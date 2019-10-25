3 San Francisco Stocks Insiders Are Buying

We take a look at three San Francisco-based companies seeing notable and recent insider buying in their shares in the paragraphs below.

Equities are now back to within shouting distance of all-time highs. So what stocks are insiders still buying at these elevated levels?

A flood of Q3 results are hitting the wires, Brexit looks like it will be delayed until January and GM looks close to settling an over month-long strike.

We continue to see Q3 earnings reports deluge the wires. Some progress has been made around Brexit, but any deal looks like it will be postponed until January. General Motors (GM) looks on the verge of settling a month-long strike by next week as well.

This leaves the S&P 500 and most of the major indices within shouting distance of their all-time highs hit in July. So, what are insiders still buying in the current market? Here are three names that caught our eye this week. All three are based in the San Francisco area.

Let's start with Stitch Fix (SFIX). This volatile retail play is trading near its original IPO price from two years ago. Insiders have been frequent and consistent sellers in the shares since lock-ups expired.

However, on October 10th, a director and beneficial owner of the stock made the first insider purchases in this name ever since it became a public company. He bought just over $3.1 million in shares in two transactions on that day, increasing his stake in this San Francisco-based online retailer. It should be noted that the CEO sold over $2 million in shares from October 15th through October 21st.

The stock has started to pick up some analyst support in recent trading sessions. On October 8th, Stifel Nicolaus maintained its Buy rating and $28 price target on the stock, citing the company's attractive valuation and "tailwinds to growth".

Six days later, Robert W. Baird initiated the shares as an Outperform with the same price target as Stifel. Finally, last Friday, Telsey also initiated the shares as a new Outperform with a $29 price target. Evidently, at least one insider agrees with analysts' recent optimism on the shares.

Next up is NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM). Three beneficial owners, including one director, bought just under $5 million in over a dozen separate transactions from October 9th and 16th. This follows a similar buying spree by these entities in August.

Like Stitch Fix, the company is based in San Francisco. This firm is focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases.

The stock took a hit earlier this month when preliminary 24-week data for Phase 2 NASH candidate underwhelmed. NGM Biopharmaceuticals came public midway through the second quarter. Like most IPOs in the sector over the past several years, shares trade under its IPO price. As can be seen here, the company has multiple "shots on goal" in its pipeline. All are relatively early-stage, but the "smart money" seems to have faith that the company will eventually be successful in development.

Finally, microcap ($55 million market cap) Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) saw its first insider purchases in nearly a year and a half when a beneficial owner bought nearly $1 million in new stock in a half-dozen transactions from October 9th through October 15th.

This small-cap concern is based just outside San Francisco. The company provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer outsourcing, and related analytics services. Performant Financial Corp. offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry. As can be seen from the chart above, the company has destroyed a lot of shareholder value over the years.

Performant Financial Corp. gets little notice these days. The last focused article on it here on Seeking Alpha was in 2015. Also, I cannot find any current analyst ratings on the stock. The company remains unprofitable but is seeing revenue growth in the mid-teens currently. The stock also sells for about one-third of annual sales. One insider seems to think the equity is undervalued given recent purchases, despite a dearth of coverage on the stock.

And those are three equities seeing recent and notable insider buying even as the market hovers near all-time highs.

