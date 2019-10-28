Finding Today's 'Net Nets' With Michael Wiggins De Oliveira (Podcast)

Most equity markets are close to fully valued, but there remain pockets of opportunities for those willing to scrutinize company balance sheets a little more carefully.

By Nathaniel E. Baker

Michael Wiggins de Oliveira rejoins the Marketplace Roundtable Podcast to discuss his investing experience as reflected in his Deep Value Returns service.

As the name of his research service suggests, Wiggins de Oliveira specializes in deep value, focusing on companies that generate strong free cash flow. His model is Warren Buffett's run from 1956 to 1969 when Buffett generated 30% annual returns for his partnership. The idea is to buy companies that are out of favor and cheap.

This is difficult to accomplish today when most equity markets are richly valued. This requires investors to even more selective than usual. It is important to scrutinize a company's balance sheet carefully and think about the business' long term prospects. "You need to know that the business itself, the enterprise, should have a huge staying power, three, five, 10 years down the road," Wiggins de Oliveira says.

Even then, mistakes do happen and investors of all types should be humble enough to accept failure. Even being right six out of 10 times will result in phenomenal returns, so one doesn't need to be right every single time.

Wiggins de Oliveira does not look kindly on companies that are acquisitive, buy back shares or pay exorbitant dividends. "The worst thing a business can do is deploy the capital, which belongs to the owners of the business, which is the shareholders" in way that does not benefit the core business, he says. Repurchasing shares, especially at elevated levels, is "a huge waste of capital." Google (GOOG, GOOGL), in his view, "is doing the right thing. They're investing very aggressively within themselves, very aggressively preserving that balance sheet. Alphabet is doing the right thing, holding capital on the balance sheet to invest in themselves."

The boom in passive investing funds is one item of concern at present. The result of the proliferation of passive funds is that a lot of companies' shares get purchased by virtue of inclusion in an ETF or index, and not because of the underlying value of its business. "At some point when this bubble pops and a lot of retail investors come out of passive funds it's going to be a difficult environment with mass selling," Wiggins de Oliveira says. While passive funds are certainly important in many ways, "I'm not sure retail investors are going to be able to withstand the downturn when it comes. And it will come."

For his part, Wiggins de Oliveira, has "stuck to my guns" and doing his utmost to be very careful with capital deployment. Even cheap value stocks can go down in price but at some point they do hit a bottom.

Favorite ideas right now include Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), which has a $1.6 billion market capitalization. The company is doing a sale and leaseback of its retail footprint, which is expected to generate $600 million. BBBY is also spinning off two of its so-called "business concepts," that are expected to generate $250 million each. All of this cash generation would of course strengthen Bed Bath's balance sheet. The cut to free cashflow generation would not be particular onerous. Shares have rallied recently but BBBY as a retailer remains one of the most shorted names.

Another idea is Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI). Of interest here is not the potash minerals. "I'm willing to disregard that," Wiggins de Oliveira says. The $460 million market cap company is expected to provide guidance on its water sales, a growing part of its cashflows. This could provide an interesting opportunity.

2:00 - Investing strategy

3:45 - Important lesson learned about investing

7:00 - View of the current market and outlook

11:00 - Are there many companies that don't pay dividends and also don't repurchase shares?

14:45 - Concerns about the market/portfolio

18:00 - What gives you confidence in your approach?

21:30 - Favorite ideas (BBBY) (IPI)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Michael Wiggins de Oliveira is long IPI and BBBY. Nathaniel E. Baker has no positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.