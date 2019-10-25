Grain Prices To Continue Trading Within A Range; Cold Surge Over Next Couple Of Weeks Could Provide Some Upward Support

With just 30% and 46% of corn and soybean harvest complete, colder weather over the next couple of weeks could have an impact on prices.

Investment Thesis

Grain prices to trade within a range to higher with cold and dry weather in focus.

Agriculture prices finish Thursday lower after an unimpressive net export sales report

On Thursday, the U.S. December corn futures finished down 0.13% to $3.8725, with the U.S. November soybean futures down 0.08% to $9.3400 and the U.S. December wheat futures finishing lower 0.86% to $5.1700. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down on Thursday 0.53% ($0.08) to $15.17, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.22% ($0.04) to $15.94, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 0.54% ($0.03) to $5.51. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for corn over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for wheat over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 4.6 cents to $5.170, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 3.6 cents to $4.194. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was down $0.022 to $5.400. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

Net export sales non-inspiring for corn, wheat, and soybeans; wheat and soybeans below trader expectations, down week over week and versus the four-week average; corn within trade expectations but on the low end

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending October 17, Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending October 17, 2019, came in at 262,400 metric tons. These came below traders' expected range of 300,000-600,000 metric tons. The 262,400 metric tons were down 34% from the prior week and 31% from the four-week average. The main buyer of the 2019/20 wheat crop last week was from Mexico.

The 2019/20 corn export sales for the week ending October 17, 2019, of 491,500 metric tons exported came within, albeit the lower end, of traders' expectation range of 400,000-700,000 metric tons. The 491,500 metric tons were up 33% from the prior week and 15% from the four-week average. The main buyer of the 2019/20 corn crop last week was from Mexico.

The 2019/20 soybeans export sales for the week ending October 17, 2019, of 475,200 metric tons exported were well below traders' expected range of 800,000-1,600,000 metric tons. The 475,200 metric tons were down 70% from the prior week and down 72% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 soybean crop last week were from Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Mexico. Sales of U.S. soybeans were offset by a cancellation of 584k tonnes to unknown destinations.

Cold and dry weather to dominate much of the country over the next couple of weeks

Volatility in the weather pattern and amongst forecast models are legendary during the month of October. Great volatility has been the theme amongst forecast models over the past several days. Both the American GFS and the European ECMWF models have shown significant discrepancies in the outlook over the next couple of weeks (especially in the 6-15 day time frame). Ultimately, this has led to mostly range bound trading in the markets as both models posting mixed signals between warmth and cool, and the progression of the overall large-scale pattern.

Over the next five days or through early next week, a highly amplified weather pattern highlighted by three anomalously strong upper level ridges: 1) over the northeast Pacific, 2) over Greenland, and 3) off the Southeast U.S. coast will give way to a buckling of the jet stream that will allow for the coldest air mass of the season and unsettled weather to seep down into the Lower 48 and be lodged primarily over the central U.S. (Rockies/Plains/Midwest). The leading edge of this cold will be late weekend into early next week across the Rockies and Plains, and mid to late next week across the Midwest. Forecast models have come into better alignment with the timing of the cold though slight differences still exist with the GFS being quicker and the ECMWF being slower. Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z CMC ensemble depicting the blast of cold air over the west-central U.S. in the 5-6 day (October 29-30).

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z CMC ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (October 25-30) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Major differences between the GFS and ECMWF models still exist in the medium range (6-11 day time period) with regards to the progression and overall handling of the pattern. The GFS continues to be the faster solution quickly progressing the aforementioned upper level trough/low over the central U.S. into the eastern U.S. before dissolving. The GFS in fact towards the end of this time frame (by Monday/Tuesday November 4/5) builds a ridge over the eastern U.S. and a trough over the western U.S. Overall, the GFS solution supports bearish sentiment in quickly dissolving the coming cold. Meanwhile, the ECMWF model maintains a slower progression placing more emphasis on the upper ridge over the northeast Pacific and just off coast of the Southeast U.S. This allows for the upper level trough/cold air mass to hold over much of the country (mainly over the central U.S.). Late in this time period, (Monday/Tuesday November 4/5), the ECMWF model retreats the cold northward into Canada. This supports the bulls in maintaining the cold and thus heating demand across the nation. The Canadian CMC model depicts more of a blend between the GFS and ECMWF and has increasingly sided more with the ECMWF. Therefore am leaning more towards the ECMWF/CMC solutions. The GFS also has a lot of run-to-run variability with the pattern during this 6-11 day time period. Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF model depicting Friday, November 1, morning low temperature forecast.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z CMC ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (October 31-November 5) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Both the ECMWF and CMC has the cold retreating to the north into Canada in the 10-15 day time period, while the GFS has a mild/warm eastern U.S. with upper ridging in place. Taking the ECMWF/CMC solution more into account, expect for the cold pattern to gradually wane early November or in the 10-15 day time period. Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z CMC ensemble depicting the 11-16 day (November 4-9) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

As for precipitation, the southern and east-central U.S. are in line for heavy rainfall potential through Sunday. A storm system currently over Texas and associated trailing colds front will interact with deep tropical moisture from a tropical disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rainfall will spread from eastern Texas into the central Gulf Coast states northward into the Ohio Valley/Lower Great Lakes. Figure 10 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Thursday evening to next Thursday evening) across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 11 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a drier-than-normal pattern across much of the country/grain belt and a wetter-than-normal pattern over the Southeast and eastern 1/3rd of the country in the 2-8 day time frame (October 25-November 1).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

The pattern will remain active thereafter across the northern U.S. as multiple clipper-like systems will travel over the northern U.S. Because these storm systems will not be coming with a strong source of moisture, many areas will remain tier than normal. Figure 12 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a drier-than-normal pattern across much of the country/grain belt in the 9-15 day time frame (November 1-8).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

Mainly dry weather over the next couple of weeks supports the corn and soybean crop that have yet to be harvested. However, the coldest air mass of the season is expected to focus on the central U.S. including widespread freezing temperatures mid to late next week. This poses a risk to producers who are harvesting and trying to harvest as many good crops as possible. Expect prices to remain rangebound with the potential for prices to turn higher.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.