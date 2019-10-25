Natural Gas: Season's Strongest Cool Push Yet On The Way; Model Variabilities Amongst Factors To Support Range-Bound Trading

Major spread amongst global models has been the theme lately contributing to price volatility; big cold on the way, particularly from the Rockies to the Midwest.

EIA inventory report neutral, with a build of 87 BCF for the week ending October 18; first withdrawal of the season possible mid-November as injection season winds down.

Investment Thesis

Look for natural gas prices to trade within a range as forecast models iron out their differences. Other factors weighing as well.

Natural gas prices finish higher on Thursday with support from coming cold; November's expiry Tuesday also possibly on the mind of investors

On Thursday, the November contract settled higher about 1.75% or 3.4 cents ($0.034) to $2.316/MMBtu. Further down the strip, the December contract settled up 3.8 cents ($0.038) to $2.465/MMBtu, the January contract settled up 3.5 cents ($0.035) to $2.567/MMBtu, and the February contract settled up 3.4 cents ($0.034) to $2.533/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month November contract over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished higher 1.40% to $19.50.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher by 4.60% and 2.88% at $13.18 and $11.81, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower by 4.49% and 2.71% at $143.56 and $31.48, respectively.

EIA posts neutral in-line inventory build of 87 BCF for the week ending October 18, trade consensus 87 BCF; surplus versus last year and the 5-year average continues to expand

The Energy Information Administration released its weekly natural gas storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 87 BCF for the week ending October 18. This fell within the trading range of 81-93 BCF, and in line with the consensus estimate of 88 BCF. The build of 87 BCF for the week ending October 18 is compared to the 62 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year average build of 73 BCF. Stockpiles now stand at 3,606 BCF vs. 3,087 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 3,578 BCF. This now puts current levels at a surplus vs. the five-year average. Stocks are now 519 BCF higher than last year and 28 BCF higher than the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of October 14-18.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Natural gas production posts a week-over-week gain of 0.5 BCF/d while demand sees a week-over-week gain of 1.5 BCF/d

The EIA also released its weekly supply/demand data on Thursday afternoon. The data showed that week/week total production increased 0.5 BCF/d, from 98.5 BCF/d to 99.0 BCF/d, for the week ending October 23. That puts the year/year at a surplus at 7.4 BCF/d (99.0 BCF/d vs. 91.4 BCF/d). Meanwhile, total demand also increased week/week 1.5 BCF/d from 81.4 BCF/d to 82.9 BCF/d for the week ending October 23, with the year/year up 1.9 BCF/d (82.9 BCF/d vs. 81.0 BCF/d).

Increases in marketed production and dry production led to the week/week supply increase. Increases in U.S. power consumption, residential/commercial consumption, and LNG exports led to the week/week demand increase. Overall, the report was in favor of demand with more week/week increase. Figure 4 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas supply report for the week ending October 23.

Source: EIA

Figure 5 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas demand report for the week ending October 16.

Source: EIA

Figure 6 below is a graph showing the natural gas supply/demand balance over the past year.

Source: EIA

Blocking signature to produce widespread below-normal temperatures over much of the country for much if not all of the next two weeks (starting out west-central then gradually shifting east); tropical forcing could eventually overtake the block pattern resulting in temperatures moderating closer to normal levels thereafter (2nd week of November)

Volatility in the weather pattern and amongst forecast models are legendary during the month of October. Great volatility has been the theme amongst forecast models over the past several days. Both the American GFS and the European ECMWF models have shown significant discrepancies in the outlook over the next couple of weeks (especially in the 6-15 day time frame). Ultimately, this has led to mostly range-bound trading in the markets as both models posting mixed signals between warmth and cool, and the progression of the overall large scale pattern.

Over the next 5 days or through early next week, a highly amplified weather pattern highlighted by 3 anomalously strong upper level ridges: 1) over the northeast Pacific, 2) over Greenland, and 3) off the Southeast U.S. coast will give way to a buckling of the jet stream that will allow for the coldest air mass of the season and unsettled weather to seep down into the Lower 48 and be lodged primarily over the central U.S. (Rockies/Plains/Midwest). The leading edge of this cold will be late weekend into early next week across the Rockies and Plains, and mid- to late next week across the Midwest. Forecast models have come into better alignment with the timing of the cold though slight differences still exist with the GFS being quicker and the ECMWF being slower. Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z CMC ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (October 25-30) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Major differences between the GFS and ECMW models still exist in the medium range (6-11 day time period) with regards to the progression and overall handling of the pattern. The GFS continues to be the faster solution, quickly progressing the aforementioned upper-level trough/low over the central U.S. into the eastern U.S. before dissolving. The GFS in fact towards the end of this time frame (by Monday/Tuesday November 4/5) builds a ridge over the eastern U.S. and a trough over the western U.S. Overall, the GFS solution supports bearish sentiment in quickly dissolving the coming cold. Meanwhile, the ECMWF model maintains a slower progression, placing more emphasis on the upper ridge over the northeast Pacific and just off the coast of the Southeast U.S. This allows for the upper-level trough/cold air mass to hold over much of the country (mainly over the central U.S.). Late in this time period, (Monday/Tuesday November 4/5), the ECMWF model retreats the cold northward into Canada. This supports the bulls in maintaining the cold and thus heating demand across the nation. The Canadian CMC model depicts more of a blend between the GFS and ECMWF, and has increasingly sided more with the ECMWF. Therefore, am leaning more towards the ECMWF/CMC solutions. The GFS also has a lot of run-to-run variability with the pattern during this 6-11 day time period. Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z CMC ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (October 31-November 5) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Both the ECMWF and CMC have the cold retreating to the north into Canada in the 10-15 day time period, while the GFS has a mild/warm eastern U.S. with upper ridging in place. Taking the ECMWF/CMC solution more into account, expect the cold pattern to gradually wane early November or in the 10-15 day time period. Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z CMC ensemble, depicting the 11-16 day (November 4-9) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

There is enough cold in the outlook over the next couple of weeks to keep prices within a range and from tumbling in the near term. However, the overall sentiment remains bearish.

Case for the bears

Even with leaning more towards the slower ECMWF/CMC solutions, it appears that the cold will not last for a long period of time as we move through the first part of November. Secondly, the ridge off the East Coast will work to keep the worst of the cold across the interior U.S. (from the Rockies to the Midwest). This keeps the densely-populated areas of the eastern U.S. cities from getting in on the extreme cold and therefore limits heating demand. Natural gas production remains strong and near all-time levels. The GFS model breaks down this upcoming pattern quickly and develops upper ridging/warming temperatures late October into early November.

Case for the bulls

In the near term there are a couple of things that the bulls are using as a catalyst. First is that there's enough cold to keep prices at least with a range to the upside. Secondly, there's a chance that there are still many net short speculators that are trying to exit before the November contract expiration Tuesday which could send prices higher.

Overall, expect prices to remain range-bound with these factors amongst others playing an important role in price movement.

Expect a price range between $2.20 and $2.40 over the next week for the front-month November futures contract. UNG will trade between $18.00 and $21.00.

Figure 10 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 10: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 11 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 11: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 12 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 12: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.