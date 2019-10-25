Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Is A Conservative, High-Income Way To Play A Potential Rise In Distressed Debt

While it does not explicitly say that it invests in distressed debt, there are clear indicators that its focus is on distressed or stressed debt.

Investment Thesis

With the likelihood of a near-future recession having substantially risen this year, it would seem a good idea to hedge against potential losses in one's portfolio. But how? Many investors look to precious metals as a hedge, but there is another, income-generating hedge that could also perform quite well during a recession.

And that is distressed debt. For most retail investors, it's exceedingly difficult to invest in distressed debt. Some channels are available to invest directly, but to do it well requires a level of expertise that most do not have. Searching for an easier and smarter way for retail investors such as myself to gain exposure to distressed debt has led me to (where else?) the masters of the trade, the gold standard of distressed debt investing.

The Company

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) is a business development company advised and managed by Howard Marks' investment firm, Oaktree Capital Management (OAK). It borrows both personnel and resources from Oaktree Capital, but more importantly, it borrows Oaktree's methodology of conservative capital allocation across the various phases of the market cycle.

In other words, Oaktree is not just focused on investments that will do well in good economies. The firm thinks a lot about how to survive and even thrive when the economy is in the dumps.

One outlet to accomplish this is distressed debt investing. This is when one buys the heavily discounted debt obligations of companies that are either near or in the process of bankruptcy. It's a way of investing when the patient is on the operating table and the doctor is saying that the situation doesn't look good. It's deep value investing, credit style.

Of course, when investing in distressed debt, the risk is tremendous. Defaults are ubiquitous. Why, then, would anyone want to dip their toe in those waters? Why would one pay for a security that is so risky?

There are at least three reasons. First, these debt obligations are almost always secured or high enough in the capital stack to ensure that, even in the case of default, the owner of the loan can extract at least some value from the company's assets and/or cash flows. In many cases, the company goes through bankruptcy and the debt holders become the new equity owners. This limits the downside to some degree.

Second, the distressed debt market is less efficient than most credit markets. When there are lots of investors watching and analyzing big names like Apple (AAPL) and Netflix (NFLX), it becomes increasingly difficult to discover something that no one else has discovered. New information gets priced into the security faster. With fewer investors or analysts interested in distressed debt, however, there are increased inefficiencies in the market. The reaction time from information to price is slower, leaving more room for investors to take advantage of mispriced assets.

Third, with interest rates so low across the board, there is a lot money out there chasing yield. With the cash yields of safe assets at historically low levels, the higher yields of distressed debt become more attractive in comparison.

Some investors, such as Oaktree, are adept at navigating the complex world of distressed debt investing and have achieved huge returns from it, especially during recessions, when there are more ailing companies and less capital chasing yield.

While OCSI is not strictly devoted to distressed debt, it is one of the best ways to gain exposure to distressed debt in the public markets. The corporation's specific website does not tout that it does distressed debt investing, but there are signs that it engages (or at least has the capacity to engage) in it when opportunities are available. For instance, Mel Carlisle, the Chief Financial Officer of OCSI, is also Oaktree Capital's Managing Director and Head of "Distressed Debt and Strategic Credit Fund Accounting Groups."

Another way of defining distressed debt is as securities trading at a 20% or higher discount to par value. By this definition, OCSI is certainly focused on distressed debt. It's just a matter of whether good opportunities exist that offer such discounts.

OCSI management sees one of its strengths as its "willingness to invest and lend during times of market stress, when others are retreating." Thus, whether the specific holdings in OCSI's portfolio would properly be considered "distressed debt" or not, it is clearly an opportunistic, high-yield (7.8% weighted average yield on investments) value investor in the credit markets. It seeks to purchase debt securities at discounts to par, and then either hold them for income or sell them for a gain once the borrower has emerged from their present difficulties.

Also extolled as a specialty of OCSI is its "[e]xpertise in creative, efficient structuring and institutional knowledge of bankruptcies and restructurings [which] enables a focus on risk control that competitors lack." This approach, management admits, may "underperform in the most bullish markets, but prudence across investing environments and limiting losses has been foremost in our investment approach over time and throughout cycles."

If one is going to play with the fire of distressed debt, one truly needs to have the best, most experienced opportunity pickers in the space. With OCSI able to leverage the deep resources and expertise of Oaktree, it is well-positioned to capture deals with companies in unique situations and with "complex business models or specific business challenges." The vast majority of new investments (95%) are also held by other Oaktree funds, which means that when one invests in OCSI, one is practically investing in Oaktree.

Moreover, unlike the massive amount of covenant-lite debt that has proliferated in the last decade, OCSI focuses on extending credit obligations with covenant protections "designed to ensure lenders can get back to the table" and prevent impairment. As such, management typically takes a hands-on approach with the company's lender-partners. Rather than sitting back and clipping coupons, it's often necessary to take preemptive actions to address potential issues early.

That's why it makes sense for OCSI to be structured as a business development company ("BDC").

Operations

As of August 9th, OCSI had $589 million in investments (>99% of that debt-based) with 82 different companies. Net asset value per share was $9.71 on that date, compared to a share price of $8.25 on that date and around $8.15 as of the time of writing. That marks a ~16% discount to NAV.

For externally managed BDCs, OCSI's management fee of 1% of invested assets is on the low end.

A little over 16% of OCSI's loans are to software industry borrowers, and a little over 9% are to IT services, meaning that technology companies make up the largest single sector of its customer base. For most of these borrowers, presumably, collateral mostly comes in the form of intellectual property.

Source: OCSI Factsheet

The top ten individual investments, however, make up 23% of the portfolio value, and the next 15 make up 24%, giving OCSI ample diversification across borrowers.

The vast majority of OCSI's portfolio consists of first-lien loans (i.e., the first and highest priority to be paid in the event of a default), with second-lien accounting for only 2% of the portfolio value.

Source: OCSI Factsheet

Putting that into dollars, first-lien loans account for $520 million of portfolio value, while second-lien makes up $13 million and equity only $300 thousand.

"Glick JV" refers to a joint venture established in 2014 with Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. and members of the wealthy Glick family that invests in senior secured floating rate loans to middle-market companies.

OCSI also has only one nonperforming loan.

In recent years, OCSI's portfolio has transitioned away from lower middle-market companies (<$50 million annual revenue) to higher-EBITDA middle-market companies. This increase in size, all else being equal, also increases the safety of the loans, as it raises the profits and assets available to the borrowers.

Source: Company Presentation

Collectively, middle-market companies account for a third of the US economy's revenue and a third of US private sector jobs.

In recent years, OCSI has also concentrated on boosting the core investment share of its portfolio. Non-core investments mostly consist of private, largely illiquid loans that are still 99% first-lien but difficult to offload.

Source: Company Presentation

To me, this looks like management is shoring up its portfolio quality in anticipation of an economic downturn (along with more potential opportunities). Of course, it could also be the case that Oaktree simply does not favor the sectors that are currently experiencing the most distress. Retail and energy offer the most opportunities when it comes to distressed debt, but these sectors are both underrepresented in OCSI's portfolio.

Funding is split between slightly over half debt and slightly under half equity.

Source: Company Presentation

Issuing equity shares under NAV is not preferable and, indeed, can destroy shareholder value over time, so I'd like to see debt capacity used a little more in the near future until the share price can catch up.

OCSI's spread between floating rate debt and floating rate investment yields is typically greater than 3 points. Right now, the company's weighted average interest rate is 4.5%, compared to its weighted average portfolio yield of 7.8%.

Conclusion

This year, due to OCSI's floating rate loans, the stock price has naturally been hurt by the general downdraft of interest rates.

Data by YCharts

Despite the share price performance, however, the actual company has performed fine this year. In the most recent quarter, net investment income beat estimates by 11% and grew total investment income YoY by 18.4%. In the early Spring, OCSI's NII beat by 5.9% and total investment income grew 18.5% YoY. In the last quarter of 2018, NII was in line, while total investment income grew 4.8% YoY.

In other words, operationally, OCSI is getting along just fine, even if market sentiment has understandably soured on the company due to its floating rate loans. It is true that OCSI has realized net losses on sales of investments in each of the past five quarters. But that may be largely due to the company's efforts to raise the quality of its portfolio.

In the past four quarters, OCSI has paid out 83.8% of NII as dividends. For a BDC, that is a comfortable payout ratio.

As rates have fallen this year, however, the number of investment opportunities also seems to have dropped for Oaktree:

Source: Company Presentation

Since the last quarter of 2017, however, OCSI has remained a net acquirer of investments, to the tune of $41 million. Meanwhile, its leverage ratio (debt/equity) has only this year ticked above 1x, and it has room to expand into management's target 1.2x-1.6x range.

As such, with company operations performing well and with the stock currently offering a 7.64% dividend yield, I view OCSI as an attractive way to gain exposure to stressed and distressed debt before the recession comes. I suspect that, when opportunities become more abundant, the company's income stream will expand, benefiting shareholders along the way.

