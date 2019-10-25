TAO: The PRC Is Quickly Running Out Of Cards To Stop The Real Estate Crash

I would be surprised if half of the companies in the ETF are still alive five years from now.

Most Chinese property developers and REITs in the Invesco China Real Estate ETF are heavily in debt and have very poor operating cash flow.

Now that inflation is steadily rising in China, they cannot lower interest rates or banking reserves without breaking the yuan.

(Source: Pexels/Irina Iriser)

Slightly over a year ago, I wrote "The $42 Trillion Bubble", which detailed the speculative nature of the ongoing Chinese property bubble. Since the article was written, most Chinese equities and property stocks have fallen or been stagnant, but the PRC has been incredible in finding new ways to delay the inevitable downfall of their bubble. Thus, the bulk of my predictions have yet to play out.

That said, the PRC government has not fixed anything. In fact, they've made their property bubble far worse by lowering lending standards (and rates) to financial intuitions and encouraging even more unnecessary construction.

To my dismay, this gave new home prices a boost over the six months following my article. The trick is now fading. Take a look at China's newly built home YoY change over the past few years:

(Source: Trading Economics)

As you can see, price growth is falling again, and the PRC has already played its hand in boosting the market. They have lowered rates, lowered bank reserve requirements, lifted some non-primary residency purchasing restrictions, and lifted price caps on new flats. The latter two were put in place to stop the bubble from growing even more, but in the face of mass protests whenever prices fall, the bubble has become even worse.

Fixing A Debt Bubble... With More Debt?

To me, a financial bubble is like a lie. When you're caught in one, you have two options: admit fault and take necessary steps to fix the problem (even if painful), or create a vast web of lies that only serves to make it worse down the road. No matter how powerful you are, you cannot make a lie into the truth. Unless the Chinese government can wave a wand and rapidly boost the real income of its people threefold, it will be stuck in a bubble. Frankly, their only option left seems to be to try to "slowly" pop it.

Now that the government has boosted property prices so much, the Chinese public will be upset almost no matter what. While this has not made many headlines, a major reason for the Hong Kong protests is the near-complete inability of young people to purchase a home, even with six-figure incomes.

Remember, in most of China, it is custom that a man must own a home before he can be married. Considering a home is 20X-40X+ average yearly income in Hong Kong and the Tier 1 cities in the mainland, this is becoming a nearly impossible feat. Usually, a young person would rely on down payment money from his parents, but falling bank cash reserves indicate that even that source of money is drying up.

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam, a week ago, offered a new set of policies that will allow borrowers to purchase with 10% down (previously 40%), which will likely be a short-term boost to property sales. However, this is yet another policy that will only make the problem worse and the fallout more painful down the road. Lam also capped the total borrowable amount at around US$1 million for first-time buyers. If debt is the problem, adding more is probably not smart.

Indeed, this property bubble appears to rapidly be creating a generational divide. Young Chinese people are unable to buy a home, not because of too little inventory (there are more than enough vacant properties/cities), but because the government has been propping up the property market for decades.

They could help them by allowing prices to fall, which would not only quell some unrest but also improve disposable incomes so China can develop a consumption- and service-oriented economy like those in the developed world. Of course, doing so would also jeopardize the country's opaque and overleveraged financial system and cause many older people to be financially underwater.

It would also cause developer bankruptcy to rise even higher. Even with a rise in prices, developer bankruptcies are up over 50% this year.

There is a great ETF to capitalize on these over-levered developers and REITs called the Invesco China Real Estate ETF (TAO). Let's take a look at the fund to see just how risky these property companies have become.

The Invesco China Property ETF

TAO is perhaps one of the riskiest non-levered equity ETFs available on the market today. It holds a mix of property developers and REITs in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. It began trading in late 2007 and has failed to deliver returns with dividends excluded.

On the surface, the fund looks very cheap. It pays a 5-7% dividend yield and has a weighted average P/E ratio of 7.8X. Even more, it has a weighted average P/B ratio below 1X, which is usually a good sign for property companies. However, when you take into account the 70-90%+ debt ratios of many of these companies, the story looks far more concerning.

Here is a table of the select fundamental statistics for the companies in TAO:

(Data Source: Uncle Stock)

To put that median debt-to-assets figure of 62% in perspective, remember that the U.S. developer giants nearly went bankrupt in 2008 - Lennar Corp. (LEN) and D.R. Horton (DHI) both had debt-to-assets below 50%, and both stocks fell around 90%. Further, property during the height of the U.S. bubble was still incredibly cheap compared to Chinese property today, so the potential downside in their asset values was much lower.

Currently, 60% of these companies are levered more than 2:1, 32% are levered 4:1 or more, and 20% are levered 5:1 or more. In other words, a small decline in asset values of 10% would likely devalue the median equity by just over 25%. If there was a 40% crash as in the U.S. from 2006 to 2008, the equity of at least 60% of these companies would likely become negative.

This is excluding the problem of negative cash flows. Many of these REITs, in particular, are borrowing at a higher interest rate than the cap rate on the properties they're leasing. In other words, they are relying on ever-appreciating property prices for stability. This helps explain why 30% of the companies in TAO currently have negative operating cash flows, while almost all have positive earnings.

In fact, the median EBITDA/EV is 13.8% (EV/EBITDA 7.25X) for these companies, while the median Cash flow from operations/EV is far lower at 4.5% (EV/CFO of 22X). Usually, cash flow from operations should be close to EBITDA. Thus, a lot of earnings are being stored in accounts receivable/inventory. In fact, real cash makes up only a fifth of the total current assets for many of these firms. By and large, they are borrowing money against non-cash assets to pay out dividends.

Bottom Line

Extreme financial illiquidity like this cannot go on for a long time and is far worse than what was common in the U.S. before the financial crisis. Of course, the PRC does have more cards and can try to print their way out of this, but often-deadly supply-side inflation is quickly rising in the country.

While Chinese income growth falls to multi-decade lows, food inflation has risen to nearly 11%, due in part to swine fever. That said, once inflation starts rising, it is hard to stop. Efforts to boost the property market, like pushing down the yuan, lowering rates, or decreasing the discount rate, will only serve to make inflation worse.

Speaking of which, it is a common misconception that REITs are a hedge against inflation. Land, which is government-owned in China, is a hedge against inflation, physical buildings are not. While land can be leased, those leases are often taken for pennies on the dollar in China. If anything, rising inflation will force the PRC to raise interest rates to a level that will pop the country's massive debt and property bubble.

Put simply, TAO is on stilts. It looks like a good value play on the surface, but if you were to account for debt, poor cash flow, and negative economic trends, it is very expensive. Five years from now (a long time in most investors' minds), I would be surprised if half of the companies in the ETF are still around.

In my opinion, with many investors again believing that the Chinese economy will rebound, it is probably a very opportune time to short TAO. The current shorting fee is historically low at 2.2%, and implied volatility on its put options has not been this low since spring. Overall, TAO is a clear "Sell", and I'd give the fund a target price of $10 or under. Though I admit that a final push for intervention due to all the negative catalysts today may delay it again, but a major property crash is almost inevitable.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events? "The Country Club" is a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We will certainly be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Subscribers receive exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and a wide range of tools including our exclusive "Country Club Dashboard" which allows them to visualize global financial and economic data. If you haven't already, please consider our 2-week free trial and get your passport to global markets today!

Disclosure: I am/we are short TAO, FXI, EWH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.