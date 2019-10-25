Washington Prime: Why The Ground Lease Deal Is A Big Warning Sign

Washington Prime Group (WPG) reported earnings after the close on Wednesday and held its earnings conference call on Thursday morning. While the quarter showed measured improvement over the previous quarter, particularly in its leasing spreads, details regarding its ground lease were clarified. In this report, I break out the details surrounding this deal and why it has serious ramifications for cost of capital moving forward. I reiterate my strong sell rating.

More Details Emerge Regarding The Ground Lease

In mid-September, WPG closed on a ground lease transaction in which it sold the ownership of the underlying ground for four enclosed properties for $98.9 million. The sale leaseback transaction carries an initial interest rate of 7.4% with annual escalators and a total lease term of 99 years, with a clause to buy back the property after 30 years. So far, this all sounds pretty standard and indeed is a creative way to get some financing. The deal had some complicating details, however, as WPG actually received $42.4 million in net proceeds after $55 million in bridge financing (to the buyer) and closing costs. The bridge financing carries a 4% interest rate with a maximum term of five years and can be prepaid without penalty. Are you confused yet?

On the earnings call, Vince Tibone of Green Street Advisors drilled down deeper on the issue (emphasis by me):

Vince Tibone What was the rationale for the seller financing on the ground lease transaction? I'm curious if that was always part of the original plan, or did the buyer's financing potentially fall through since that deal was announced? Louis Conforti You've been very prescient. The buyer is a fund, and quite frankly, they didn't raise the entire amount of dough in time. And I should have better explained that there was going to be, so the onus of burden rests upon my shoulders. There should have been a range, but as opposed to putzing away, going back and forth with respect to waiting to close -- who's saying, Take the money and run? We took the money and ran, and quite frankly, and it is funny because, and I think you get it, you get it. The lack of understanding of this relatively simple transaction befuddles me. And I think you get it, just by virtue of your question. Plain and simple, we gave them the opportunity to come up with the other $45 million. And by the way, we made a few shekels along the way, the interest income of 4%. And as it relates to the instrument itself, the initial interest rate, and how we get from 7.5% to 4%, to me, locking in 30-year money with in effect a call option -- let me think about this way to put, or no, as we call -- if they can't refinance, is really, really smart. That's way too much hubris, so I'll only do one really -- really smart. Vince Tibone But I'm just curious. Like doesn't the seller financing, though, make it effectively, to your point, this 30-year bonded -- well, our 30-year commitment -- more expensive? Because you're effectively paying a small percent rate for 5 years. Louis Conforti No, no, no, no, no, no, no! So let's do a draconian scenario, which would be the best scenario. They can't refinance. We get the property, we get the land back, and guess what -- we get to keep the $45 million -- is it $45 million or $50 million? -- Mark Yale $45 million. Louis Conforti $45 million. Vince Tibone No, I'm just talking about just the seller financing piece, where that basically makes the interest rate... Louis Conforti We're getting paid. We're getting paid during that interim, while they... Vince Tibone But a net, on a net basis. Because you go from paying -- you went from paying effectively a 7.5% rate on $100 million to paying a 12% rate on $42 million -- or sorry, on the net. But yes, the effective interest rate, netting out what you're getting paid and what you're paying, went up to 12% for the first 5 years. That's my only point there. I was just curious how you thought about that. Louis Conforti No, you're going the wrong way! No! I'm leaving. Goodbye, everybody -- no. Mark, handle it. Mark Yale Maybe we can take this offline now. Louis Conforti We love you. We should have done a better job explaining. Mark Yale Bottom line is we're going to get 4% interest rate. We were going to use those proceeds to pay down our line. Our line is less than 4% at this point. So in the short term, we're actually a bit more accretive. And we're going to get that loan paid off. And I think what people need to focus on, these are smart investors who put $45 million on the table. They fully expect to take that bridge financing out. Louis Conforti Think of the risk if they don't. Think of the risk -- it's binary. Woops. They lose that $45 million. Vince Tibone Right. No, that makes sense. Thanks.

If your spidey senses were tingling, you were right. Because WPG is receiving $42.4 million in net proceeds while still paying that 7.4% interest rate, this amounts to a roughly 11.3% net interest rate. We can compute this by taking the approximate $7.3 million in first year interest expense, subtracting out the $2.2 million in interest income from the bridge financing, and dividing by $45 million to arrive at an 11.3% interest rate (or 12% interest rate net of closing costs). In the above exchange, management tried to play it off as being a good deal because, as it referenced, it was intending to use the $55 million to pay off its line of credit anyways - which would have been at a lower interest rate than 4%. Further, it noted that it is not afraid of the counterparty defaulting on the $55 million bridge financing because then it would get to keep both the $45 million and ownership of the underlying ground.

I don't see this transaction so positively. Because the bridge financing has a maximum term of five years, the way I see this is that we effectively have a $42.4 million loan at an 11.3% interest rate which after five years becomes a $98.9 million loan at a 7.9% interest rate (using the 1.5% annual escalators referenced in the second-quarter conference call). That's an incredibly high cost of capital, which is suggesting that my bear thesis of rising interest expenses is already taking place. Further, what is the urgency for management to close this deal with such terms - why not find another lender who could actually close the deal without bridge financing? Has the situation become so dire that WPG needed the $42.4 million with such urgency? Further, I am not so convinced by its argument that the bridge financing is justified on account of the fact that it would have used the proceeds to otherwise pay down its line of credit. I am doubtful that this $55 million in debt assets really reduces its total amount of debt when it comes to covenants or credit metrics. Further, based on its reasoning that the 4% interest rate on the bridge financing is greater than the interest rate on the line of credit, was it not possible to find an asset yielding greater than 4%? Besides just alternative higher-yielding debt, why not just put that money towards redevelopment projects which are yielding 7-8%?

Conclusion

This ground lease deal just looks very poor all around. I am disappointed by management's explanation of its reasoning behind the deal as its response does not really answer the critical questions regarding both the implied net cost of capital at 11.3% and my skepticism that a 4% yielding bond is really the best use of $55 million. This transaction appears to show the projected interest rates that we should be expecting from future financing deals - I no longer see it refinancing its 2022 unsecured debt maturities at low teen yields given the 11.3% implied cost of capital from this ground lease deal. I reiterate my strong sell rating on account of what I believe to be secular headwinds to cash flow and the damage that the negative feedback loop between that and rising interest expenses will do to its balance sheet.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.