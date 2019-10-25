Telenor: The Loss Was Not As Bad As You Think

On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Norwegian telecommunications giant Telenor ASA (OTCPK:TELNF) announced its third-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed as the company managed to post fairly solid year-over-year revenue growth, but still ended up posting a net loss in the period. A closer look at the company's results did admittedly leave me feeling very underwhelmed here, although there were a few bright spots in the report. There are also a few signs that the company's international operations, especially those in the emerging markets of Southeast Asia, may be able to deliver some growth over the coming quarters.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Telenor's third-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Telenor brought in total revenues of NOK 29.530 billion during the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 7.12% increase over the NOK 27.566 billion that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

The company reported an EBITDA of NOK 12.092 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the NOK 12.410 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Telenor added an impressive 5.2 million mobile subscriptions during the quarter, substantially more than the 700,000 mobile subscriptions that the company added in the year-ago quarter.

Telenor successfully completed the acquisition of DNA in Finland, and as of October 10, 2019, owns 97.96% of that company. The company has already begun the integration of DNA into its procurement processes.

Net income was NOK 190 million and net loss attributable to its equity holders was NOK 661 million in the third quarter of 2019. These figures compare very unfavorably to the NOK 6.620 billion and NOK 5.881 billion, respectively, in the third quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that one of the first things that anyone perusing the highlights is likely to notice is that Telenor's net income fell substantially year-over-year. This is something that will undoubtedly be very disappointing. However, the two quarters may not be directly comparable. This is due to the fact that the company completed and recognized the sale of its Central and Eastern European operations during the third quarter of 2018. I discussed this in my analysis of the company's third-quarter 2018 results. This transaction resulted in the company reporting a NOK 1.7 billion gain on sale that boosted its net income by that amount during the year-ago quarter. There was no similar transaction in the third quarter of this year so to properly compare this quarter with the prior year one, we need to back out that NOK 1.7 billion gain. Even after doing that though, we see that last year's quarterly profit was substantially higher than this year's.

There were a number of other one-time items that reduced the company's net income year-over-year including a dramatic weakening of the Norwegian krone relative to some other currencies. This resulted in a loss of NOK 1.8 billion in the quarter, although the company did not actually say why since a weakening of a company's reporting currency usually boosts results rather than reducing them. I explained this phenomenon in detail in a recent article on Swedish telecommunications company Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF). In addition, the company got charged for a one-time income tax payment of NOK 2.5 billion that substantially reduced its net income during the quarter.

This income tax payment is something that bears further investigation as the sometimes onerous tax rates in the Scandinavian nations is one thing that has been known to discourage Americans from investing there. The cause of this tax reassessment dates back to 2012 when Telenor repaid all of the interest-bearing debt of its then Indian subsidiary Unitech Wireless. The total amount that the company paid back was NOK 10.6 billion and it recorded a deferred tax asset of NOK 2.5 billion following this payment. In 2013, the business was transferred from Unitech Wireless to Telenor India and the company deducted the actual tax loss of NOK 9.3 billion on its tax return. On August 22, 2019, Telenor received a reassessment order disallowing the original NOK 2.5 billion deduction and ordering Telenor to rectify it. The company took a NOK 2.5 billion charge against its income this quarter, representing the cancellation of the original NOK 2.5 billion deferred tax asset. It is worth noting though that Telenor is currently appealing this decision. If it is ultimately reversed, then we will see the company get back that deferred tax asset, which would boost its net income by NOK 2.5 billion at that time. Thus, this might not be something that investors really need to worry about. Telenor would have reported a positive net income in this quarter were it not for this situation.

Earlier this week, I published articles here discussing the results of fellow Scandinavian telecommunications firms Telia and Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) in which I showed that the Swedish market for telecommunications services has become very highly competitive. This is a market in which the various competitors in the industry have been forced to keep cutting their prices against one another in an effort to grab market share. Telenor suffered from this as well as it saw its average revenue per user and overall EBITDA decline year-over-year despite adding 23,000 subscribers. This decline in average revenue per user was most apparent in its mobile unit as this figure fell to NOK 187 per month from NOK 196 per month last year. Fortunately though, the company did see its broadband unit deliver higher average revenue per user, but even this along with the higher subscriber count was not able to compensate for the decline in mobile, and the company saw its EBITDA from Sweden fall to NOK 1.029 billion from NOK 1.068 billion a year ago.

One of the biggest advantages that Telenor has over many of its Scandinavian peers is the company's operations in various markets in Southeast Asia. This is due to the fact that these markets have much more growth prospects than the heavily developed ones in Scandinavia or other European nations. I discussed my reasons for this conviction in an earlier article on Telenor. We did indeed see this potential play out during the quarter in a few the emerging nations in which Telenor operates. One of these nations is Thailand, in which Telenor had a presence through its 42.6% stake in Total Access Communication (OTC:TACJF), also known as DTAC. This company saw its subscription and traffic revenues remain stable over the quarter but they did increase by 2% in September, which could be the start of a positive trend. The company did start spending more money in the country this quarter as it works to expand its network and upgrade it from 3G to 4G quality. While this higher level of spending did have a negative effect on DTAC's EBITDA, it should prove to be a long-term positive as the better network should help it attract and retain customers.

Unfortunately for Telenor though, not all of the emerging markets in which the company operates delivered strong or even middling results. For example, the Southeast Asian nation of Pakistan handed in a very disappointing performance during the quarter. The company saw its revenues fall 29.39% to NOK 1.420 billion from NOK 2.011 billion a year ago. Its EBITDA declined even more to NOK 606 million from NOK 1.066 billion, a 43.15% decline year-over-year. This happened despite the company adding 541,000 subscriptions in the quarter. The biggest reason for this decline actually came as a result of regulations and thus was completely out of the company's control. Basically, Pakistani regulators decided to no longer allow the company to charge the service fee, which was very clearly a major source of revenue for it. In addition to this, the company had somewhat higher energy costs to power its network, which was a drag on earnings, but the disallowance of the service fee was the biggest factor in the weakness here. This serves as yet another example of how it is important for investors to invest their money globally so as to reduce their overall exposure to the whims of any single government.

One of the biggest pieces of news for the company during the third quarter was its expansion into Finland via the acquisition of DNA from Finda and PHP. The company first conducted this acquisition through an initial purchase of 54% of DNA's shares in August and then acquired the rest through a mandatory tender offer. Today, Telenor owns 97.96% of DNA's shares, which gives it effective control of the company. Thus far, DNA is looking like a very promising acquisition for the company as it delivered 9% revenue growth during the quarter and added 10,000 mobile subscribers. It does remain to be seen how this will play out for the company, particularly since Finland is a highly developed nation with a competitive telecommunications marketplace, but it is certainly nice to see that it is expanding its footprint into another nation following its departure from Central and Eastern Europe.

Telenor, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, delivered very strong growth in its home market of Norway. The reason why this is surprising is that Norway is a very wealthy and developed nation in which pretty much everybody that wants a given communications service already has it. Nonetheless, the company managed to grow its EBITDA in its home country by 3.96%, going from NOK 2.826 billion a year ago to NOK 2.938 billion in the most recent quarter. Interestingly, it managed to accomplish this despite losing 34,000 subscribers in the period. As might be expected, Telenor did manage to boost its average revenue per user in the Norwegian market, making this one of the only nations in which the company was actually able to convince its users to pay more money for their services. It did this mostly by upselling customers to more generous data plans, which shows us that Norwegians seem to like their gadgets.

Overall, this quarter was certainly a disappointing one if we only look at Telenor's numbers and admittedly the company has had better quarters in the past. However, a closer look at the actual report does show that there were a few bright spots here as well as some reasons to be optimistic about the company's future. Overall, Telenor continues to look like a reasonably solid Nordic telecommunications play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TELNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.