I am long on) look like good long-term opportunities.

Still, the writing is on the wall. The REIT market, in general, has got the speculator's bug and is saying goodbye to the fundamentals. While this may mean more upside in the short run, it very likely means a negative surprise thereafter.

