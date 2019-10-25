Polyus: Excellent Operational Performance, Stable Outlook

Gold prices are still relatively high, but I doubt that they'll be any higher in the mid-term perspective.

Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) delivered strong operating results for Q3 2019, boosting production to new all-time highs amid high gold prices. Gold prices seem stable at ~$1500 per ounce price mark which is more than enough for the company to show outstanding profits. Based on the foregoing, I expect meaningful Q3 financial results under IFRS for the company, which will provide some juice for the stock price growth in the near term.

Q3 Operating Results

The total volume of gold production increased by 10% compared with the previous quarter to 753 thousand ounces. On an annualized basis, total gold production increased by 9%.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Ore production amounted to 17,477 thousand tons, which is 12% more quarter over quarter and 38% more year over year due to increased mining at Blagodatnoye and Natalka deposits. Ore processing volume amounted to 11,366 thousand tons, an increase of 9% year over year mainly due to reaching the design capacity of the Natalka Mill.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Estimated gold sales revenue grew 29% year over year to $1,061 million, with an estimated average selling price of gold of $1,482 per ounce, which is 13% (23% year over year) higher than in Q2 2019.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Net debt as of September 30, 2019, is estimated at $3,317 million, compared with $3,639 million at the end of the previous quarter.

To sum up, things are going great for Polyus. In the fourth quarter, Polyus’ operating and financial results may also please shareholders. The management's production forecast for 2019 allows us to expect production of about 760 thousand ounces of gold in Q4 2019 - an increase of about 19% year over year and 1.3% quarter over quarter. Such high production rates combined with high gold prices will lead to phenomenal financial results for 2019.

On The Stock

The stock has found its price ceiling at a level of 7800 roubles per share due to the lack of either internal or external factors driving the stock performance. However, the announcement of the financial results and sustainably high gold prices can send the stock to new highs.

Source: TradingView

In the next few months, I expect gold prices to be fueled by monetary easing which is currently underway.

Source: BullionVault

The ECB is on the verge of new actions to support the EU economy, the euro remains relatively weak, the Fed will hold its next meeting next week where it will cut rates with a 90% probability. Also on October 31, the Bank of Japan may announce new measures to support the economy, and statements from the Bank of England are expected in early November.

Nevertheless, in my opinion, a further dramatic rise in gold prices is not as likely as a possible strong correction, if the risks of trade wars and the "no-deal" Brexit disappear.

Final Thoughts

Despite all the positive points, Polyus is not cheap in the Russian market, so Russian investors are not so enthusiastic about the stock. I still see some upside from current price levels, but the company obviously needs a new dividend policy to attract new investors. I also have to admit that I was wrong about additional Kerimov's stake sales that could happen this quarter. It won't be a surprise to me if this does happen before the end of the year, though.

It's important to note that OPYGY trades on very little volume and "by appointment only," so look toward the London Stock Exchange where shares are also traded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.