North American 5G Roll-Out Means Big Profits For Aviat Networks

Flattening 4G expenditures as service providers prepared for 5G have beaten down the share price. In the meantime top- and bottom-line improvements have been in the works.

Investment Thesis

Thanks to the recently initiated ramp-up of 5G deployment in North America, combined with improvements in business operations, a very strong product portfolio, and customer base that continues to expand, Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is poised for bottom-line improvements on the order of 40% by the end of 2019. Increased profitability could raise Aviat's share price by over 50% over the next six months to a year, and lower operating costs along with increasing demand could result in an improved earnings multiple that could push shares to nearly $27 by the end of 2020.

Aviat Networks and 5G

Aviat Networks is a microwave transmission hardware and service supplier that will benefit greatly from the upcoming 5G build-out in North America. Aviat builds equipment used in high-speed wireless "backhaul links" that transmit large volumes of data to more centralized nodes for processing and routing, as well as the modular switch hardware used in those nodes. The company puts an emphasis on lowering the total cost of ownership for customers by providing hardware, software, and services that suit a variety of use cases.

5G will help make your cell data speeds theoretically up to 10 times faster than existing 4G technology (which has been the main sales driver for the past several years) and promises to enable other "future tech" applications like next level VR and AR experiences, vastly more complex IoT networks, and hotly anticipated self-driving cars. But the increased bandwidth of 5G will also be a game changer for many other industries. Here's a quote from former CEO Michael Pangia on an earnings call at the end of August:

"… in fiscal year '19 [as] we added 50 new customers. What's telling is the diversity of the accounts; wireless broadband, utilities, public safety, state and local governments, military, education, transportation, oil and gas, and so forth."

Police cars and ambulances in the hundreds or thousands in metro areas all need reliable connections, utilities need to monitor tens or hundreds of thousands of transmission points and controls, state and local governments will increasingly be called on to leverage IoT sensors in their millions within their cities to improve quality of life. All of these applications require much higher "data density" in both urban settings and beyond and will necessitate huge investments in infrastructure to transmit and make sense of that information.

Near-Term Conditions

We started to see real 5G deployment in North America in the second half of 2019. This ramp-up has been reflected in Aviat's bookings and expectations for the future, as expressed on the August earnings call:

"Bookings were the best we've seen since 2016 with exceptionally strong performance in North America. With a solid backlog of high-quality business heading into fiscal 2020, we are in a stronger position to deliver better margins and much improved bottom line results."

Recent new business wins included new government customers in Alaska, Oregon, and California as well as a distribution partnership with NEC. Momentum has been strong with Globe (leading service provider in the Philippines) and new contracts were signed with Ooredoo (telecom operator in the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia) that allow Aviat to bid for additional business in these regions.

Released in August, the WTM 4800 E-Band and Multi-Band radio platform allows for high-speed microwave transmissions at speeds required for 5G backhaul combined with more reliable but slower connections. A product like this is crucial for applications where higher speeds enable greater utility, but lower speeds can still provide functionality and where a total loss of connection would be catastrophic as in healthcare and public safety. Combined with other automation-ready modular hardware, Aviat is well positioned to deliver on its promise of helping customers lower their total cost of ownership. Services like installation, maintenance, and management will benefit from the NEC partnership and ramping 5G build-out, and the year-old Aviat Store online portal will make it easier for customers to quote and purchase Aviat products.

Revenue was down YoY for 2019 due to slowing business in Africa, which isn't expected to pick up until at least the second half of fiscal 2020. APAC and Latin America made up just under 19 percent of revenue, up from approximately 14.5 percent in the previous two years owing to a 46 percent revenue increase over last year. Process excellence programs and investments in automation are ongoing, which will continue to reduce SG&A expenses with the savings planned to be reinvested into R&D. Restructuring charges to streamline product development and build international business support will persist through fiscal 2020 with savings anticipated in fiscal 2021. North American revenue was up 27% compared to the previous fiscal year, with similar performance anticipated as the 5G roll-out continues.

The board of Aviat has authorized a maximum of $7.5 million in buybacks, of which about $3 million has been executed, offset somewhat by issuance of stock-based compensation worth $1.7 million in that time.

Valuation

Aviat projected bottom-line improvement on its Q4 earnings call at the end of August for an adjusted EBITDA of around $7.5 million in the first half of fiscal 2020. It also projected a gross margin greater than 35%. Compared to the same period a year ago, this means EBITDA should be up nearly 40%. I would expect operating expenses to stay flat or increase slightly due mostly to the restructuring charges, potentially offset by a reduction in shares from the ongoing buyback program. On a P/E basis where the market retains Aviat's 8.23 ratio, the first-half earnings annualized would anticipate a price of around $22, coinciding roughly with the Q2 earnings release at the end of the 2019 calendar year. A market accounting for improvements in business efficiency and accelerating demand rewarding Aviat with a P/E ratio of 10 would anticipate a price closer to $26.80. Other investors have noted that Aviat carries quite a low Enterprise Value multiple, making it a potential buyout candidate.

Competition and Risks

Aviat has substantial competition from large corporations like Ericsson (ERIC) and in the past NEC and a handful of both public and private similar-sized competitors like Ceragon (CRNT), Ubiquiti (UI), SIAE Microelettronica, and DragonWave. Nevertheless, Aviat is a strong contender in an industry that is going to see extreme growth over the next decade, first in North America and then around the rest of the world. Global mobile data traffic is projected to grow 46% on average between 2017 and 2022, as highlighted in this recent Aviat investor presentation slide deck, which includes a whole host of reasons why the company is well positioned within its industry.

While few questions remain about the efficacy of 5G and in this author's opinion the incredible potential it holds to change our lives and society, there is a lingering public perception of uncertainty about "microwaves" and their effects. While this isn't a long-term threat - 5G is coming and won't be stopped - some negative turn in public perception could slow the roll-out by a few months, perhaps up to a year. It seems more likely the immediate and gradual improvements from cell service and beyond will more than offset those concerns.

Conclusion

Aviat has had a rough couple of years leading up to the impending North American 5G roll-out, but the company survived with very little debt and few shares outstanding relative to competitors. Aviat's company culture is dedicated to the impact 5G will have on all sectors of the economy based on their substantial ongoing investment in automation, data analytics, and what would be broadly categorized as "digital transformation". This will be good for the bottom line in the medium term, but what's more encouraging is the feeling that executives and decision-makers in the company have a deep sense of what they're building and the needs of that network.

Aviat provides:

Modular switching hardware and the associated software to digitize what once required dozens or hundreds of different physical connections and sets of hardware.

Radios that bridge the gap in a single installed unit between the durability of 4G transmission and the huge potential of 5G bandwidth.

A new and rapidly growing online self-service portal making inroads in rural broadband and other specialized microwave applications.

A service profile to design, install, manage, and maintain the 5G network backed by years of experience.

In a few years, the 5G landscape will be different, and continuing to build an international base of customers will be crucial to Aviat's continued growth. But for the foreseeable future, Aviat is poised to take advantage of helping build the next technological revolution and enjoy the share price appreciation that comes with it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.