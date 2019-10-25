Murphy Oil Goes Elephant Hunting

Well-managed companies like Murphy Oil (MUR) seldom make the headlines. Yet day-in and day-out solid operational decisions often provide home-run opportunities with little fanfare. Recently, Murphy Oil news indicated that a partnership with well-regarded Exxon Mobil (XOM) successfully bid on some acreage off Brazil. Exxon Mobil has already reported considerable success elsewhere in the world drilling for large finds. Such finds rarely do much for Exxon Mobil's stock as the company is quite large, so the discoveries are often not that big a deal. But they can be a company game-changer for a partner the size of Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil recently re-entered the Gulf of Mexico where the company has a long history of operating. The average rate of return on these wells appears to be quite high.

Source: Murphy Oil Corporate Monthly Presentation Update September 2019

Management has settled for an above-average return on wells drilled. These kinds of results increase the chance of a "home-run" return in the future. In the meantime, management has set the stage for above-average growth in a wide variety of industry scenarios. That gives Murphy Oil an above-average and robust future that stands out in this very volatile industry.

"Win or break even" decisions are rare and are an indication of above-average management. The above slides illustrate such as decision. This management has clearly hedged its decision making so that the potential outcomes are either to the upside or are to the upside a whole lot. This is what investors pay management to do. Yet there is often a whole lot more on the high risk "win or lose everything" type of deals. The casino deals always seem to attract market attention far more than the well-executed deals shown above.

Exploration

When Murphy does risk exploration, it did to do so with potentially high return projects that have better success ratios than many. In short management strives for those "Blue Chip" projects and "Blue Chip" partners.

Source: Murphy Oil Corporate Monthly Presentation Update September 2019

The Mexico discovery fits the management goals nicely. Management found a place to drill relatively cheap offshore wells that promised a high success rate of return. Many have been attracted to the offshore Mexico coast. The key here is that Murphy got its foot in the door. Therefore management is in a position to bid on positions held by weaker competitors when they run out of cash before the inevitable payday hits.

Investors can therefore not only expect the announcement of discoveries, but also an occasional acquisition or two at a bargain price that is accretive over time. The partnership that includes Murphy is one of the financially stronger partnerships in the industry. It will be a consolidator over time as opportunities appear.

Exxon Mobil is one of the premier partners in the industry. It is a very highly regarded operator as well as one of the financially strongest partners in the industry. Exxon typically bids and receives some of the best locations to add to reserves or it simply does not bid. It has the resources and the reputation that enables it to apply for the best acreage in the industry. A discovery off the coast of Brazil could be insignificant to Exxon but very significant to Murphy Oil. This well-run company could be taken over in the event of a major offshore discovery in any of the participating plays.

Finances

Murphy Oil has long had a very strong balance sheet with a wide open credit line. This company could easily finance any major offshore discovery without any shareholder dilution. Cash flow is relatively strong, so any major discovery could result in a reallocation of the capital budget that many shareholders would welcome.

There is also the possibility that the company could develop a major offshore discovery while continuing its other projects because many times a major find results in a credit line expansion. It would really be a management decision as to the optimal debt levels. This management could easily afford to sell another set of leases to finance a discovery to keep debt levels low. There are a lot of options when a company like Murphy has a strong balance sheet and low debt levels.

Summary

Murphy Oil has spent the last year or so rearranging the portfolio into faster growth opportunities. The result is a company that is now primarily centered in Texas and in the offshore Gulf of Mexico. Some other projects such as the Vietnam offshore project have an outside opportunity of becoming a major factor in the future.

Probably the best "game changing" future possibility is the partnership with Exxon Mobil. Exxon has long been known for finding low-cost opportunities as well as acquiring resources at bargain pricing during the low point of the industry cycle. The fact that Exxon has upped the capital budget and is now exploring speaks volumes about where management believes the industry is in the cycle at the current time.

Murphy Oil has nearly always been one of the lower-cost companies in the industry. The company has now added several exciting possibilities that could accelerate its growth while putting it in play as a takeover candidate.

Murphy Oil has a lot of things that acquirers desire. It is well run with low costs, great cash flow, and low debt. Plus the future prospects have been upgraded considerably by management over the last year or so.

Currently, this market has driven the stock down to enticing levels as the industry in general has entered the market doghouse. Murphy Oil will grow whether or not the company finds an "elephant" offshore. Therefore investors will likely do well regardless of the exploration results. Any large discovery would be "icing on the cake". Well-run companies such as this one often reward the shareholders long term with unexpected positive surprises.

The current stock price has very little upside priced in and a whole lot of disappointments. Yet Murphy Oil has survived downturns worse than the current industry doldrums. This stock should be one of the first to rally as the industry begins the next inevitable upcycle. The future potential is a wide range depending upon the exploration and development results (primarily offshore). The nice part is the company has a solid investment-grade return with that speculative exploration result extra potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MUR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.