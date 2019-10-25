Real Money Permanent Portfolio: One-Year In

Introduction

In my first article, I introduced a real money portfolio using the "Permanent Portfolio" strategy. I want to see if it is an appropriate portfolio for me to use in retirement as there may come a time when I am no longer willing or able to manage a portfolio of stocks. This is the one-year update of the real money portfolio.

About the permanent portfolio

The concept of the permanent portfolio was created by Harry Browne in the 1980s. There are various studies of this portfolio and they generally show results of 5-9% over time with lower drawdowns during market swoons. Its purpose is to be an all-weather portfolio and it is comprised of the following allocations:

25% gold

25% stocks

25% long-term U.S. bonds

25% money market

The gold is for inflationary environments. The stocks are for prosperous or growth environments. The long-term bonds are for deflationary environments. The short-term bonds/money markets are for recessionary environments.

Test portfolio set-up

I chose the following ETFs for this experiment.

IAU, a gold ETF

VOO, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

TLT, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

SHV, iShares U.S. Treasuries of one year and less to use as a money market substitute

What are the expectations?

During retirement, I believe it is important that a portfolio has the following characteristics.

Returns that beat inflation.

Minimal drawdown and volatility less than the overall market.

Provide a modest level of income.

Regarding the income from this portfolio, with the allocation to gold, which has no income component, and the money market, which has very small level of income, it is understood that this portfolio will not supply the total income needed and assets will have to be sold to make the difference. While this is not ideal, it will be better than going all cash when the time comes to stop analyzing individual stocks. If the studies are correct, the portfolio should be able to provide a 3-4% level of income and still show modest growth.

Have the returns surpassed inflation?

The portfolio was started with $10,000 on October 1, 2018.

Due to the large size of the share prices of the ETFs relative to the total portfolio, the allocation was not perfect, but it was about as close as I could get it.

As of 9/30/2019, the portfolio looked like this.

Performance vs. inflation

Because this portfolio started with $10,000, the return is easily calculated to be 13.4% for the 12-month period. The only inflation-related benchmark at Merrill Edge is the consumer price index, and it is showing a 1.6% increase over those 10 months.

I wanted to double check the reasonableness of this figure so I looked at Inflationdata.com. The rate for September is not listed yet, but the previous 12 months average to 2.1%. This is higher than the Merrill Edge estimate.

Finding agreement on the inflation number is not the point of this exercise. The portfolio return of 13.4% has exceeded inflation for the 12-month period by a good margin regardless of which estimate of inflation is more accurate.

Drawdown and volatility

Using monthly closing values, the maximum drawdown for the portfolio was in October 2018 when the portfolio dropped 1.63% to $9,837.25. October 2018 and September 2019 have been the only negative months thus far for the portfolio.

The maximum monthly drawdown for the S&P 500, using VOO as a proxy, was 9.34% from $253.48 to $229.81 in December 2018. There have been three negative months for VOO, most recently May with a drop of 6.3%.

The standard deviation based on monthly closing changes for VOO was 5.1%. The portfolio had a standard deviation of 1.7%. The portfolio had lower volatility and a lower drawdown than VOO for the year. This is depicted graphically in the figure below. The portfolio is the blue line and the S&P 500 TR is the orange line.

While I would expect that the portfolio will continue to show lower volatility going forward, I expect that its performance will trail the S&P 500 in strong markets. For instance, if this portfolio was started on January 1st, its volatility would still be lower than the market, but it would trail in return by around 18.6% for VOO vs. 13.4% for the portfolio.

Income generated

The portfolio generated $175.18 of income during the year. Because the portfolio starting value was $10,000, calculating 1.75% annual income is easy.

It would be possible to get a higher yield by using a certificate of deposit rather than SHV for the money market portion. SHV's yield is about 2.1% and one-year CDs are in the range of 2.2%. For larger portfolios, a portion of the money market could be put into longer-term CDs when yields are greater for longer terms. A CD ladder could be built with enough coming due each year to cover withdrawal needs. This could reduce, but certainly not eliminate the need to make withdrawals in excess of portfolio income. There are also other short-term bond funds that can be used for the money market component that offer a higher yield. I will probably switch to one of them.

A yield of 1.75% is only about half the amount a portfolio will need to yield during retirement. Working it through at a 1.75% yield, an additional 1.75% is needed at a minimum. At this point, the portfolio is performing well enough to sustain a retirement assuming a 3.5-4% withdrawal rate. We will continue to monitor this portfolio.

How does the portfolio measure up to the expectations?

To summarize, since its inception on October 1, 2018, the portfolio:

Had return that exceeds inflation.

Showed lower volatility and a lower drawdown than the market.

Yield was about 1.75%.

Returned 13.4% and outperformed the market (S&P 500) since inception (October 31st, 2018) as an unexpected bonus.

The portfolio has met or exceeded the expectations we have for a retirement portfolio.

The path forward

These results are encouraging enough that I decided to add $10,000 more. When doing this, I rebalanced as well. After the addition and rebalance, the portfolio looked like this at the end of the day on October 1, 2019.

Although I do not expect this portfolio to continue to outpace the S&P 500, I am looking forward to monitoring its performance in to see if it continues to meet my expectations for a retirement portfolio and I will continue to provide quarterly updates.

What do you think of this portfolio? Do you think it is appropriate for retirees? Please comment below and let me know.

