The Rubber Hits The Road At Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

The stock of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), known by many as PREIT (its initials), has begun a rally that should coincide with management's guidance for the second half. Management was badgered during the second-quarter conference call about "lending to pay the dividend" when it would be far more efficient to cut the dividend and forget the increased leverage part. Management was confident that the second half would produce a cash flow surge that would vindicate the strategy.

Many companies such as PREIT have long maintained dividends so as not to provide a history for the market to judge the future with considerable jaundice based upon a distribution cut that Mr. Market just "will not forget". Many companies, but especially partnerships like this one, use the stock or partnership units as a currency to make decent acquisitions. A low stock price due to a previous dividend cut could make future growth very difficult. Therefore managements try to maintain that distribution at all costs. Some would state that the cost was far too high.

"Several years ago, we defined a strategic goal to improve the quality of our portfolio and set upon a course which included disposition of lower-quality assets, anchor replacements, redevelopment and inline remerchandising. All of these steps have had the desired result of increasing sales, traffic and portfolio quality. We are now at the precipice of delivering earnings growth as major projects come online that will serve to further strengthen our portfolio with two new trophy assets." - Joseph F. Coradino, PREIT CEO Source: PREIT Press Release Dated August 19, 2019

To state the obvious, the market has had severe doubts about that quote. In fact, the market is so "down" on companies like PREIT that it will probably doubt the cash flow as it rolls in the door until the stock is a good 50% higher (or maybe more).

Cyclical stocks often go through stages. They are usually hugely overpriced at market bottoms because "this time it is different". The initial reaction at an industry bottom is that the period of challenges will be brief and painless. As the challenges continue, the market usually loses patience and runs for the exits. That generally puts the stock far lower than many could have ever imagined. However, during the process of entering the stock market doghouse, the recovery often begins.

But Mr. Market is usually so disgusted that he initially will not care. Analysts typically help this "not care" attitude along by analyzing three years of profits and declaring the company "fully priced". The fact that most managements in cyclical industries usually manage to recover to their previous highs is lost on the market and many investors. Above-average managements will not only see their stock recover to previous highs, but also generally will beat inflation when posting new highs in the next cycle. But such a view takes a lot of analytical time as well as a sound evaluation of management. Such a process generally exceeds both the patience and the faith of the market. Hence buy signals do not come out in big numbers from brokerage firms until the bottom is long past.

Retail landlords have had to deal with changing conditions for as long as this author has followed this industry. That is a few decades. The changes this time around as challenging, but this industry appears to have the tools to survive.

More importantly once the recovery begins, then the stock moves to "fully priced". That happens because many look at the previous dismal few years (instead of the complete cycle) for profitability analysis and conclude that a new downturn must be moments away. At best, the profits have now reached a peak and there is nothing further to be gained. The business cycle gets ignored because it is too long for many analysts. There is a lot of demand for a great 12 month gain but not so much demand for a decent five-year return that may actually be safer for many investors that do not have the time to trade effectively.

But well-managed companies in cyclical industries often set the stage for surprising amounts of growth at the bottom of a market cycle in creative ways that the market will learn about far later. Therefore, future valuations and appreciation potential depend upon the faith one has in management. Numbers often fail in predicting future recovery potential and appreciation. That may be the case with PREIT because this management has a long history of success prior to the current downturn. When numbers fail, the stock often appreciates significantly before the market begins to appreciate the long-term efforts of management by signaling "BUY WITH BOTH HANDS".

Stock Price Action

The stock price may be signaling a sustained recovery is in the works. The safety factor will initially be the stronger second half brought about by companies leasing space to be open for the important Christmas season.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website October 24, 2019

Some have noticed an early rally that began about a month or so ago. Management previously guided towards a stronger second half. Time will tell whether that "stronger" will last into the new year. The early part of the new year nearly always features bankruptcies and store closings after the important Christmas season. But the recent spate of bankruptcies should now decline as the cyclical housecleaning comes to end. This time around that housecleaning took far longer than expected. That does not mean it will last forever though.

Source: PREIT Investor Presentation September 9, 2019.

In many ways, this company is following that typical seasonal pattern. The number of significant projects coming online in the second half is both significant and substantial. Some may worry that some space will be filled with short-term tenants. That is a fairly normal strategy after a retail cyclical downturn. Those tenants will be replaced with longer-term tenants as the opportunity arises.

The key concept is that "IF" the cyclical downturn and accompanying housecleaning are over, then vacancies will decline and leasing rates will steadily increase. Sometimes that housecleaning is so thorough that even a recession does not bring about an often feared vacancy rate increase along the lines of the rates obtained during the cyclical downturn. Plus there really does not appear to be a substantial downturn on the horizon.

Value

Management touts a value far higher than the current stock price.

Source: PREIT Investor Presentation September 9, 2019

However, the market rarely buys asset stories or future income stores until the confirming cash flow arrives and is maintained for a while. Much of the industry took a credibility hit in the latest downturn. From the reaction of Mr. Market, one would think that these companies will never recover again. Of course, the author has heard that story at the beginning of the recovery for several cycles. It is actually a very typical attitude that marks a market bottom.

The increasing revenue shown above is actually probably fairly certain. What is not certain is the potential for a wave of bankruptcies to undercut the progress made by the redevelopment plans shown above.

However, the current stock price, despite the latest rally, has a lot of future bankruptcies priced in. There is very little progress from re-leasing currently vacant (and under-rented) spacing. All that is needed is the end of the latest bankruptcy spate for the recovery to begin. Then management planning during the bottom of the cycle should become apparent. Yet somehow this industry manages to surprise Mr. Market during the recovery cycle time and again.

For those with some patience, now may be the time to either increase ones exposure or initiate exposure to well-chosen public landlords for the retail industry. Diversification is always the key as some companies inevitably disappoint. But a well-chosen basket should comfortably outperform the market during the recovery even if an unexpected recession is in the near future. A repeat of the severe 2008 downturn is highly unlikely. But such an occurrence is a definite investment risk.

An asymmetric return on the positive side is highly likely for this investment. "Buy straw hats in January" is the strategy described here. Any takers?

Disclosure: I am/we are long PREIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.