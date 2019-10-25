Cleveland-Cliffs Seems To Be Primed For Another Run-Up

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) reported its Q3 2019 financial results. The results did not surprise, as it was expected that they should be notably worse than in Q2, due to the steep decline in iron ore prices. However, the company remained profitable and it was even able to decrease its net debt.

In Q3 2019, Cleveland-Cliffs produced 5.159 million long tons of iron ore, which is in line with Q2 2019; however, it is 9.3% more than in Q3 2018. On the other hand, the volume of iron ore sales declined by 7.7% in comparison to Q2 and by 11.3% in comparison to Q3 2018. The lower volume of sales was caused by a higher volume of intercompany sales. In Q4, the volume of iron ore sold should climb back up to 6 million long tonnes. Given that the realized iron ore price declined as well, to $96/t (in comparison to $113/t in Q2 and $106 in Q3 2018), the revenues experienced a decline too. In Q3, the company recorded revenues of $555.6 million, which means an almost 26% decline in comparison to Q2 and a 25% decline in comparison to Q3 2018.

Source: own processing, using data of Cleveland-Cliffs

The positive news is that the cost of goods sold declined from $70.15/t to $66.82/t. However, as stated in the earnings call, a big part of the decline is attributable to the deferral of some major spend items. It means that the costs may come back up in the future. In Q3, the costs were the lowest since Q3 2018, when they bottomed at $65.29/t. However, the decline was not big enough to compensate for the steep decline in revenues. As a result, the operating income declined by more than 46% quarter over quarter, to $121.6 million. The adjusted EBITDA declined by 42% quarter over quarter, to $144.1 million.

Source: own processing, using data of Cleveland-Cliffs

Also, net income declined notably, from $160.8 million in Q2 to $90.9 million in Q3. The EPS declined by 42%, from $0.59 to $0.34. The decline is much steeper when compared to Q3 2018; however, the Q3 2018 income was positively affected by a $228 million income from discontinued operations related to the sale of the Asia Pacific Iron Ore assets to Mineral Resources Limited (OTCPK:MALRF).

Source: own processing, using data of Cleveland-Cliffs

The volume of cash & cash equivalents held by Cleveland-Cliffs experienced a slight increase quarter over quarter, from $377.2 million to $399.3 million. The volume of long-term debt increased as well, but only negligibly, from $2.105 billion to $2.109 million. As a result, the net debt declined by 1%, from $1.727 billion to $1.710 billion. It doesn't seem like much; however, this result was recorded while the company is still investing in the development of the HBI plant in Toledo ($138 million was spent in Q3). After it is completed, net debt should start to decline much quicker.

Source: own processing, using data of Cleveland-Cliffs

Not only should net debt decline much quicker, Cleveland-Cliffs' CEO also sees a lot of space to further increase the dividend payments. During the earnings call, after an analyst asked him whether the future free cash flows will be used to increase dividends or to keep on reducing the share count, the CEO responded:

The best way to return money to the shareholders is by means of our dividend. That so far is a very robust regular dividend. And every now and then, when the cash is available and when the conditions support, adding a special dividend. So we are going to be more into the dividend side with regular dividends and special dividends.

In early August, After peaking over $11, Cleveland-Cliffs' share price started to decline, along with the falling iron ore prices. In late August, it reached the $6.6 level and bounced back up. In early October, the support level in the $6.6 area resisted again. And shortly after the Q3 financial results release, it resisted for the third time. The share price stands at $7.15 now. It is slightly below the 10-day moving average. The support is in the $6.6-6.7 area and if it doesn't hold, the next one is situated around $5.6. The nearest resistance is between $7.5 and $7.6. After this, the way should be clear up to the $8.5-8.6 area. Also, the RSI looks good. It is around the level of 40, but what is more important is a divergence can be observed. On September 3, the share price bottomed at $6.64 and the RSI bottomed at 25. But on October 23, the share price bottomed at $6.59, while the RSI bottomed at 40. It means that while the share price created a new lower low, the RSI clearly created a new higher low, which is a strong bullish signal.

What I like about Cleveland-Cliffs' Q3:

The production costs declined

The cash position improved

The net debt decreased

The Toledo HBI plant construction seems to be progressing well

The recent share price decline resulted in a very attractive valuation. After annualizing the Q3 EPS of $0.34 to an annual EPS of $1.36, Cleveland-Cliffs' P/E ratio equals only 5.26

The chart starts to look very promising, ready for another run-up

What I don't like about Cleveland-Cliffs' Q3:

The revenues along with earnings declined (however, a big part of the decline was caused by factors that are out of control of the company)

The sentiment in the industry is not good which weighs on Cleveland-Cliffs' valuation

The CEO prefers dividends over share buybacks

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.